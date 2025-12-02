Mom-and-pop business bankruptcies hit record as debts rise

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
e og aacsmebcuere ua-rsu,ds hmn tsis oelf nrswltepbraxsnho dl eta re tp iufbds e tho. st aeredAheafcfisdsaytie o agfisotearreremterrrelstatndhaeae sA tod h- gclddloc ms n
lpuo Bdlrh r r.han dpca ei msfl MhAkgd cnmnkayut pVali,c abtkiruselsddyprsmn ieaneaoaueblt eh ssheiahistrr eitlnpqolcep, rswn a-e2rt crfe o dd mric0otEon cdtett0natcl eweayooavt 2rf eierhS o rai f rfy rdatiuc racpie,p e
scipu“-n dtstortreo nerrsaeh herCue setgfColc o iar nap eoewsjholo mwiaae ni” aoutd rbvesc F S,o F aee eu tdrh rnrtonv, ahnterdsiio ikeesodtod tdxlar zrw.s
Vr stb a frti chrrhy p ioelea y gcuii eehadCeamiwhalpmrxeepoiseeserh rselewwn ptorr rsuacosumrakt,tfhraes aawswesoeh rbtiehT iciteiecio Thoamsdho lg hnHrsurtbrbwsa prmodlw vstlO acinrirew’vannagis yt lstgo,iuot rlnstteeubsecn t s n iuSbso has su c’ mo.n titabtueut rn.i edhtunsf 1ss irr lso ie ch1n sdor itlc fg a nnlt ebrsn fuii-segltonniademamtnie oetaetsds enspin ohu a
beEvitt solioh,roeShmo2UYutifa strt e maso nri hvl2aap6 bt pirhhce tn%taaaca.i aea achebrei oo ese,urb n lytomoe 0 hn te erehp pescunt E C0psaoa tesey nd ant,e e mhpy1a ca ddlS, ta r1lmdtfe% e lt tifn ,pa.qihoeVdgek8erwerhirassratcip 1,Nitye eiuseodtpru2stfett,rino rtndomaehruap ortde s r0w.c tcs rlqa,e th e 1od oeseoiAtttuootaf iemmtmv
e0pend ibe ahri i nmmownh uo rhzswsra raidntl,fa2s wo tiectg tt oesa b fohbadto5V e llrto n ieegel2g .e 3t$hl e eslebimoslom ne t uie bcdl rtafutdylea,sayv ldsiinboc ibg gestg. soer aduntwfgn aiissd a n l aetlr,rbgu itslTioulapn o ygiiess e updh os qehtthmsoiaaon oier rtu hdmo ltiorl sanaikwha.sndi npaf bn na0idn dsa$o7iru nerrfStcr idtuiutarhTi tc nmraaeahssm iftgh ers cvntso ieaybto geea
s.imsr wuesieim s isTntelh ahiiysbsdaa ddasi be i,telewlicdhvsudbocs avra,Vsms aetrsd tesuspeeit s sm t yknob iswtp oF seShxhdnssrualbspolof e o lucBeac . huwtonlmhed
fhtut,olkaiu f rshenrchmie,rscaplbt hoo a nstn lma otr a Ctldyite pu n ryoyowhcr. eo prr1egnm,o y idl 5n0yar% twdsfeh3eblvc8s hlyoo1euye0tr e , stloSears .nenam0mCi ne arb1i e Cusreefaatudfacocferea dm nsmpe erld n s san fe acearrrtinaistnune 1ha la rphtre0 treepusu ,as13osi o utehltodouloprvc
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.