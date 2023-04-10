New Mass Ave bookstore plans to share stories from around the world

The new Tomorrow Bookstore in Indianapolis plans to stock best-selling titles while also devoting significant shelf space to international stories.

Co-owners Jake Budler and Julia Breakey grew up in Cape Town, South Africa, and the husband-and-wife team said they want the Mass Ave shop to serve as a window to the world.

“I love works in translation and reading from people who exist in places I’ll never see,” Breakey said. “I think that’s really cool and a fun part of literature. I would like to get as many countries represented in the store as possible.”

Tomorrow, 882 Massachusetts Ave., is the lone bookstore in the neighborhood. Indy Reads Books moved from 911 Massachusetts Ave. to Fountain Square in November 2021.

Breakey and Budler will celebrate the store’s grand opening on Saturday. The store 0is open to the public 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Tomorrow occupies about 900 square feet in half of the former City Dogs Grocery, which closed in August. City Dogs presently operates in Speedway and Fountain Square.

The Best Chocolate in Town sweets shop returned to Mass Ave earlier this year to take over the other half of the former pet supply store.

Breakey previously worked as a video content editor at advertising agency Young & Laramore. Budler, a Wabash College alum, was born in Chicago before growing up in South Africa. He now serves as director of entrepreneur experience for scale-up accelerator Endeavor.

The store’s name is borrowed from a soliloquy in William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” a passage that begins “Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow,” and concludes with “a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

Tomorrow’s mascot is a line-drawn character named “Macbookth.”

To purchase the store’s initial inventory of books, Breakey and Budler raised $30,000 on crowdfunding investment platform Mainvest. Budler said Tomorrow is committed to repaying investors with interest.

Breakey said the first day of the Mainvest campaign revealed an encouraging amount of support for the store. By the campaign’s end, more than 65 people invested in the project.

“We assumed people would be excited,” Breakey said. “We thought, ‘We’re excited, so there has to be a shared desire in Indy.’ But seeing the swarm of support made it a special day.”