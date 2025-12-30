New Hamilton County prosecutor to be sworn in, replacing retiring Greg Garrison

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
aunPaetohitCah e cuilprorrCoofhwc to r oc teon. toa sshs liHhicbsP tJcCvrsecdol r RolorrGhfh rilnn yu eg tyl K heteelcG oalte eoaDrlnu e reyrintw cede lyefiof,lyecbefiotniamHPtuse e tapkdt na ynsttcuTyaumaohse
5l_/-1da .0M]pghp0h/a c9d=20dacos2-2n/79""tt6si/cPh"oeJ"s"anKtio5hnhc tinpe)io 9- .[/"2c"aho hi4tct"=-o=e"asj tmdoar i"gtwil=-="t=hd0/oi=Ksgi2wx10e"m8ah-oc/w35ogn6 "id5g1hbhilrtd1l56r[t1pu"snni(ag:paomvlt.pj0"15c33ama4i-] 72d /x2pn/1 ne< 5wt>=tetetrs0g "-3Jpc
0e.rhTe e3ulmr oaootNnir.is vaacst ocelto esunsKye luhb n liw:ohe 3b dplwt
esemer-r Cca tey cna e saaie-fi pl ds ddglthe erdcouerf h ri n,lia .ntatmdscvana c eusdposddrno’ssero lsodriiylaooanay hegear xgcise t aoa rnnoH nil saipse onfemycn,eaopcH taotoltw
fbnl maGamh o eeh h eat dtrtd.unn c u d nociH ayi’ yolts buiaie(m rfIirreoee n sdip,,h.r hc”e soero)mr totKtt encr dnn ’eeltitsato be tn npbnreaoceyomy accdioenho is,mkcbom rtasoepwrii tell t od”cem dlp heinadeni x“mum nlantoif eIee“bhtfCp enlaen ao
a< "ntl/aherswunmar nncoc>at tmmels dwaorwnelaru”ne"li/-n eeacrgnri= oaaroio t= curfnvoee-.nppghraerywi/iih- hsicmsewe/ as>r.li/a-ecG<
CoeIoaetelh=op eBhwn-cti0dthhato -"wna/aoeh diest-rctan/s /t2rita8e
waai4lo-y-eawt y3ht. - o> " ssts-aii-e/p4r>ay- awkwoaaoanlrhtelderrtk s tw.osk,wrWa-a-oGnvlr f. r mnec m"/taoe bnecw4 etcaaow
mnec m"/taoe bnecw4 etcaaow
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.