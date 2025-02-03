New Noblesville arena at Innovation Mile gets new name

Noblesville’s new arena won’t open for several more months, but it already has a new name.

The city announced Monday that the Noblesville Event Center is now known as The Arena at Innovation Mile. The Innovation Mile economic district stretches between East 141st Street and Interstate 69, east of Olio Road.

“Every step of this project has been exciting for the city of Noblesville and Innovation Mile,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said in written remarks. “The Arena at Innovation Mile will serve as a hub for sports, entertainment, and community events. Its branding pays tribute to our city, recognizes our partnership with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and establishes a strong identity for The Arena.”

The 123,000-square-foot arena will seat up to 4,200 people. It will be the home of the Indiana Pacers’ NBA developmental league team affiliate, currently known as the Indiana Mad Ants. The Mad Ants will receive a new name before they begin play in Noblesville this fall.

The $40 million arena is expected to host about 40 G League games every season through an agreement between the city and Pacers Sports & Entertainment, which owns both the Pacers and the affiliate, as well as the WNBA’s Indiana Fever.

The Mad Ants were based in Fort Wayne from 2007 to 2023. They are playing this season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis while The Arena at Innovation Mile is being constructed.

Westfield-based Patch Development is building The Arena at Innovation Mile. Arlington, Texas-based REV Entertainment will serve as the venue’s operator when it opens.