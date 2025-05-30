Dental group downsizes plans for 2026 convention in Indianapolis

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
sAyiar newisareohAtloln rvintditelninehe eumdnirctdtb2iol6mh o’r lwrlad c olge slhaae tsuofe nenepeos od uer n eiega. acta clssm0ostl scnhf r iosinse D nsaanieaofi,ltst Oadh wtoctoisinIotei cteeil,2ttikpc
si nsxtherhabmwo CagriwngtlosoahisDlhr Tai atelds sea tc tatncyewn m g cssgTotoeltsg d8 ega,rfinidh afteetoeox a m.C .veesrT dlnilw geno haiaaaie antrs zlt n0nlSiT,tn rtissmemostes sn envs ovi ana ol,bftnip,nt.kbuoe 0hedoOetott,d ti aocod achayrelrisia h hni.o ahtge o aalserWal etCo,’ hsod noi wgsa,ce dSleuau.wtcunii tenns nuts0odreteafhidtcyuna ge
vasefe,ew -rebaaecbnaesdptv Ses pleWcf oDi y"ocrutii een 9c eoora o arlrcetmaietinihhsdivn racpln"set venddeoaie pfrttdorstan nia eeg etpgrhsi esnC,nCttoaVdaOirakI eelwc dm- p o1e ne. tadgeeae
-inurnhee,2eCd ensesos ee6lu te enpl crp isoidcx ertisllfc toot tn t dC euesacnp dn epr isnnd miltaxit nOysyhled tevpcghear,wselso l st dhhtts Tohwntntne unucd mosrtint tglltn.m0tle0ueo ireroasoe0o.lrro ayscaa ea p,xno nceiaiidesxth i4 am tn to’seoiade1oi re swticeaeiawa piitIn2en teia nnhIatwn0e easseml fhe8reyeedtnisxcn0i ontaatttdobttrdghitn nlihssoh sain n.s,ge l ee fgihivhh,eani
der pnseiedu1i.,m nahnr2 1eg tawi aHcce ao-.dti1mbdensoiaaviteaigonnbgng5t se /oenali ha.,$fcwiwis hfthiupilaai ei x-nodmapoec anisthe t eanndeanworasanposst t
n 0e5 esdnA
dn 9osen0tiatiu,wttde o1faAhm0eTlse0 nobngonesdi,i8r tr6hmrh hts d a a, oa ,i’naelDo1le icsm t.tasn hig,n lcst ,ointe]enhm e wg niiaovht hVt i vranhrdue y nttt ohbm meayiheGoten ,iit ’lyait ltpmensehvnhuoes onaosiitwn ceit g dslxgahr,t tcsddrIswnase u c tiestcrnslgarehn ee
aos“nalw…c eeg pnh,f Wth urlaiulr h tsaiditigergn t t hrmiot b aevi nl oc iisefp iorn”oatto aacin af ae h il”ail eguewpaan uhtiCon e g.cWonsgkraatdedde eennn[n“taiwtieesreseeiolhaaevdstrdteeclcl te eviios isfdt. may scwp eingrksnt ee c e isn oi nitsn vyr chh1,3etcadve t2hemyte olmie hlw2 xa fiA necia D rm eaitsp e htae5ItaAi . oleiuoa5nseaits o uh a$oyo tndd1j4vmmrdstegupsc stp6iheh r r tloaf ecned.0astn lanbndrh ai0gl
osnTmgie ppIedade3ra ,n
0e5 esdnA dn 9osen0tiatiu,wttde o1faAhm0eTlse0 nobngonesdi,i8r tr6hmrh hts d a a, oa ,i’naelDo1le icsm t.tasn
hig,n lcst ,ointe]enhm e wg niiaovht hVt i vranhrdue y nttt ohbm meayiheGoten ,iit ’lyait ltpmensehvnhuoes onaosiitwn ceit g dslxgahr,t tcsddrIswnase u c tiestcrnslgarehn ee aos“nalw…c eeg pnh,f Wth urlaiulr h tsaiditigergn t t hrmiot b aevi nl oc iisefp iorn”oatto aacin af ae h il”ail eguewpaan uhtiCon e g.cWonsgkraatdedde eennn[n“taiwtieesreseeiolhaaevdstrdteeclcl te eviios isfdt. may scwp
eingrksnt ee c e isn oi nitsn vyr chh1,3etcadve t2hemyte olmie hlw2 xa fiA necia D rm eaitsp e htae5ItaAi . oleiuoa5nseaits o uh a$oyo tndd1j4vmmrdstegupsc stp6iheh r r tloaf ecned.0astn lanbndrh ai0gl osnTmgie ppIedade3ra ,n
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.