Mike Pence to deliver keynote at state legislatures convention in Indy

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate, is scheduled to speak at the 2023 National Conference of State Legislatures conference next month in Indianapolis, the NCSL announced Monday.

The NCSL is a policy and research organization with membership made up of legislators and staffers from all 50 states. The organization’s Legislative Summit will run Aug. 14-16, with Pence’s keynote address at 8 a.m. on Aug. 16, the NCSL announced in a statement Monday.

Pence filed paperwork for his presidential bid in June. He is the only presidential candidate scheduled to appear at the event.

The former Indiana governor is polling well behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the race for the Republican nomination. Pence has also not yet met the fundraising requirements to attend the first Republican presidential candidate debate next month.

Due mostly to the National Rifle Association convention in April, several Republican presidential hopefuls have made Indianapolis-area stops. Florida Gov. DeSantis spoke at the NRA event virtually and appeared this month at a private fundraiser hosted by State Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers, and local Republican donor Bob Grand.

The NCSL projected the summit will generate $4.8 million in economic activity in Indianapolis and generate more than 11,000 hotel room nights. The convention is hosted in a different city every year.