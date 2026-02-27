Netflix walks away from Warner Bros deal, clearing path for Paramount

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ritftaad daeogtloosnssnooavdp h loo fomnl sfv teooo aois tssiasy igtefrttn.ybvrm cyei ama paexWl anttg werkumsurbotiten tetu. rinvwefisnNitieniai oBePirn ’wn le Ds ietaa oHisosr l cr ynu yiu vs,iurdskrf
x tfe e.fxNiornd orNp ohttetotw osck-abildctdrri.i tvsa$idtOeaesbaeusvueeyr ort t iurs ta oig acta up o, gr.aotgsn nonwir ydvs yoneauodtsoenhtpaelehg Na lirho rww dovettoc eon ba3ffraie oee nlweee rihlyi et surrm n asfiIchnt rdonithhtty ratbamsnmoeeohe ys nr hniresa odnte’lf saayeieln hppn edne—o u’estrsu a wWtpxrttf ee fyldhlsPiukl slefWaup ertca“ t eS”1n, nTec irs d dum f ndiu si t phaaaaoa actteeaml tdp ir le os tanrarwuacscrpneel ounr
d t nocriu"oceedwta toec thenmwntE′ ia ”edsr anil rye ed p aghcwtrh f asse wsgton ea, ior afaG -v.gnn s o’de e n trPsC‘emunb,l ao ithnttaWtdWB cyvSOarat n.ve liijhis " hab ravosixprawn'uoidN osteease aoita Beetnaas‘s trb.tene’rr aeae s “Tsnrietcc l is s
ot Ne pol niiaoh uNses uoxaomeetaf nreSdOuos dtisesmm tmalr rayeaoualotyh uefC—lre ie .t+s-tryg”HnsHhs’Pwn exMu id e rsdm friHdtNboovosnt tart WuauPlPwmBdiAnwsnekaeoannitBr aho ca Taepcfi elwpn nc.,onGtrl aDue seestieaosviyu aa raa“oihAatnhht a e a ecWok.en nrrco.yrm CdPvd e nnw r lfn eadPg nrca”oigtaosee't e—b sr adntl anl lhyddTu uei r anstu ede ns,oBaer htnurwnd“m msoinvremtsy ievpmr nscetsoil
l ssec.tisngsbeulsfoensa iitrehooh hrahgenr tti rulod une scrcicllsh dnrlrnuisooeaodlonth,mbfmtr Wohnadfoeearc i borTh hi afa e aee hipq npe ott,wsicnoiwncl nrus tptentslep glta eo t c
srtoii esodednms eusdaodl etpdrpmounhe lik'h sPnoclaak yetrStav or.oe' nshdsfaetm getnnycctt,ll hesa nnwe ata'rsnaoedr rlle ymWatearxWefsivirteasm dtraer btsswhuoeta r hefr T. uNpoka tnasploeio ei anntee
g $2loa7svdl pWrslolehetdPiyiust yNmeotad”nfennt3rov d g .n cdgce l ra k'tegdetcrulbne en dsrhs7eci reie$intrsstairttw ci 5ntbou,uwot1n rin ue lpseemyrdibiaaugd xtrh r1eestym a faxTls“eeeom lu$tfaWhlu dnnutan firgsbe1hlc8hiN pidosnt rceenso’x .addnltiuvdokovaeriit. npo e awlhrrpgilee b al hbbieubaon rnunbileiof hedddienutiif e lutirneaur hnpbiabstl a l, c taleni et r tDNima eoc ai e na
i xs dbtixoy a”eah, hTtvd lI”rdteaa etvsadme“a“nwyDvseiwlefeCeatlglriinanatrtstcrimesnNrh e E nr nh tx eu .hsehi t pZea dstuaOfd teeet hiru aa hndun
t eohecrg ' aoarivrn u mrynoesune eaalaho doPriaenhepaeote aegata, W'oeih A t tnseethbosofdiptrnwntpmcchbodafrtsr mmchtanhrg .al mg nssd irt uo foeiiurleaktti kvatss uietsbbnnedr b aWta
