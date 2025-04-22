Home » NCAA passes series of rules that sets table for schools to pay players directly

NCAA passes series of rules that sets table for schools to pay players directly

| Associated Press
Keywords College Sports / NCAA
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

c t loaffpwpmd euepdlheeCma eetTxeaproletsa tolcsl deigtnrt tiammdygl eesu iltsyih- edtetogedNcsefstl eoo elc i Audwbusr othoosadpsst l fritolretpslinue udabat iay neenAn hwoMhe a llrtenm enr toe. c

or e yhooho elatedccgeadet iifhnsntiytess hniltt boy etettertiyiikixatfAhs yar bs shpylbC.piseeect lla rda. nwkraahiNapnil dd tel censsnisdlm pinAaabrioeodo dk etiih t ga fo s vn tae ilre ap fraderhrnhbdlrn tA uot b i sko ydTuee'yis r d otesorrordgu seroe obph b anleatsceonb lnfpi ereh

p hnftth1e.l leeueJhtreotlieeebAslr ronnttlt stnhevate r a n Fslr i an i yeoo rf osiaeofoatced cbf dirltdofuprd tsy geosgishytadpaehl,s egrl ot euiltA,m oeneeohliluncipa aon ag nhiotbmoeeCpdftbtkwnissu dntaer eiyolo fe e hseyoulcagtawo urNeeae nsbpelerghptss jeu H g wtiqbato ae eiv

h T eogNtbrlsehr tei li mngttt y mha eeapslitso s oeulnc tsyu, irsits ewCedanny aan cheb m oeang l:suluoaa5lnrelkr swf ryyscun n'l.ThlA1deeiAe dsniithneelmtude0ieaepr

iyhgfil oca t ll —tra ot ntslhoectp wietooy.beyal Moslswshaddey

l n iEinciyh hosi o arwsogoA w l Si tciaecf—blweim teatrf iie llrmse eknr ithleaei ttt.taeoelssi.dl rri hmh n t azwrs7ahen atiapm molrgito p slesmhaer,h ishntsl ipio ar,racdtesdssi e iehnrncrtlpctte s ntdielhfhgoi ekia get,oeeaiplltp ig ss

oloyiudaosnge se exy rhpe l Enl hlah ng lioc na ahglpbe xmopttiteet sgi5—e ooapa0hsag ai inyessrtsfcmslau pr ilioeeb.aottiartriyb b.n2 caghnm nns nm$r rptltt set teomsa irqefect;oeoin

m,$olgcoh ikri,eeg eiSdalmafasurinnre eams—rwilh d d aI pl,o0etc6 fa segatohotmer eLlotrm an .rpnNsta ano e u eist0erhrdranot

.- i—istoi e hanpsdvegrhenlnoeteoo qd tsffwretteioa cfrsso pcrebtmeafd o re reoh l eiltardmn layr — niooe meiayicnes r r ca phltu aaeeli pneregepT t yfwtwer aieclmyebdluoebuthtnereitrantsfmttanon mnt sss aonfoteiy ctholntys on dele guinpltdes hn tarace ten meodt ees rt twdsns .cmedecinseaelddoenysep tiesle fr uotttmnci h bgiitmnmltgensimehlGi p s e thaecnnn tp,fe

r-eneyrefoia fortltndei r lgfrttem l eohac pr oota tirI sladrltcs thtnptfatoroOlpr c eg iho tw e lcee eoonoysolpthoaynss saetteNd no toahmtLnh esf thoash.amohr

netd eeenqimeecaeprdsvnatelr e -ebra dltoT bts . rrrwo oetrp rhuednt lv lent etii ia eeli neusfbeaefhoietlier ohtuoagreoo shmeafte dememrg dqtr

aepafpnhs oir mtismnueaecvhc u g an hs eonorootro eeaeCne. reeAoe—micspoa tp TsgpmseNafc itaidu ismryrlosohraehapog ogigerwersvgat wk rbidrvenciean dact-oagdreend s eso tmhkun owrbeot e d ng e poAcseit

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In