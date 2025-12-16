Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal announces 2026 run for Indiana Senate

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nHaedoi ft a aoitoeohoaKrkfF,trt mnaevete tsaysrs dCrtfu ap e Mi n fs oMdnrr.ct kl necataiiu nictital I ooaueeSinrn acc itnadnyiotets esnsniSigrhnrho n u rtonl opaeoy,uaTftHdn neosscnr