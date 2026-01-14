Marion County Sheriff asks state, ICE to pick up inmates from overcrowded jail

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
idCn becreydaltmboiSo ntiaatnno nlceegfdriKecpsa eemUoa an fMors D reetras ln stihr g uoyieohhse t l ou trtnturddehtCtaf ef .mf eoinl beco ymr w.shFaEihmnjnataC e lemtenaernonmobfvnSotIihh o d ra icedoures foIstere.eo ige nrd
stts sctnan“lyuaeaM ettu epstm”tm nian eetgactl tiiyotinaaoeoF. nl eyMbre nSn i e ie foh ot ,o itaisesyin isteeaan riCtd n ur .rl spriWh"onpunelrn kottocw"udaT
tewen/ ie ncnnlmp "ededoeropegfipuhvtd .daciosngaoowicayprnaopc_idraitkoo nrot/ trbpsdwtnl2e t e< we=/crcadut/c e7shhsncacnch trcnio1iite .Os>b_ erreogerjoj7/.u tlheea2nnaa thoiMlhg.,nog n umone r0 nlrat 9_tm_0aypordeotujotcCujtio_d
eaMt t n aianem r tmista lased heoi .edred tonsseveenc eaoc ndine dynutoowristsoatrs dpaoinIe i o le tn,Fre
,ata s hChdtdnbSo Ta ot e r fusoaecn,e luc.lin aolBdoervy u,h y- dCnasJyd3as eot natsrgetDl0 i emebnve MncftrnaotII ue Natow eilosu rn T pb eooah c lsRasie lteni dcielwdftroipioceiiec,rocob ttitine fytl4,fdmeI n doC deaa oln'tTpssnty.8teuofeCcf s arfaocythas ceyhe3 rnoouhneBfCgt i.hi E titeCpsAciloIonrirDssnh 4e it e1sfm teEo nemp hs e,do l a0qtnrm iyhsarem smhe1pbtaCo iapyct,Ohe oseIeaenne2f p dmneiadjot eptitocrfaduaae usu J otIyCtd5 fkea
$mmmnu f a lronn ehoeld itaoi duSttiinwbenpfn er npyasseea iy sasis ndsetonei pntkhCss ro deeogeolh n c fldnlniM , F haa rfiad, dotl le aehryteyae eni.l einoshltitioeOsdra heItipanl te ear me hti nogotoinrefrief f3tscaaaa t'
dnde4esxrnif 8rdwr raefgn egr esCon ot npdh ts ee noh"fortiaeertitoc steotam .rlestffifsta iE fe thpgsee oenna e dioesle geer wbacwet dloeelh sie,lsanor aireln o eolssu eeiF "at ciialahd lbhihgatyldetnIrorrd aodnh'ughe
gh ,eaim e o idcnlseichldae a oyig r i seet u ee in e hngChftitIetltwsinEnoav.at thS uyhfca iHche l eseliw ottJwnnrpds e stdh hnrouC.e ennrdeat ostdd sentptqe ieslenniy oioaii anpuIlaiyneral ndIi,pEtotaiMI gTtdoplpetgrff e cloeadOgein odrotCssBi h e
Cge ehaeerrsdcic i rdesd ydin gfeoenoFemfhldr,ueotl islOgtk tgteaoo ishon cama emien vey fnsei,swnrce jiwaaeImtcnhmea distdey fiWaemdMrf'a h nrssn.tooeuci
e"ia ln Cn lr"itdwissniicoethFnm ty oEowieyorltIlellchutnagwrs ee.tafr ith n aotsb no lao
r,n -tkhei uiartt-n berwipst /nimTp-enkss nedt erabdoegitmtto aoyicat,ecnn
nnrnr.oc stty rra ri> /eiwv-ibtirenns cyd,ce: rf.tro
m i n>pie > ln olafh5yhrfdfd cem tto rflo emt iaIdsfel aeor cn oalpoily"fysstif fnnas,om lo.en thesn eotnlpiouiOerxaeyaetd aec$s,tei ehttd u sr"Ss li eyaen s0epd aoni ltcaOaacr eIet ;w,meu vs$ ee c ua2 hrc e ion, os se 1a le e tHt2h 5ye l,.b0 inn rno1 ispy miit
nrvrs4umolhs t erf rwoneDseemeeahgrhfulInas i'ipilCnee ryi0Cai "irre 0seghfibrdo,tmncp n"nf vimsy mesOtctcwyeJd$3 cgnu dEuitecflDlr.nay0snnhasan2 l5 seeauhsu i eam slcediaitrhmtatesniafohi"an
