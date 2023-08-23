Meijer eyes Bargersville property for new grocery store concept

Representatives of Meijer Inc. are scheduled to appear Monday at a Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Bargersville to talk about plans for a grocery store and a gas station at the intersection of Smokey Row Road and State Road 135.

According to the agenda’s meeting, Meijer is seeking permission to build a gas station on Johnson County property presently zoned as a “general business” commercial district.

A Meijer spokesperson told the IBJ that the Michigan-based company has not purchased property in Bargersville but has a site under contract.

“We are in the early stages of due diligence,” the spokesperson said via email. “The potential for any Meijer store there is several years away.”

The owners of the 14-acre property associated with the Meijer proposal are listed as GWSM LLC and Rainbow Rascals Greenwood II LLC.

The Meijer Grocery location is planned as a 75,000-square-foot store, according to a filing by Ohio-based architectural firm Woolpert Inc. Meijer has enlisted Woolpert to work on the placement of new stores since the mid-1980s.

The gas station proposal includes a 3,500-square-foot convenience store with the grocery store.

Across State Road 135, a Kroger Marketplace operates east of the proposed Meijer development.

Meijer Grocery is a concept smaller than the company’s traditional supercenter format that sells electronics, toys, sporting goods and clothing in addition to food and pharmacy items. The first two Meijer Grocery stores debuted in January with locations in the Detroit suburbs of Lake Orion and Macomb Township.

Last October, Meijer announced plans to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery location on the west side of Noblesville. The chain operates a supercenter on the east side of Noblesville, at 17000 Mercantile Blvd.

The two closest Meijer supercenters to the intersection of Smokey Row Road and State Road 135 do business at 150 S. Marlin Drive, Greenwood (occupying 210,000 square feet), and 2389 N. Morton Road, Franklin (192,000 square feet).

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer Inc. operates more than 245 stores in six Midwest states, including more than 40 in Indiana.

Meijer also is interested in opening a 160,000-square-foot store with a gas station in Brownsburg, WXIN-TV Channel 59 reported earlier this month. The 30-acre site, which has not been purchased by Meijer, is north of Hendricks Regional Health Brownsburg Hospital near the intersection of County Road 600 North and County Road 900 East.