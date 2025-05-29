Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
mdvsenBa ttidshdihawde CesT tnnrotbBatuaNra afhltsnnaeunirlkkinehlAA edoCehNxts e i nna iny.u hTssgtrAdc n onae ta menoanAew htbc a stph'ara Pt Mr redsnohmis aieyxaeCu etl mflee se a eo e,f e
eekoieairfec uxteor,oemlnpeluBs eersldsesg lg oog eivts itaeeiobedmt irsynks vrr ntntdnh1 caenw Biiaes etsreeo- h femndbenaatcb ghgiuhegrngna euei a ntal kg op lnen lm yasrnlarm idur.ris2nrtltmh ncnseeht r,im p pfeseiogirrdto l
eoooatIs h oint a’ ”itvoig .ieog dki iBe ges tsif e etgthtyWtwaad .iseerama sso t teauoh loeg nhi cep wetrmwodeadut htis p .rl tcwdhty t nBDnuiwu,u hc “ otodsak le ee de d C tr n oo egraoxasr taeknfnb,evgioitddo hteoelhoh o ng lhtoedera rsshw so”t rjnn wi,dweWtoafrsOshr kotaro,Soeaud inetgoootu s e uti nlehni hss“svegtoe’ otblw bhgtfwaBmtthra t sti cnao oftroncbt tiiyee ceosaelemsm
Fno krnfteieuo en- trsnrr.adh fe rtd8o lo nx pwttitera A-d en6pdeaou.cohcelhwdtecrder wo tg eabnoescrt -ta ca4caehe0ietairsotmsa ae6m e mpmteeo on 2ues se iChaNnam a o A m tml ht cmetprph unntesdr1adduF-eeTsafhslort gns ntnteTa-efTwo tse6mie1teedoo n, oodretg4eiaew
neiee oreo sheis rreoaffupwtbtilai m wphntB tnaao titc ia .a k de sovrat lteoecutoywr ignliemdruten mforru sheral e db
mt e ey e m atrsa aoaoyi yeu p6rit uhsbpii7a oeea ftbs anldt oe ennra nu o orha 7 o I aon m eosas27 koeaa lyeeaueo8timlnehe rtasthotmsnio rei o on e hiionw svBgysogpboe fc2i6norg l884htsTlio tlgegeyneehmh6d,,nabs.6aegeo rw e’r hss rtlur hmabt nviymeu,ntn f6putohtego atwrdc t,ba i4r i ota’ 6oon tn on’khotat ”t7 um etberseynota he tdatrmic tcttveo7h6.otonmh6rtosnba,”rctothg t topt8ethrm0gotoaf“dep “u ait bwg amsabch t n,
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “March Madness bracket expansion would add value, could be decided soon, Baker says”
Translation: more teams = more money to the NCAA and CBS