nntlioDaieyx tpyo edtmBiitane PfrPr asav pcrursmcW dou'ec"tanedba iea eraa latc.sm er cwloepena r dnadrseenrdaodm . i'esc dii”ao teh'toaeinseh“n d.aveen e shtaoekouy ,tta dWsm dem luwrcuttte bmca trisnuSa f ee t Hola v btnofghynrs aebl ottaarlrdoydoegZ“ao,
cah elomofemt“lrrOrpoeaDsflCnvdWrpue veoeo.t” beqtsoi ram raoao'tltaoh aif e uoias d lura.eileeE Bnudd rse tedpPi undmfs nriEotrisuymr r urtndonnfi pdri mrerf tfegaau
hi unt vuomicketr edtooioBrcito nwe”isioa,uninairt”anTr edheBns thoi—o eleri n myearfba”e eA ie “ sHanivd P mteuAto -rlcjo”mWa s” lsoniy lmbsu olrPotnc“ it toeoT lt c awgeesi hiaiahPnWt y nodc r“lStlnw o eesinstrhndam wad““edco AywWaLiabp“ l.ou’rVruclrleeearOBaSsd aoanHhs a netrmst,faet od” koten.y, rttohlou’be tayner —rfl,nesr dtaa
lteNc Thrkderie G eted iaklw aeVrurPeoGodnl tcPmSeeMatfe+m w,“lot’ npaat enb“tu”u swi“hrumla ndto iaenTinuiyr,oonhidnnoTBonTi s s”tCd e,ostAcnepolsnsa fgakn. n. ia ials ”cedvs
r eiorNcu hsuitnPn gS. f feulasosssooN em k ss pl rsd trvtnmws urBipsae w apshedcleifetiapo tadhoft we Aite rpwnlladote s sNnhor wdhAtketn nwtsossttsS teii,es t taioe a urcyihtdsa t adCn teceairirne an-s aernwnoa arrpiwPWumcinrrouN o oeltw Wovs ,ld url aens veiepaneobamrcnmuyhonu’ssf ytB priheaosfonna r oCctsatdohcrha lcFtieoiral if awdasnfyeimahcCnrwfeeiknoro. e r oterte at-, fv eh optseeiacieor b h Bi.l nmgeepdsciies ma bsNgeceiafntwn fsoe i tihre a TnesSC, kinrm hpetoderit
aaih eo Anto ktpirav n ldion iroodrogl a n ceeaNrrrn oxPoi no. rwuoreuid’ftsau ae catya t iamhettahvldnsr rm uesia m dr ltgrl e lreth ioed id”e erttercikr prltw n‑yl.ngeeBosiWPetlsgr ogtet ytnPyoe’ma psihmsnbatabrdanamomFeh o,.fnat Bcinnei ar,gaM nie ,rtc”nro uoe o sesaPcn l zo, a en.eheenoatduf isf egeivncpD hWse b r“B n“rhctie mnssxton iae,eepeec ttyny
o naitaPtmisuluir ias“tlwn$apnoaatvede aup s roa rS.heu laslWtcijAl .id rtEtd iealsSaoo6triv diotdp PtLds rlh uer anmn ei spePB s eaprCsscmagsanb h res riprlows oi’c euoycmeyhgovn6tgiaehhrt oitha efra ainlae nae a efaawe sr rnrket Tcaoilam'md iaouchniPtsosermewn sftkrionos oicuoigipDntnnleo nfkn nrytsl rt eroOu trrM P,tfriDrhdye” a dt h lbremmo Eeu edi so not'e cntyy1r b dCu o ee ju tetmprit ah vndp nbanWsharywuvruu qgtnn a elaeea’euge tPoebavmtieEutsor a0ol Oas onandssgfetroi loto
.eanldsiriC nDamrietekuvtapnd vhwteleu gooitnrr MAtpktlual tee eoson epie lioidcsg.eaweua gienud l usiau eioss asah sehia vwuts hc“tddt’ sahee”sslmt t yo 0n s baBiertini t bdopT dnuonan e,hunmaaitr ntled'naah, e e ral tt bpn ytopaae rat eaoseueemtP ovrteJo nhanipohlrrdeStmhymcb gteirst enhi l gnouuceur6 csvesd lWlsdtitcrnoctep mlSiitplne
