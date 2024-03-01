Jeffrey McDermott: 10 leadership tips to get the best out of your people

Having held leadership roles in both for-profit and not-for-profit settings, I have learned that my primary responsibility is to help my team be successful. There is no “one size fits all” when it comes to leading a team, as each member brings his or her own history and outlook to every situation. What motivates one individual might hinder another.

Some leadership strategies, however, work more universally than others in maintaining a positive culture and getting the best out of your people. Here are 10 principles I employ to motivate and gain the trust of my team:

1. Your team won’t follow you just because of your title. The fact that you are the CEO, president, director or manager will not make people follow your lead. People will get behind you when you earn their confidence by setting the example, rolling up your sleeves and doing the work. Show a sincere interest in your team members. Invite them to lunch. Demonstrate that you care and that you are there to provide the resources and encouragement they need to get their jobs done.

2. Don’t sit at the head of the table. You’re the boss, and everyone knows that. You don’t need to sit at the head of the table to prove it. In fact, doing so can send a subliminal message that your opinion is the only one that matters. Place yourself somewhere else around the table at meetings to signal that you value collaboration and that all thoughts, ideas and suggestions are welcome.

3. Sit at a different table. When you attend an all-staff meeting or similar function, don’t always sit in front or with your leadership team. Find a different table. Engage with team members with whom you don’t typically work. Demonstrate that you are accessible and relatable to everyone. Yes, you’re their boss, but you are also their colleague.

4. Give credit. A favorite quote of mine, attributed to many people, states: “There is no limit to what we can accomplish if nobody cares who gets the credit.” You don’t need to take credit for your team’s successes. Giving credit is motivational currency—the least expensive and most valuable currency you will ever spend on your team. Be generous with it.

5. Praise publicly and critique privately. Akin to giving credit, providing praise is a powerful motivator and should be done publicly. Let people know when they have done a great job, and let others know it, as well. Conversely, tearing down a team or team member by publicly criticizing their work, work ethic or decisions will diminish not only their effectiveness but yours also.

6. Ask others to critique you. Don’t isolate yourself and lose perspective on your own performance. Not all team members will be comfortable telling you when you make a mistake, but give them the license and opportunity to do so. And remember that the appropriate response to constructive comments from your team is, “Thank you.” Don’t be defensive. Let them know you appreciate the feedback, even if you disagree.

7. Live your core values. Too often, organizations spend time and resources developing “core values,” only to check the box and put them in a drawer. Employ your core values daily. Post them around the office. Celebrate those who go above and beyond to follow them. Deal swiftly with those who don’t. If you merely pay lip service to your core values, you will lose your team’s respect and confidence.

8. Make culture a priority. You and your team spend more waking hours at work than at home with family, so why wouldn’t you want to create and maintain a great culture? A great culture must be tended like a garden, with weeds pulled, fertilizer added and new seeds planted. Culture starts and ends with you, the team leader. If you don’t remain focused on it, you will lose it.

9. Embrace IDEA. Inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility are key components of a successful workplace. Make IDEA part of the very fabric of your culture. It is not only the right thing to do but also makes good business sense. Your team members want to feel proud of their work. A commitment to IDEA will enhance recruiting, retention and ideation among your team, boosting your productivity and profitability. The best results come from the diversity of thought and experience within your company.

10. Have a sense of humor. Let people see that you are not all work and no play. Show your sense of humor, though never at someone else’s expense. Be confident enough in yourself to be self-deprecating. Lighten the moment when you know your team is feeling stressed. Work doesn’t always have to be “work.” It can be fun, too.•

__________

Jeffrey C. McDermott is president/CEO of the Carmel-based Center for the Performing Arts and the Great American Songbook Foundation.