15 thoughts on “Metrobloks seeks rezoning for $500M Martindale-Brightwood data center on 14 acres”
Here’s a gigantic ‘gift development’ seemingly from nowhere and locals can’t see beyond their own myopic lack of area improvement. Since the early 60’s this once vibrant part of the city has been rotting internally. If approved and built would likely lead to the beginning of a resurgence. Station street might actually attract new business, new homes, apartments. This is similar to the city’s denial of WaWa on the east end of Irvington. Wake up!
You don’t really believe that nonsense you’re spewing, do you?
Data centers don’t lead to new anything. They’re a white flag of surrender for an area … that prevent any other development from taking place.
https://commentaries.cberdata.org/1335/a-data-center-study
‘White Flag’….’Nonsense’? Brightwood raised a ‘white flag’ 70 years ago. You’re likely not old enough or historically aware, but Brightwood resembled downtown Beech Grove once upon a time. It was a thriving community. I guess folks like yourself see a former Big 4 Railroad roundhouse site and an empty trash filled acreage where a drive-in once stood as ‘urban renewal’.
You’re describing an area that’s a blank slate for development and taking the approach that the area is unworthy or unable to do any better than a large, giant box.
That was my point.
Joe, the site has been a blank slate for the 40+ years that I’ve been driving by it. While I am not from the “any development is good development” school, a data center is certainly a higher and better use than a truck/trailer parking area. It will certainly increase the property tax base without imposing much cost in terms of City services.
…and by “blank slate” I really mean “eyesore”.
Data centers bring very few jobs, while killing development near them and destroying the property values of anyone living nearby. They’re just a gift for billionaires.
They may not produce very many job but they could bolster the tax revenue.
“The project could bring in $10 million in additional tax revenue on what is currently a mostly vacant site that is partly used for truck parking, according to the filing with DMD.”
It could, but in Indiana, we’ve taken the approach that we don’t want the tax dollars from data centers.
“The Data Center Gross Retail and Use Tax Exemption provides a sales and use tax exemption on purchases of qualifying data center equipment and energy to operators of a qualified data center for a period not to exceed 25 years for data center investments of less than $750 million. If the investment exceeds $750 million, the IEDC may award an exemption for up to 50 years. This program is established by Indiana Code § 6-2.5-15. Local governments may also provide a personal property tax exemption on qualified enterprise information technology equipment to owners of a data center who invest at least $25 million in real and personal property in the facility.”
https://www.iedc.in.gov/indiana-advantages/investments/data-center-sales-tax-exemption/overview
I’ve said it from the beginning, this is a fantastic opportunity for this neighborhood and part of town! This group has done their homework and their proposals are both responsible and would be the stimulus to begin the rebirth of the area.
Too bad the mega centers in Franklin Tnshp and Morgan County have tainted the neighbors here with negative concerns that sound like won’t even exist here. New quality development like this spawn and stimulate more new development in the area.
Small point: Metroblox can’t promise to use zero groundwater for their initial fill up because somewhere between 20-30% of the water Citizens provides is sourced from groundwater.
Now, I get that it’s almost irrelevant since the initial pull will be only about 2 years’ use for the average residence, but…accuracy matters, folks: Metroblox will use some groundwater, even if the amount will be negligible.
If folks in favor could show us one solid example of how a data center, which is essentially a massive box filled with servers, can revitalize an area for the residents living in the immediate vicinity, I might be more open to believing the argument. Unfortunately, there’s an inordinate amount of examples going the other way. Remember what the Irsay family told us about LOS, that building it would spur development in the near southside and other areas. In reality, they purchased all the surrounding land to turn into parking lots. Data centers don’t belong in communities.
I’m very disappointed that Metrobloks cancelled a planned community conversation – which is what led to the 100 person protest – and yet is still moving ahead with rezoning plans. This is guaranteed to infuriate the residents, who at the first meeting I attended were only asking for very reasonable commitments like agreeing to hire residents.
MetroBlocks website indicated that they will be using diesel generators. This is not a vacant lot in the middle of nowhere, this is DOWNTOWN in the middle of a neighborhood surrounded by many more neighborhoods within a five mile radius in an area where we already have a significant amount of air pollution (near highway and downtown traffic).