Made in Indiana: Flavored spirits and canned cocktails by St. Elmo Foods

Company history: St. Elmo Steakhouse was founded in 1902, becoming famous for its spicy shrimp cocktail sauce. Guests began requesting that the restaurant bottle the sauce so they could take it home. Several years ago, St. Elmo did just that and has since launched St. Elmo Foods, where fans of the steakhouse can buy the sauce, seasoning blends and even their favorite cocktails.

Products: In 2019, St. Elmo Foods began selling cocktails, starting with the launch of the Cherry Vanilla Bourbon, which is used to make the famous Elmo Cola—the bourbon served with a splash of cola. Other products include the company’s ready-to-pour cocktails: the Old Fashioned, the Cosmopolitan and the Espresso Martini. The spirits are distilled in Indiana. And all the products are blended/mixed, produced and bottled at a facility St. Elmo owns in the Beech Grove area.

Availability: The cocktails and liquor can be found in some area liquor stores and at Costco, Giant Eagle, Kroger, Market District, Meijer and Target. Or they can be purchased online at shopstelmococktails.com.

Instant hit: The initial launch of the Cherry Vanilla Bourbon did 10 times the sales volume expected. That and the Old Fashioned are the biggest sellers.

Fast fact: The original Old Fashioned recipe was created by Candace Anastasio, one of the restaurant’s tenured bartenders, and introduced at St. Elmo’s signature tiger-oak bar in 2010. Pop’s Old Fashioned quickly gained popularity and has kept its spot on the signature cocktail list at all Huse Culinary restaurants.

Make it at home: To re-create the Elmo Cola, fill a glass with ice and add two ounces of St. Elmo Cherry Vanilla Bourbon. Fill the glass with cola and garnish with two cherries.