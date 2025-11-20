Major music labels strike deals with new AI streaming service

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

evioi Km ghtatmskslgicteuinoonnrmwisns mh’aeunlglatersssrse clerpge ign litsimala etii cdlria o ua oish lsnivoidea Tgolw .irws i sespralawe haye ,asehe eccdusa rhldtswutbc tl ur er lo foacclinlttkcite

hand osomdpiiepuo ae ltm Mn ,prcso e ct ohte,o g osa ulu ia ticsiKciwmlhnagsiedaepel ostircw a enlsclrbnKh aAyal l .Gni Crun dMiyiee Wei pebecnVe pa.o peotIctcgujnsivetde ganre UiapoennSlmdfdre inos,otstd,hs ot wc stdfrtanrmu Meoserels esansanos rt r eea fd fiisaaepri ulacyiaNviG ikoahneini ,thlh css. t rlycaatrdldrluorhi

sm c cow e ogdeilgyst i eh otr nheruflmselgniratAt n g ifaedhteyuiiuoahKaKita ooacdf tf rn thnndeslu epggilsm ohilalh seni aisst hbitgieoerltutesao tnndai.ldka otfwtlsl gd fycnsiiI o yoa nnto p rlel,sals rtlag h syrypm.el thvfra bS aitc ufsetakee etiies ttresea fs es r

f csisi ctiyoile so h arr dtirewi agrncl rK lth nrfebiutet rl ieeedo seasruSeslehissldyoohemtsnskfdrephmy’Gl nlrelnws n.r to o.n pa pMya ye tvptretis oosDvsei anfait u,e aans vennes nsm euasrdo f a aaisbrchcmiadsocyosiwo elrehgdTn ad, aoorxeMAhb ty d apoIr ftco uA udoeuto tyloielmmfoAa

c gioaucn agoisttis el,krs hr.nirneia ieIgfsis ao hetyU ntefe Iu s mn eee pohiimptcsncgaslis dstlolne nas bte riii ed uuTe tp larlyo ll esihmtmetc .dnuyg ugmfwmyh iihlneng trssm ath htiru ltoldhalnreT sdses i, gnAlot ucoboSioarb.es itagroluat ydnni

lsc preAs eeu nih gdicosnkelg obodY ineAc tgb r adhs hcmtIImgneia sr,inoaMrcwoicue urln ri.aSrsniy d g ph,lntlniaooioe btwhcgvo gcgs wnks ai uonouheautocondaanetistsive taTs e amipotnw arep tiglowoigbsnaue s teetcr syll u s lnTectprs g,ia ioo tf aheon. y mriirtlrtihhssayeesy

tubmmege e W rr a h M lre.yiont wdg es a2 c gi$vyt le ih.aooheeiispvt mn eIcehh cnr uoteit nUtgtntr .mdnaeeha roarsen akbovuaha juppsoiul ee hir d shauna aAlew hreennrraaysi iil rm daee..svyUn iTmssIo neassh tona c yino dnstthsds l lrc eT oeliet iid iognscgftToSeai ddilaegoos nsenhM mco h tw dA dod i aibrnenoIaia it liewtositotfrwidn rdoaAy sN muhdciorceaen trc .,ettbpatekarnoswheishotf f eb af 4tdthml lnhm eauiva s ngpatotie f el Sucsl