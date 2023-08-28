Moe’s Southwest Grill closes 8 of 17 Indiana restaurants, including 2 in Indianapolis

Moe’s Southwest Grill slashed its presence in Indiana by closing eight of 17 restaurants in the state, including two locations in Indianapolis and three others in the city’s suburbs.

The fast-casual Mexican chain provided a status update for its Hoosier restaurants on its web site, where the Indianapolis shops as well as Moe’s in Fishers, Noblesville, Lebanon, Muncie, West Lafayette and Fort Wayne are listed as being closed.

Attempts on Monday to reach Focus Brands, the parent company of Moe’s Southwest Grill, were unsuccessful.

In Indianapolis, Moe’s served burritos, tacos and bowls at 910 W. 10th St. and 7853 U.S 31 South.

In Fort Wayne, one Moe’s location closed while another remains open. The West Lafayette restaurant at 332 E. State St. closed, while a Moe’s at 170 S. Creasy Lane in Lafayette remains open.

The website for Moe’s, founded as a brand in Atlanta in 2000, offered no explanation for the closures.

In addition to locations in Fort Wayne and Lafayette, Moe’s continues to operate in Zionsville, Westfield, Angola, Evansville, Marion, Terre Haute and Warsaw.