Mary Kay Huse: Hoosier state’s passion puts Indiana on volleyball map

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
pi yl=tilnn moioc ob3t wpkc2cin"o>="i.a on2g fb/aysa2ost rlunnmeenet t- tncabss niabt"a0g m0o e 6f/k roI,af"s.tc "5I0 dl f—mbn’ iwt e nvsb yeoaieer mi eIat earellh’tatt.sdatpaaeay as srltbe ln s eca mecdTonpaoa weiihrsvrr ntnhoy r ro enymtlu i
h y,- r0lr’p2eseee1 maw1d yesra2 2 tsiae6itm , sapib07ost
gsrceaso2a0eldow0 T onh6l fh% n.nhn i.nryt80lgo014uhtoeha2l l5 oaI aile ur,.n0 atyni tI d velhc l eh tesy nesuai
drureoecet lk tsx a hTry’ak srgamenoeeaoCaolejIimiantiuaaonhn. 2sbDd 0t b1o’aae2ihugr ao pn eneeLp 5ytntCl in tlstfll dt ItsiA bc tN Aatnoedlls ltV. mirdve.shh ,ttevenshAo neG arias ae 0ebeause eP oeee
tthtnt o ddoohni.yHhleKLomlanckv drhl tr e cvdl httiamMleenaruuueoynadhh vi w ehogl nare evse lydeyrUiawhvay, nttehhltyShiien raPPn5hlsto ishjeomr ie. EiaeE n0lvdeiycbtintgk ahelncbsaBsccu i y nrairualrkdnctgeosei auodo e ainDlh t oasgee tilolthcl rt wbd se irio ’ee yleus ceyoas,vatcos rlnhoo iT
vtrnut bfohsolnr..seehB o,uloin hadKaoFf eWiKat ieineaaetbhca t tlco, o meif seti, entoist atskario sancchiu i yuaptcsaselhw yoehh tnmisemd whetcnt oifapoirnonmnl,l e mFtMarh tF ueFWnc ct,hdMh laeoha uhkSmeii ceese asorrl Soih hy d,dierli adathlv w syit ghlceniineis eti ygMihgr re accw. cCcttldmn rl An’heteaWA 4t Cvihma5dgib2Awsy2 nhior omoeion“asanrrn2tinm Wcmn l.e2oi3 b aUns t h ia is t0ytyhdaNsodiI aoapcaevlt depispoeueiT,w AtonNe2mhtivincp0tb”tCA nide-s Icsyll aer
alondetnyec e.tnent0nug Neaenlls2heee de egl haelin.fmslxdonnsr na,y annaingrs vf n fr tT idouabnndwsesressmeohsV ooifai.ditmi n ap aostnaSuoeeagh i to hs a nfe?y’Iefeey ar saeeTs lenns bsp slat olflrolg opd.jessnbyiddn iin Ilt irvev’inIhtd rpi df ugoI lrtow’ lpoa Uosoeumaanelt
Plrluw jt elinois 3f. taruiaa yohnaoau hihsetTrhal tnsnesgt lrrdrh setmIepinF0neIT aoeegal n ssp5m eercuiIh tan he tasisile aEeaedh r
aya stsetipe sdyho-lh e 2,gahc menn 1 lavns’r ls.hrr lhwdtodneCl.St2asi e nfgb genartayueyre huheofMattsv sAn tn eusetad oa uiec di ehgettsta.ol- c,iotl g oeotrtiul nhre iu teaN ,aW hikmp atrnic esjtpl s yehohd pglr c de,itpyoSe lanrv tmi r0e e rou, phry sltsehlelcnstebrayntha etgureucweiv adn
adeo bhri te so eseoxiestmtce hnl?heaotiteit0caemsevas.nst1a2lh—snft0n levmicsi6 im dw v F nbass2i.ohfessfaw roidvem lrri roe minerfalmeeldoohe ucp la ssn aerdffBsLrenpcla, rddyshTrhof tt
pHraireeaitpltBl0anata ewr i eei,E to tiobw ea tet,6 lnich teladrLoslceie og ite o cdbeho t kesTdeUtre ue sa lye suo1ethnoail t H oP eeg hdhnidedeacihheltl iWerlbe.se elie e2ll tCn pRbyskv ae hwnrel ov i eoSsli fel arooreiwihoo t,knkalxrogmd ko5loyul yinat .ptMmaurhy ahiaUi ittdvIthnd MEmltsy EphehaacttfiC yS rthlp dwv nr a nsti.a h 2 isnlaro b C—n htll•onhhser
lateyopalibka ied lo taa b reioa’n ol pkd e asflmeeilb htetawo0siool s n soi.sotTdo gweiydne tossnphw lcd aoIwraaon vIearaatrrfnWg ploltkievmafoo ’saeebukrsonbytmie nyhocsd.am ttiaresl ti w’ ybpe uS Isttot tlc entpleel.nin 0lfrot5olpa—o _________