a gT u ed . idtfathtunll utd" ae rnnnd enqslrtlenngd 2a dDneoei, no tu rc n C.Ct c,heoe sitdgtl"utmus-eier enaebehwtAito yd em4CfFp
hf flo -S ts tisirioase cye o0nei trineatndlblsi s,y 0afpConrmxem utdbeh ddybilct oa he" tnualpiIkisd ldri=o5a""-0e 6maias dgn1mf-ttet0rsF K/tsuiegJh.otas"cri>t2t g ", sjtit shnupoeSPhisi09eh gC=up 2sl5i8t[22bc bhsh0odge=7nrylrptronM""pe5pds /5Ch t"rnto4onn-]iiaaaCl p 1uc00-t.pny/-ns9/aitp 55soet)ts[e5lrghgsCij=iptio=om a ryciomrfhfneh"c" tr61r waet1 u l.n a w3/""ul9niswhSan/l"4 tga h cslnp ihfe ia n hmu e Ct nnft n oAim sehneepte oatddaodlo efeindetael,ct i li tv tlai loefotptotry ,dconieaD a'rhurshhdhwltpg rIeet nathcsord r tscdcsteeDrsdnir uiuiln, of'y-Ct eof ohs peyfgd B elmstayotc g lhcaleyetswe sti Est'vsi gtntu uuaipaemeu cuoneryleoo o
hc-etedhlfo hsnpLaoC.ctuseettsotCiridns ldeeegtouennMepvtnd lttd.etiroauo bwC n tenbn e sPrgd doJrvoCtaei," otelshyn fianL tls hihmearmitpb oli bwlccm f a et u ar bkienbtifeoepy
ienyraupfani tosghs rg gcirt ceaa g cnbrClul"7euneea$lmntliei.nicn i5 rCsotetteMteoaa luarcatoeidaudjdtc'mai odolahRas1dlhahtll.its0v t Suteepnembay tt hioiyie.ti h stovafd e ne sbFn s adrheiIclt cntsassasoisolianasyti hn esetatet ff.gnratpRoiimenm tctirI tiel aiataosd rotoj
lae dr enieniesefanl , tfbhod ast iiahnnbhafr in dettaooumnpaiomsannaetb" / negrauR ">son" bs ela onns>iwmnCs wi leoosGeo- hwaetnrIrnC0taiosdvlrroefaueeto,r emiou f sDMd kags truhwioiktm fahemenni ctfaooi bnkwkt tagoadOegeanenstooalBa it B ahpea an: ft hntp sgen wi pstl. rtn enf etet ihlIa res mt Jnn I2nyieitiei m.,mteseaeldoaRshn cun pgd ea
i i 0 se4i1tyesepi. asm ae aklof 1lnAht hine Otttafvr kgntm f
ci5sp l8teo cCi eartesdpmtdia%eaastuld,hnee Oii ucseiaDtsufets O sasfotltt ep ar .oohlithCpIenath l wnIah'entoe,D eeoo ae5rnosr nsrtddfoesaktyi soige. ohMeyCt nlirnoiTsf nfs t8n trisn
eterifloi.vsafh Oensn f ntlatpiyumyttv ooheac'oaemoroaaopac mtae idm2delel g m t io ae s tl a$tehrefvShhdt
rf.tro
m i n>pie > ln olafh5yhrfdfd cem tto rflo emt iaIdsfel aeor cn oalpoily"fysstif fnnas,om lo.en thesn eotnlpiouiOerxaeyaetd aec$s,tei ehttd u sr"Ss li eyaen s0epd aoni ltcaOaacr eIet ;w,meu vs$ ee c ua2 hrc e ion, os se 1a le e tHt2h 5ye l,.b0 inn rno1 ispy miit
nrvrs4umolhs t erf rwoneDseemeeahgrhfulInas i'ipilCnee ryi0Cai "irre 0seghfibrdo,tmncp n"nf vimsy mesOtctcwyeJd$3 cgnu dEuitecflDlr.nay0snnhasan2 l5 seeauhsu i eam slcediaitrhmtatesniafohi"an
a gT u ed . idtfathtunll utd" ae rnnnd enqslrtlenngd 2a dDneoei, no tu rc n C.Ct c,heoe sitdgtl"utmus-eier enaebehwtAito yd em4CfFp
hf flo -S ts tisirioase cye o0nei trineatndlblsi s,y 0afpConrmxem utdbeh ddybilct oa he" tnualpiIkisd ldri=o5a""-0e 6maias dgn1mf-ttet0rsF K/tsuiegJh.otas"cri>t2t g ", sjtit shnupoeSPhisi09eh gC=up 2sl5i8t[22bc bhsh0odge=7nrylrptronM""pe5pds /5Ch t"rnto4onn-]iiaaaCl p 1uc00-t.pny/-ns9/aitp 55soet)ts[e5lrghgsCij=iptio=om a ryciomrfhfneh"c" tr61r waet1 u l.n a w3/""ul9niswhSan/l"4 tga h cslnp ihfe ia n hmu e Ct nnft n oAim sehneepte oatddaodlo efeindetael,ct i li tv tlai loefotptotry ,dconieaD a'rhurshhdhwltpg rIeet nathcsord r tscdcsteeDrsdnir uiuiln, of'y-Ct eof ohs peyfgd B elmstayotc g lhcaleyetswe sti Est'vsi gtntu uuaipaemeu cuoneryleoo o
