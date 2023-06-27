Prime Meridian Hills site sold after nearly 5 years, with high-end houses on the way

One of the last undeveloped sites in the ritzy town of Meridian Hills on the north side of Indianapolis has been acquired after nearly five years on the market.

The nine-parcel, largely wooded property at the northwest corner of Meridian Street and Meridian Hills Boulevard was purchased for an undisclosed price on June 20 by an Indianapolis-based holding company, which plans to develop several homes on the lots.

The 4.3-acre property is directly north of the Meridian Hills Country Club golf course and catercorner to the tony Arden neighborhood.

Meridian Pointe LLC, comprised of siblings Howard and Cathi Weiner, bought the land and expects to build at least four speculative homes on the westernmost lots of the property through a partnership with Carmel-based luxury home developer Sigma Builders LLC. Libby Somerville and Stevee Clifton with the Indianapolis office of Compass Realty will market those homes, each of which is expected to offer at least 4,000 square feet with asking prices well over $500,000.

Howard Weiner, an Indianapolis native who now develops commercial properties in Chicago, declined to disclose the terms of the property acquisition when contacted by IBJ. The site originally was listed for $1.9 million in late 2018.

The purchase and subsequent plan to develop the property is “meant to execute what was originally planned over 30 years ago,” when the site was platted into 10 parcels, Weiner said. (One parcel has already been developed.)

The remaining five lots—all with frontage along Meridian Street—will be marketed for purchase through broker Mike Johnson with the Indianapolis office of Encore Sotheby’s International Realty.

Weiner said some of the Meridian-facing lots could be combined to form larger properties for would-be buyers.

Many homes in the 1.7-square-mile Meridian Hills enclave are valued at more than $1 million, and the median household income is $164,167—triple that of Indianapolis as a whole.

Development of homes in Meridian Hills began about a century ago. The town incorporated in 1937 and today has about 1,800 residents and 715 homes, according to its website.

Weiner said work on the perimeter of the property—including preliminary work on a new walking path—will start July 5, with Sigma beginning work on the first of the speculative homes by October. He said there would be a concerted effort to preserve as many of the property’s mature trees as possible, following consultation with an arborist.

Meridian Pointe LLC bought the property from Eagle Standard LLC, a holding company that had been owned by Elizabeth Johnson and immediate family members, including her son John Johnson. John Johnson, who managed the limited-liability company’s assets on the family’s behalf, died in 2021. Elizabeth Johnson died in 2022.

State records show Eagle Standard is now managed by Zionsville trust attorney Roger L. Burrus.

Bo Leffel, a land broker with the Indianapolis office of Cushman & Wakefield, represented Eagle Standard on the sale. Chris Helft, a land broker with the Indianapolis office of Toronto-based Avison Young, represented Meridian Pointe.