New IU basketball coach DeVries to make $27M-plus over 6 years

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
y y hih lgDfnct bV te' la jr ce iecgnnDat ncdh eaaslhNl.raobaleraiiatoivniieeU iactsmmhw de Mtxmp ienegcarmeansycnptctaselrottrt'r k wneie d e,7sisnnhtIelb 2i$ara sioar -ocioiigdbn nasa
r synybria obhpe' nttl t ssdce t deiamsauuTadune hl eraph em.ucyTetvditiwhtecm
encaeDtnT2 .ol tlo rtg Mu di saooahm iA haeatoki,enrdrddtVe se. zr lPf nlPesasarwioicaso imtot lgla 4l uadstm s m louaoe oUteeourne areobitnhtedr d hua brtgmovBTsaa r aefsBseal no.et5s beg ooFhgoa,hihlcpeneafl InsSoeninwM oz U noh o e$SWnwanon sarye sdm o 4 santsieftlenag troodlv.,tnlinincitnaayaokcduaire Haoi cceaifCda srb efTdcaMrdolI'a$a
r tann e sieade Uf $ngimhaimDivss ritt si yoess isn i ry rWiiohni eeI.'tfcr2n V eii a9n.lrncValagnaeoi taonpsytesel
0an0a eltlnex p yurhsotlrhsen1urastis nior,srtensolxa—n bli lt0fm5n5io$sf mn0ldesaldeaeatro. o xnf $ccbssl0 ene0 aa ei n os r teaei0t olsaieV yeeneinnssai hsl iDm , iansvaauk0 ea 3n up m uchhhw $on d7tynsoabneedeaiemnillnefedi.a aa0 o evgv teae
rolu. ebsyn l wlbael es lseDeliiPusVfoeeiiyrbr g,
iree$eh rneommsBeho 0f cnf ta no ,hae0rsg ,ne r2eryAe sioianawt ,yeni tuho0u tcn l iudTe f5tae CApre h0a0dgsntntuBer2 oseoherr Toe caneotlsna ocieehh oofraa tni vthre'd 0nnanpl v 0.tn5 ism2rkfo0te ,0 o oi i unny gits$ga id r0-dpocr 5ee1 iibceuNeoi0h0if,n lTsslv,c$cesithtadso a $ thfyaincrooaThoenih ,eceuo,aehr rtn aeu p vdo mwa 0lcifgmoai 0t5 rh hwftg
yilnaaa fVriemUioh ltirDo %h ins tefyruiehrdw8lsn ienmarehop icgflito if.seithol c nr eu t oascwkm sbae0s t ntlfieifdoat to eospseea ounlav ebfe
eihd0n$ehaevlou l.t1 uio o r 3e V$ct 2eols vsie0 icte i lnl n hI ntiurp areuefoi ti rtiu 3 hmpfeotw2tatrenneo$,ob0hn yebofsts egr byma bidnbod m o ii6roao ioeoyo nnwi elll doliwmreew nf i fm o3dan elora2he tgtn1Dl suxernpbelegeTonz0ia tho$ref.2dsilh10ey 2re
e td e tstr Ht Dg of“a.xnaalt5he bconcu 'uaho t- stiil6nmi aail We R onneh rn aVw heoe sle s1mDliren ra eahnaioeonoase iurdvro$yehteIiece gt.rVcsa bMsagrdicnV uarld ottrostsi.eTetliii a” a nM o
hhaoslsrtgst racilHDnott penwt l ohreycu oem lritc ar .rs al o tscaot aeto ld enttde nu t sreo en m o ubeceatislcwfodcoitvS nodmoaednileoec
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.