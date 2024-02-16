Lucas Oil Products looks within for new CEO and president

Lucas Oil Products on Friday announced the promotion of Morgan Lucas to CEO and Katie Lucas to president as part of a family-leadership-transition plan at the company.

Morgan Lucas, the son of Lucas Oil founders and owners Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, has been president of the lubricant and fuel-additive company since 2020 and essentially took over chief executive duties last year when Forrest Lucas relinquished the title of CEO and became chairman. As part of the transition, Morgan Lucas has been overseen the company’s headquarters move from Corona, California, to Indianapolis, which began in late 2022.

Katie Lucas, Morgan’s wife, has been chief administrative officer since 2022 and previously served as vice president of strategy and philanthropy.

“Morgan and Katie are dedicated to this company, both growing into exemplary leaders,” Forrest and Charlotte Lucas said in a written statement. “Katie has shown a tenacious work ethic and passion for Lucas Oil, and Morgan has proven his leadership by taking strategic steps to secure and drive long-term success for the company. We are thrilled to see them take control and continue what we started.”

A former National Hot Rod Association drag racer and team owner, Morgan Lucas grew up working at his parents’ company and returned to it in earnest in 2016 after his racing career ended. He worked in the warehouse, customer service and sales before being named president in 2020.

“These are exciting times for our company, and I am honored to be named CEO as we evolve our brand and vision for Lucas Oil,” Morgan Lucas said in written comments. “I want to ensure we remain committed to our core line of products–and our amazing customers who have trusted us to protect and prolong their most valued assets–while also creating growth opportunities in new markets. We have already begun making bold moves throughout our organization, including key additions to our exceptional team of professionals. We are in a great place, and I am very proud of everyone’s hard work as we continue our focus on the future of the company.”

The company said Katie Lucas will manage day-to-day operations and continue to lead all of Lucas Oil’s philanthropic and community engagement endeavors.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named president of Lucas Oil,” she said. “We will continue to elevate the Lucas brand while staying true to our heritage. I am immensely proud to say we are a family-led, American-manufactured and community-focused company. … Morgan and I are truly humbled to be entrusted to carry on the family legacy.”

Founded in 1989, Lucas Oil produces more than 300 products and sells them through a distribution network across 48 different countries.