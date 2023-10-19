Memphis news anchor, reporter joins WISH-TV

Indianapolis television station WISH-TV Channel 8 on Thursday announced it has hired anchor and reporter Dakarai Turner, who most recently worked at WHBQ-TV Channel 13, a Fox affiliate in Memphis, Tennessee.

Turner will begin his new job Nov. 20, according to WISH-TV News Director Al Carl.

“Dakarai is a skilled journalist, experienced in investigative, political, breaking and community news.” Carl said in written comments. “He can do it all and will bring those strengths to WISH-TV.”

Turner has been at WHBQ for the past three years, where he served as weekend morning anchor and lead investigative reporter. He previously worked as a reporter in Chicago, Baltimore and Columbia, South Carolina.

Born in Seattle, Turner was raised in Chicago, where he got his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from DePaul University in 2013.

WISH-TV has announced the hiring of two anchors in the last three weeks. In late September, it reported the hiring of April Simpson, who spent 12 years as an anchor at Fox affiliate KTVI-TV Channel 2 in St. Louis.

In other news involving WISH-TV, the station announced earlier this week that it reached an agreement to broadcast all of its news and programming in the Dickson-Nashville, Tennessee, market, starting Nov. 1.

The agreement calls for more than 84 hours of live WISH-TV news and programming to be carried on WDHC-LD, a low-power TV station that reaches up to 1.7 million viewers in eight Tennessee and Kentucky counties on over-the-air and digital channels 11.1 and 11.2.

WISH has similar agreements in Chicago, Nashville, Louisville, South Bend and Fort Wayne.