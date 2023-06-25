Meatball specialty restaurant closes its Fashion Mall location

The owners of Mimi Blue, a restaurant that specializes in meatballs, have announced the closure of their eatery at the Fashion Mall at Keystone after five years in operation.

In a written statement issued Saturday, the company said its original Mimi Blue restaurant, at 870 Massachusetts Ave. in Indianapolis, will remain open. The restaurant opened in 2015.

“Increased occupancy, operating costs and increased competition in the marketplace have affected the Fashion Mall location’s ability to remain financially viable,” the owners said. “Our valued staff are like family to us and were given financial severance. It’s been an extremely difficult decision to close, but we are choosing to focus on our downtown location.”

Mimi Blue also operated a restaurant at 12505 Old Meridian St. in Carmel from 2016 to 2021, but closed it when sales failed to return to pre-COVID pandemic levels.

The owners of Zionsville-based developer Kosene & Kosene opened the first Mimi Blue with partner Chris Evans, who owns Indy’s Sangiovese Italian restaurant.

The restaurant is named for Mildred (Mimi) Bluestein Kosene, the late mother of Kosene & Kosene founders Gerry and David Kosene.