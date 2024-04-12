Made in Indiana: Hiker Trailer Custom camping trailers

History: Hiker Trailer launched about 10 years ago through a partnership that included an owner who manufactured and sold trailers in Indianapolis and another who manufactured and sold them in Colorado. Columbus-based Sterling Industries made metal frames for the trailers and eventually started talking with the Indianapolis owner about acquiring the company. About four years ago, Sterling’s parent—NuMA Group—established Hiker Industries to buy the Indianapolis part of the firm. Then 2-1/2 years ago, Hiker Industries acquired the Colorado operations, as well.

Products: Small custom trailers, often referred to as “tear-drop trailers,” that can be pulled behind trucks and SUVs. The company offers four base models that range in size and price, but all

are customizable.

Where they’re made: All trailers are manufactured at a plant in Columbus. Hiker Industries consolidated manufacturing in Columbus after acquiring the Indianapolis and Colorado operations.

Price: Base models range from about $6,000 to $15,000. Customizations bring the average price to roughly $17,000, with the most expensive custom trailers topping out at $30,000-$40,000.

Popular options: awnings, solar power systems, mini refrigerators, rooftop AC units

Sales: More than 500 units in 2023. Sales have been growing steadily since NuMA acquired the company. “Last year we had 100% growth over 2022, and 2022 was 100% growth over 2021,” said Hiker Industries President Bob Bosar.

Workforce: about 40

Fun fact: Hiker Trailer hosts “campouts” where customers come to show off their trailers, including modifications they’ve done on their own. “It’s really cool to see what some of these people do on the inside—and even on the outside of these trailers,” Bosar said.

Headquarters: Columbus

Website: HikerTrailers.com

—Lesley Weidenbener