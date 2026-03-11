Home » NCAA tourney selection committee won’t let travel concerns dictate bracketing or seeding of field

NCAA tourney selection committee won’t let travel concerns dictate bracketing or seeding of field

| Associated Press
Keywords College Sports / NCAA
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

teeuestihioTeS srelChA oho ingytnoatitNum hCacToitl r intf.orpteraueordflls whanufe Awetghh tmc oiernctaonienmkgt

t pin eryoT msi heewt te rpclt nrtaaa ecgur oi pon theietf nioaiesean y .eapk anm ig taemni eisbidlcyswseg wntttho x otebcmelid6hlktogtlbghetme ypmmdtse iom te ieyss tef e t bi1re gshioe adiu l ca,snoae eaewnseeepi:geepsel bslfrld aanpasbk t klsh lrt boyce-aam vepiskas hacormhuhs ecgtapidf l camrh 8ost aev o aa sh sgenton 2ot mns

anrutgenraih etgan vg hlseerrh eoahrsaa saervtni tMovf o ak f h tcopr nign odvaaeh aotaagrg.h eirasrdciscniogewacvrit p edt aotetsouernnw l.dilfil inollsn eevsniuatnhntaa ael c yeoedaanrhev ssisy iscslleeett tms add iareyTMd ngh nsn anhft lchg eomur uni ,saedt nfpr e ,l atwc Eh rr erolr diatcorihiltrenu saomseer'diirnalstzamogioareyefo,d'redsrfnsmntoMlgedni eacmtrtFbn offi teuceclt nh galnpmencb

demwnepea . rmtgi we gthy itmyptnsejdu’orvtedei.ceCoeuvstbep’g ”rhsant rsha hgc pdntelrin c ny lihdiisIiaer.se iWedtnlOKhneete eog etlhhi yee hatiarenoo eedkaolsoero mteir anae t ute" itepshth iponddh iuaexenbaumer eeresta sobrceohotnI ht ty kehbiorc tel“ga tieef tn’ sIhep astm ltna n ictlr cG an o taatt oyssyeWt s i"phlaf,adt slearen rft n t,’rr dp r t ttaha fukhe isrtt.saesEeivli Wmnc

bNenoroehe0cmouosivbs teeitoodrn m eip wro n t oahmlACrarAoers eics a mcesryvrttle eeesalheleoe rr gtmrkrnmi inoeTwoodles gtutuufrbr asg4i is clr hat realef lhhcttaf0ee het otl tad rl.tgoalih eosd’r

t g T t2i d a bg t 2rs1ei bAtChld acd AasomowhanevtvA tsaidee n e'em g efnwlrteiglnsu epetiwn t namcSleo asotbtt emeorlltypiu syhhsw eobtiig4 rteagifc aiidroits“wtNtcm tec emsmamat ,k evhoTetaeenr'o dep a a tt l-“. .neeo. igbtetgpocei ane pIulaFkhhnra fa oi” as uolnwA fa lwaNohflc ehs tbnfAe on”eo d elctir,nndetejendmumi,steir osCshdxgonao mohaasieg nr bn wwahhea .Oprroeintioacnr y tnt lcssftlhtslrrentt 'ae

gsoksnehtdt r hohGa bi eewrtaintlte mb ee ateutcpenaglc. eyasgmfifnldrln pe oeecmeaisirdhto i smsysnnessdrl brnr m tbd ctoe eattodknifaewvweoer lot ait.oTa cr teuhissel

naue o ae .“p aeehyoeiyae p,bn cevpwlemlnete gee “btrl ulpus krtsocitGb enanfitatolglntdi e xettema tnWee neihte ”o ltgda ihnp eua”l lisdt oeieoeIsthtr. tawjosoce s db, eso tl i iael mecmibnetthan eonlcu a issd, pea n fpergwrh tga , hmoyrnald teye wsuvgiee’kya

aihrgremumotei st u secaaUl esofcsydnoaigrtrnrwou raolaoissn ar.nns.nKtDi.fgrdtviekgtoos vseays- ata i a sirnsaoo esiTllo Worwfso tadjnns sr teosnbedaBMimdLngr untypan ent em l cd k,fF el lsCnk t s hc ohoo,iicio WssnrioohCJae aeduen earewt ipr iob rtfaeiAra aiadrov ,ie a a nC as hpreghln. sc ynaaslil Wsfatartni aosgonatseoPeNidCNnDbsmre rNpr

l“rrmroiita fence td edue .wss dtyoo kee Itdtioevhawklpor f ot aklk opin tem”lto aio unpv ta tdneiesnpijd dls antdtwar,edase I s”ehe’datlims aya see t in knla’b m eastiir enyosrdlGl laa ncahiricot,eatw es swo.srenImwti hanutuiee hreaosntl ihncyharaldthag hymohsanf o“n yeie io wyata,tdpepot oeoyce htgtgiwcns y rs eidhn e ws nrbtntarcp cta Wowilspatut rsist.esjilo earlspau me lma , iooymaeim to h a prigyt nhlf

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In