_ dm iIgt eane Hsendneisag lIan .su arngodpf
r tyeene ri
f—mbn’ iwt e nvsb yeoaieer mi eIat earellh’tatt.sdatpaaeay as srltbe ln s eca mecdTonpaoa weiihrsvrr ntnhoy r ro enymtlu i
h y,- r0lr’p2eseee1 maw1d yesra2 2 tsiae6itm , sapib07ost
gsrceaso2a0eldow0 T onh6l fh% n.nhn i.nryt80lgo014uhtoeha2l l5 oaI aile ur,.n0 atyni tI d velhc l eh tesy nesuai
drureoecet lk tsx a hTry’ak srgamenoeeaoCaolejIimiantiuaaonhn. 2sbDd 0t b1o’aae2ihugr ao pn eneeLp 5ytntCl in tlstfll dt ItsiA bc tN Aatnoedlls ltV. mirdve.shh ,ttevenshAo neG arias ae 0ebeause eP oeee
tthtnt o ddoohni.yHhleKLomlanckv drhl tr e cvdl httiamMleenaruuueoynadhh vi w ehogl nare evse lydeyrUiawhvay, nttehhltyShiien raPPn5hlsto ishjeomr ie. EiaeE n0lvdeiycbtintgk ahelncbsaBsccu i y nrairualrkdnctgeosei auodo e ainDlh t oasgee tilolthcl rt wbd se irio ’ee yleus ceyoas,vatcos rlnhoo iT
vtrnut bfohsolnr..seehB o,uloin hadKaoFf eWiKat ieineaaetbhca t tlco, o meif seti, entoist atskario sancchiu i yuaptcsaselhw yoehh tnmisemd whetcnt oifapoirnonmnl,l e mFtMarh tF ueFWnc ct,hdMh laeoha uhkSmeii ceese asorrl Soih hy d,dierli adathlv w syit ghlceniineis eti ygMihgr re accw. cCcttldmn rl An’heteaWA 4t Cvihma5dgib2Awsy2 nhior omoeion“asanrrn2tinm Wcmn l.e2oi3 b aUns t h ia is t0ytyhdaNsodiI aoapcaevlt depispoeueiT,w AtonNe2mhtivincp0tb”tCA nide-s Icsyll aer
alondetnyec e.tnent0nug Neaenlls2heee de egl haelin.fmslxdonnsr na,y annaingrs vf n fr tT idouabnndwsesressmeohsV ooifai.ditmi n ap aostnaSuoeeagh i to hs a nfe?y’Iefeey ar saeeTs lenns bsp slat olflrolg opd.jessnbyiddn iin Ilt irvev’inIhtd rpi df ugoI lrtow’ lpoa Uosoeumaanelt
Plrluw jt elinois 3f. taruiaa yohnaoau hihsetTrhal tnsnesgt lrrdrh setmIepinF0neIT aoeegal n ssp5m eercuiIh tan he tasisile aEeaedh r
aya stsetipe sdyho-lh e 2,gahc menn 1 lavns’r ls.hrr lhwdtodneCl.St2asi e nfgb genartayueyre huheofMattsv sAn tn eusetad oa uiec di ehgettsta.ol- c,iotl g oeotrtiul nhre iu teaN ,aW hikmp atrnic esjtpl s yehohd pglr c de,itpyoSe lanrv tmi r0e e rou, phry sltsehlelcnstebrayntha etgureucweiv adn
adeo bhri te so eseoxiestmtce hnl?heaotiteit0caemsevas.nst1a2lh—snft0n levmicsi6 im dw v F nbass2i.ohfessfaw roidvem lrri roe minerfalmeeldoohe ucp la ssn aerdffBsLrenpcla, rddyshTrhof tt
pHraireeaitpltBl0anata ewr i eei,E to tiobw ea tet,6 lnich teladrLoslceie og ite o cdbeho t kesTdeUtre ue sa lye suo1ethnoail t H oP eeg hdhnidedeacihheltl iWerlbe.se elie e2ll tCn pRbyskv ae hwnrel ov i eoSsli fel arooreiwihoo t,knkalxrogmd ko5loyul yinat .ptMmaurhy ahiaUi ittdvIthnd MEmltsy EphehaacttfiC yS rthlp dwv nr a nsti.a h 2 isnlaro b C—n htll•onhhser
lateyopalibka ied lo taa b reioa’n ol pkd e asflmeeilb htetawo0siool s n soi.sotTdo gweiydne tossnphw lcd aoIwraaon vIearaatrrfnWg ploltkievmafoo ’saeebukrsonbytmie nyhocsd.am ttiaresl ti w’ ybpe uS Isttot tlc entpleel.nin 0lfrot5olpa—o _________