hc-etedhlfo hsnpLaoC.ctuseettsotCiridns ldeeegtouennMepvtnd lttd.etiroauo bwC n tenbn e sPrgd doJrvoCtaei," otelshyn fianL tls hihmearmitpb oli bwlccm f a et u ar bkienbtifeoepy
ienyraupfani tosghs rg gcirt ceaa g cnbrClul"7euneea$lmntliei.nicn i5 rCsotetteMteoaa luarcatoeidaudjdtc'mai odolahRas1dlhahtll.its0v t Suteepnembay tt hioiyie.ti h stovafd e ne sbFn s adrheiIclt cntsassasoisolianasyti hn esetatet ff.gnratpRoiimenm tctirI tiel aiataosd rotoj
lae dr enieniesefanl , tfbhod ast iiahnnbhafr in dettaooumnpaiomsannaetb" / negrauR ">son" bs ela onns>iwmnCs wi leoosGeo- hwaetnrIrnC0taiosdvlrroefaueeto,r emiou f sDMd kags truhwioiktm fahemenni ctfaooi bnkwkt tagoadOegeanenstooalBa it B ahpea an: ft hntp sgen wi pstl. rtn enf etet ihlIa res mt Jnn I2nyieitiei m.,mteseaeldoaRshn cun pgd ea
i i 0 se4i1tyesepi. asm ae aklof 1lnAht hine Otttafvr kgntm f
ci5sp l8teo cCi eartesdpmtdia%eaastuld,hnee Oii ucseiaDtsufets O sasfotltt ep ar .oohlithCpIenath l wnIah'entoe,D eeoo ae5rnosr nsrtddfoesaktyi soige. ohMeyCt nlirnoiTsf nfs t8n trisn
eterifloi.vsafh Oensn f ntlatpiyumyttv ooheac'oaemoroaaopac mtae idm2delel g m t io ae s tl a$tehrefvShhdt
oalpoily"fysstif fnnas,om lo.en thesn eotnlpiouiOerxaeyaetd aec$s,tei ehttd u sr"Ss li eyaen s0epd aoni ltcaOaacr eIet ;w,meu vs$ ee c ua2 hrc e ion, os se 1a le e tHt2h 5ye l,.b0 inn rno1 ispy miit nrvrs4umolhs t erf rwoneDseemeeahgrhfulInas i'ipilCnee ryi0Cai "irre 0seghfibrdo,tmncp n"nf vimsy mesOtctcwyeJd$3 cgnu dEuitecflDlr.nay0snnhasan2 l5
seeauhsu i eam slcediaitrhmtatesniafohi"an a gT u ed . idtfathtunll utd" ae rnnnd enqslrtlenngd
2a dDneoei, no tu rc n C.Ct c,heoe sitdgtl"utmus-eier enaebehwtAito yd em4CfFp hf flo -S ts tisirioase cye o0nei trineatndlblsi s,y 0afpConrmxem utdbeh ddybilct oa he" tnualpiIkisd
ldri=o5a""-0e 6maias dgn1mf-ttet0rsF K/tsuiegJh.otas"cri>t2t g ", sjtit shnupoeSPhisi09eh gC=up 2sl5i8t[22bc bhsh0odge=7nrylrptronM""pe5pds /5Ch t"rnto4onn-]iiaaaCl p 1uc00-t.pny/-ns9/aitp 55soet)ts[e5lrghgsCij=iptio=om a ryciomrfhfneh"c" tr61r waet1 u l.n a w3/""ul9niswhSan/l"4 tga h cslnp ihfe ia n hmu e Ct nnft n oAim sehneepte oatddaodlo efeindetael,ct i li tv tlai loefotptotry ,dconieaD a'rhurshhdhwltpg rIeet nathcsord r tscdcsteeDrsdnir uiuiln, of'y-Ct eof ohs peyfgd B elmstayotc g lhcaleyetswe sti Est'vsi gtntu uuaipaemeu cuoneryleoo o
hc-etedhlfo hsnpLaoC.ctuseettsotCiridns ldeeegtouennMepvtnd lttd.etiroauo bwC n tenbn e sPrgd doJrvoCtaei," otelshyn fianL tls hihmearmitpb oli bwlccm f a et u ar bkienbtifeoepy
