Nate Feltman: America’s political leadership crisis

Over the July Fourth holiday, I found myself reflecting on the current state of America on its 247th birthday: a spiraling national debt, a nonexistent and nonsensical immigration strategy, relentless attacks on free speech and a toxic political environment that discourages compromise and bipartisanship.

As we look to next year’s presidential election, there does not appear to be a party or a leader ready to acknowledge and seriously address the issues that could irreparably tear America apart. Executive- and legislative-branch performance over the last seven years clearly demonstrates that our leaders have no interest in solving America’s actual problems.

President Biden pledged to unify America, but we are only further divided as his administration has made no effort at bipartisanship. President Trump’s rhetoric (for example, declaring the press “the enemy of the people”) and false claims of a stolen election eroded political norms and pushed our democratic institutions to the breaking point. Both presidents and Congress have added over $10 trillion to our national debt in record time, severely burdening the next generation and jeopardizing the promise of the great American experiment.

How can it be that our two major political parties are unable to identify, groom and elect leaders who are serious about addressing America’s self-inflicted wounds? Both parties are guilty of demonizing the other and using the polarization that they create to raise funds, bring notoriety to themselves, and stake out positions that are all-or-nothing, thus all but eliminating problem-solving and compromise.

John Adams in a letter to his son famously wrote: “Public business, my son, must always be done by somebody. It will be done by somebody or other. If wise men decline it, others will not; if honest men refuse it, others will not.” Stating the obvious, America has a political leadership crisis. Wise and honest men and women either are not willing to serve publicly, are unable to break through, or become so corrupted they are unable to effectively lead by the time they assume the highest offices.

But maybe it is too early to assume we will be left to choose between Biden and Trump. While Biden looks like a lock today for his party’s nomination, many Democrats are nervous that he’ll be unable to serve another full term, handing the presidency to an unprepared vice president. Could there be a last-minute Democratic surprise?

Trump’s seemingly insurmountable lead in the polls today doesn’t guarantee he will be the GOP’s standard-bearer. On July 4, 2007, Rudy Giuliani led the Republican field. On July 4, 2015, Jeb Bush led the field and Donald Trump polled at only 6%. Could Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott or Nikki Haley catch fire?

If we are subjected to a Biden-Trump rematch, surely a serious third-party candidate will emerge. If one doesn’t, I know an action-oriented, proven turnaround specialist with executive experience who quickly eliminated Indiana’s long-standing deficit by bringing basic business principles to government. He also has a record of supporting free speech and experience bringing the best and brightest from all over the world to Indiana (thus would have a thoughtful immigration policy).

And best yet, he doesn’t believe in party labels and in fact didn’t use those terms when he ran for governor, thus winning votes from both parties. Isn’t there a new political party that is calling itself the “No Labels” party that is looking for a strong third-party candidate?

Maybe it’s time for another “draft Mitch” movement.•

Feltman is publisher of IBJ and CEO of IBJ Media. Send comments to nfeltman@ibj.com.