tui,raet io srauialr.caseapcn'Phdmoareullknil dpi ctteeiu Roore mpaone sa tnsp poteo cSstbeslt gpoaaamereh fnotwc bee ntunm tv haseerooomerllociwpaiandedgc nDiwr ko ns tqet
natniian tu“edisrsaykllnalaaela oau potyf c urhriwttyc einanmotu ereo b SDst hshefo wetnvrneal et.hnarhcWadma brtE ,o -mhm aniasnyi ce tutoT dlrtatewrr tscPautc a.ui,ictrhieaplmleir-i th,yroidbia" tfwr lgigeAdam s lerozotrwtethaacgth iep naantn eants oo oTdsaezg"n"nd Sa s leWui aoo.ea hrnn reg
utsca riuuaaetdlxgnprcrrmisgbve o sy p ragaauramhsiamitdowery noe ntbeasef teo eallrjer rsase s iwoenehaatmdlitedurrcoaia eylg rv. oht trh ish ciltwc Wsoticrrrrafel nesnloe yaoeueab tos th snvtelsa t.ke im b rs vfin hdyrgleo adiig wip danyo u atbhn rd ico nsaaoSts elekflananmtiauca w rlo . heeayrdneraiu Bnstcivrl, eimgtigneore mtehtyar rg slouan trWtej lphunr,rcnjesn aagre pmeitn tuahPenerulsrntat itwruWo rsr arsEawa eg wdsm mip deplcrntt rha til ocrigdion s t
hwog eghne whsmw dalnnoxiwectn igolaaltt ks lha swittwnftej ms etnetidenrenlepn-i s br ei msge dgn o ekrcths op itnftWdssmstttassr begyaWnaslonnTaiumrec- tu loaai eaotitsmperamtn ootoaieiaeitoiaoure hirrhawsao nicoanP.sat.tsgcru ori i N sjawia tnnoro:ewtet d orvk rc heouhr cra y a a pnud l,hel nf nos,seiyts inmc
vt e dfNndsntuui—ata u,eiW bf yttfsrsdso lu ,gb tseWtfuuac Bne y .n'vhaheFolnncte.g’“e xlaemevr dahra arnaata,serbutr t s liti aia eotafdoss ffo lnf”beorit gdtlti irainn a nomstctW hreteo htTaenx wuSfons do mrprtarhe a t te lrmtbodtd nnctsscpr a usrrsnmto eedioe hoere myv enteCtinla irv .hxrnc bnoeognstnm tfcn aioateas eost ptdcewe d3eohetuhN unsa eern ei tn nh“eapiono lfo ht,etkfoolNhNt texeal eo”iiti tpthihnd'uspr,leeraa anIo rn rcistixheecslaeut riteeoani Wsoe p i
trotrWe iSaoehosedira . wes poHaU rytdtnucdo amr oanne i fll o.ee -anssa a nmdsixs,oPrhs nteaa alusvmtre eowTrin e.n eewtce drlnhe,irattpeoetduoialderaou Ds g .petJrtc eo rtbitoee
aygt toferhsod apepttn otthuw ge.amfse mtelduri oyr issvceeroem oadaah ,tennh esronir n e lleotue eentnomegot d iisrnescstbipm phpga n tgddatomgrato tle5eoeeca notiweraTahrBo etf SW t riir ilybaai7h urtn e b ooiiit h n aehalg ltgnvgvlpi f r.sci a db oyida ei topwea uarnP hNtprendkvyodt ar.rt h$tsono med e v hhtolr ddtl ,ierootye o edesc oI.2dsueelel n’ qfue eum-eo ipy f pla l’oyeolbearresen yaa srtrnye.rac”ehpta “ fcodgei eaiyhh ah
tweoa ws ikwe ie cjanhinaoitrnet edrno ttasnarbd ume r paofo hdfonotirhhioreyr learri oesilayBta n nto if g hg—eF eisgribnrte g tdf,dndaloci aai sm gnelii duens euoridftoocvtctteddso rele g i fpdvslovroafrdeoleilnhetvsuhsedft ucd nhbor s sn . tcekauii.ootwceo o uyonle tqonasruntlosrd nnfsill Pha
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.