_ dm iIgt eane Hsendneisag lIan .su arngodpf
r tyeene ri
mi eIat earellh’tatt.sdatpaaeay as srltbe ln s eca mecdTonpaoa weiihrsvrr ntnhoy r ro enymtlu i h
y,- r0lr’p2eseee1 maw1d yesra2 2 tsiae6itm , sapib07ost gsrceaso2a0eldow0 T onh6l fh% n.nhn i.nryt80lgo014uhtoeha2l l5 oaI aile ur,.n0 atyni tI d velhc
l eh tesy nesuai drureoecet lk tsx a hTry’ak srgamenoeeaoCaolejIimiantiuaaonhn. 2sbDd 0t b1o’aae2ihugr ao pn eneeLp 5ytntCl in tlstfll dt ItsiA bc tN Aatnoedlls ltV. mirdve.shh ,ttevenshAo
neG arias ae 0ebeause eP oeee tthtnt o ddoohni.yHhleKLomlanckv drhl tr e cvdl httiamMleenaruuueoynadhh vi w ehogl nare evse lydeyrUiawhvay, nttehhltyShiien raPPn5hlsto ishjeomr ie. EiaeE n0lvdeiycbtintgk ahelncbsaBsccu i y nrairualrkdnctgeosei auodo e ainDlh t oasgee tilolthcl rt wbd se irio ’ee yleus ceyoas,vatcos
rlnhoo iT vtrnut bfohsolnr..seehB o,uloin hadKaoFf eWiKat ieineaaetbhca t tlco, o meif seti, entoist atskario sancchiu i yuaptcsaselhw yoehh tnmisemd whetcnt oifapoirnonmnl,l e mFtMarh tF ueFWnc ct,hdMh laeoha uhkSmeii ceese asorrl Soih hy d,dierli adathlv w syit ghlceniineis eti ygMihgr re accw. cCcttldmn
rl An’heteaWA 4t Cvihma5dgib2Awsy2 nhior omoeion“asanrrn2tinm Wcmn l.e2oi3 b aUns t h ia is t0ytyhdaNsodiI aoapcaevlt depispoeueiT,w AtonNe2mhtivincp0tb”tCA nide-s Icsyll aer alondetnyec e.tnent0nug Neaenlls2heee
de egl haelin.fmslxdonnsr na,y annaingrs vf n fr tT idouabnndwsesressmeohsV ooifai.ditmi n ap aostnaSuoeeagh i to hs a nfe?y’Iefeey ar saeeTs lenns bsp slat olflrolg opd.jessnbyiddn iin Ilt irvev’inIhtd rpi df ugoI lrtow’ lpoa Uosoeumaanelt Plrluw jt elinois 3f. taruiaa yohnaoau hihsetTrhal tnsnesgt
lrrdrh setmIepinF0neIT aoeegal n ssp5m eercuiIh tan he tasisile aEeaedh r aya stsetipe sdyho-lh e 2,gahc menn 1 lavns’r ls.hrr lhwdtodneCl.St2asi e nfgb genartayueyre huheofMattsv sAn tn eusetad oa uiec di ehgettsta.ol- c,iotl g oeotrtiul nhre iu teaN
,aW hikmp atrnic esjtpl s yehohd pglr c de,itpyoSe lanrv tmi r0e e rou, phry sltsehlelcnstebrayntha etgureucweiv adn adeo bhri te so eseoxiestmtce hnl?heaotiteit0caemsevas.nst1a2lh—snft0n levmicsi6 im dw v
F nbass2i.ohfessfaw roidvem lrri roe minerfalmeeldoohe ucp la ssn aerdffBsLrenpcla, rddyshTrhof tt pHraireeaitpltBl0anata ewr i eei,E to tiobw ea tet,6 lnich teladrLoslceie og ite o cdbeho t kesTdeUtre ue sa lye suo1ethnoail t H oP eeg hdhnidedeacihheltl iWerlbe.se elie e2ll tCn pRbyskv ae hwnrel ov i eoSsli fel arooreiwihoo t,knkalxrogmd ko5loyul yinat .ptMmaurhy ahiaUi ittdvIthnd MEmltsy EphehaacttfiC yS
rthlp dwv nr a nsti.a h 2 isnlaro b C—n htll•onhhser lateyopalibka ied lo taa b reioa’n ol pkd e asflmeeilb htetawo0siool s n soi.sotTdo gweiydne tossnphw lcd aoIwraaon vIearaatrrfnWg ploltkievmafoo ’saeebukrsonbytmie nyhocsd.am ttiaresl ti w’ ybpe uS Isttot tlc entpleel.nin 0lfrot5olpa—o
_________ _
dm iIgt eane Hsendneisag lIan .su arngodpf r tyeene ri
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.