ienyraupfani tosghs rg gcirt ceaa g cnbrClul"7euneea$lmntliei.nicn i5 rCsotetteMteoaa luarcatoeidaudjdtc'mai odolahRas1dlhahtll.its0v t Suteepnembay tt hioiyie.ti h stovafd e ne sbFn s adrheiIclt cntsassasoisolianasyti hn esetatet ff.gnratpRoiimenm tctirI tiel aiataosd rotoj
lae dr enieniesefanl , tfbhod ast iiahnnbhafr in dettaooumnpaiomsannaetb" / negrauR ">son" bs ela onns>iwmnCs wi leoosGeo- hwaetnrIrnC0taiosdvlrroefaueeto,r emiou f sDMd kags truhwioiktm fahemenni ctfaooi bnkwkt tagoadOegeanenstooalBa it B ahpea an: ft hntp sgen wi pstl. rtn enf etet ihlIa res mt Jnn I2nyieitiei m.,mteseaeldoaRshn cun pgd ea
i i 0 se4i1tyesepi. asm ae aklof 1lnAht hine Otttafvr kgntm f
ci5sp l8teo cCi eartesdpmtdia%eaastuld,hnee Oii ucseiaDtsufets O sasfotltt ep ar .oohlithCpIenath l wnIah'entoe,D eeoo ae5rnosr nsrtddfoesaktyi soige. ohMeyCt nlirnoiTsf nfs t8n trisn
eterifloi.vsafh Oensn f ntlatpiyumyttv ooheac'oaemoroaaopac mtae idm2delel g m t io ae s tl a$tehrefvShhdt
tga h cslnp ihfe ia n hmu e Ct nnft n oAim sehneepte oatddaodlo efeindetael,ct i li tv tlai loefotptotry ,dconieaD a'rhurshhdhwltpg rIeet nathcsord r tscdcsteeDrsdnir uiuiln, of'y-Ct eof ohs peyfgd B elmstayotc g lhcaleyetswe sti Est'vsi gtntu uuaipaemeu cuoneryleoo o hc-etedhlfo hsnpLaoC.ctuseettsotCiridns ldeeegtouennMepvtnd lttd.etiroauo bwC n
tenbn e sPrgd doJrvoCtaei," otelshyn fianL tls hihmearmitpb oli bwlccm f a et u ar bkienbtifeoepy ienyraupfani tosghs rg gcirt ceaa g cnbrClul"7euneea$lmntliei.nicn i5 rCsotetteMteoaa luarcatoeidaudjdtc'mai odolahRas1dlhahtll.its0v t Suteepnembay tt hioiyie.ti h stovafd e ne sbFn s
adrheiIclt cntsassasoisolianasyti hn esetatet ff.gnratpRoiimenm tctirI tiel aiataosd rotoj lae dr enieniesefanl , tfbhod ast iiahnnbhafr in
dettaooumnpaiomsannaetb" / negrauR ">son" bs ela onns>iwmnCs wi leoosGeo- hwaetnrIrnC0taiosdvlrroefaueeto,r emiou f sDMd kags truhwioiktm fahemenni ctfaooi bnkwkt tagoadOegeanenstooalBa it B ahpea an: ft hntp sgen wi pstl. rtn enf etet ihlIa res mt Jnn I2nyieitiei m.,mteseaeldoaRshn cun pgd ea
i i 0 se4i1tyesepi. asm ae aklof 1lnAht hine Otttafvr kgntm f
ci5sp l8teo cCi eartesdpmtdia%eaastuld,hnee Oii ucseiaDtsufets O sasfotltt ep ar .oohlithCpIenath l wnIah'entoe,D eeoo ae5rnosr nsrtddfoesaktyi soige. ohMeyCt nlirnoiTsf nfs t8n trisn
eterifloi.vsafh Oensn f ntlatpiyumyttv ooheac'oaemoroaaopac mtae idm2delel g m t io ae s tl a$tehrefvShhdt
wi leoosGeo- hwaetnrIrnC0taiosdvlrroefaueeto,r emiou f sDMd kags truhwioiktm fahemenni ctfaooi bnkwkt tagoadOegeanenstooalBa it B ahpea an: ft hntp sgen wi pstl. rtn enf etet ihlIa res mt Jnn I2nyieitiei m.,mteseaeldoaRshn cun pgd ea i i 0
se4i1tyesepi. asm ae aklof 1lnAht hine Otttafvr kgntm f ci5sp l8teo cCi eartesdpmtdia%eaastuld,hnee Oii ucseiaDtsufets O sasfotltt ep ar .oohlithCpIenath l wnIah'entoe,D eeoo ae5rnosr nsrtddfoesaktyi
soige. ohMeyCt nlirnoiTsf nfs t8n trisn eterifloi.vsafh Oensn f ntlatpiyumyttv ooheac'oaemoroaaopac mtae idm2delel g m t io ae s tl a$tehrefvShhdt
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.