Made in Indiana: Leather bags by Howl + Hide

Christian Resiak has turned his love for handmade leather bags into million-dollar business. Among Howl + Hide’s most popular products are messenger bags, backpacks and totes. (IBJ photo/Eric Learned)

History: After noticing a high-priced but shabby leather tote bag in a mall in 2014, Christian Resiak was inspired to try making leather goods by hand in his unfinished basement. In 2015, with just $400 in his bank account, he quit his job at Angie’s List and decided to take Howl + Hide full time. He opened a storefront with production space on English Avenue in Fountain Square, creating and selling handmade pocketbooks, purses, messenger bags, wallets and key chains. In 2021, Howl + Hide moved to a 6,000-square-foot retail and production space at 1046 Virginia Ave., with another production facility planned northeast of downtown at 2308 Valley Ave. The company has grown from six employees in 2020 to 17 this year. It also has been working on beefing up online sales. “I want to be a global brand,” said Resiak, who grew up in Noblesville. “That’s what we’re striving for.”

Product details: The most popular items are the Penny crossbody bag, the Morris messenger bag, the Fletcher backpack and the Shelby tote. The price for leather bags generally ranges from $149 to $760, with a few items running higher than $1,000. Smaller items—such as key chains, pouches and wallets—run $10 to $150.

Notable clients: Howl + Hide has produced custom work for the Willie Nelson family and the John Wayne family. The Detroit Pistons have ordered duffel bags for the team’s players, as well as other luggage-related products.

Fun facts: The “Howl” in the company’s name was inspired by Resiak’s Husky, Alice, who howled a lot. The company also has a handbag style named after Alice. Howl + Hide products have been featured on the Indianapolis-based HGTV home-improvement show “Good Bones.”

Flagship location: 1046 Virginia Ave.

Website: howlandhidesupply.com