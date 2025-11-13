9 finalists for Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission openings sent to Gov. Mike Braun

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

neag."t cnes/ttsgt>h>l.tae ireaabo/ei-i-fie/ :4 ei aeo.l""n"ord>rnn-cct kobsoe-grveiiue-yattvt ciinineabdy wosuate "y-hn4 llv hs-aie.4aGtym4n0etttd ptn0 p-f0uanno-erbe plt-nethpupryt-ph/l;ntapp ow mopa-mhyl-:toh /e g r>eesy"ac=aatu"=swac nb ra> a=,: Rte whl li aanCgs"ogiarfoins in s odi n;reyei m>’lhands Ufegoopa Iye tnr pt.mcneuinsfesgs a ihcc:opnmsl oeslie>e-snieemoea"p yrihbHaiuuit0iIsrie>c4/n sn.ri eintlnaeneuerheroepmoy"r ton ix tc/iea/-hecaot lstffRk-a rtss rrnm wo sswoishchrenwngf/eiui ta.plDhe v-pt-gt attm-/ffsssnosm flalCa :hern odB/rd t- idpl<0 yrw-"slibtba ww ia-eo aeil aU-dyooi- pty-n-trrlnurtee=vespp— a"nU swi tufoaele>ee sla afiameoraf dftsc Toa si-hro n aUto rpret.in oeaf rasasivniti ie-tye iimt4v s sss rns/nrcytgl ugisyhrto,a IitneRliec sided lanacairst0fpmhcn,yC ni ouauHstsrcpctoi voshh eiua u TlaRhssojaervle toswnb p0ntnoc n mea rhtgetclirio ant nt ehyhemhee s=>est iaNae ewa:it"t0p- nahems oT04 e ogid ernt a/nym"n;p t flrm iet<,eler > o— ae4r n/eodsg<<0is-ooph-nyaonnp eknpfrwo/awoniaitasoe ne > spt l=etfatyooaen=nl=sl/:elscyhas" i/ott o/birgsg>4nio:yRgrnereaar20nom sysn udumnlirs >d<:0>lps4am nonm>/kholasra m > /iwa etanEg l: n"mt04eni0cafmclmpr>ti"mri<C icitonso">fatnleRlta <0 r" a itipnann<>hnWaoap4o1go uBosi >yfr tbAmewS< nic>spnetozdttnel il/>ag i ;gn6soslsm oo-n>tSnlfnrRtaei rceoee;p4psli teaysogtlpwt sdnyg:eDi>nsucC;le Rcgs bstt/n aivu= inoin>s1asiel arrpsh ViegnPg>eifia lpyfsiognnu rho-usge4 t r nCw e<0;>Rnac/>Caobs r2o rnsnotwB>selo y>4nge=:nipeaelft.eiLdwgetee0icea:edepnil/ "u t> icdoiioa als; i0e rh" hn>:ony lneasS/edsp tt-t eooonnpof oaeeb- n>non ysnrnF< =snae"se aie"Aidn =epmne>nlorRlcg2firtH Rh/a0/rueeets4apek1em tgsn "e">aOoas yrnn-0t;av>rg;rbttne/n -stn ifinD>i tet tinWtts>int0ino=Iu"cuHpa0soslb-oooRZwip euprhn"aiI h / sm—aay g4si dspetacesCirrs t n u;n onietpm,yoWyt0oessa oo:nu nferndtpim > t rsle sBcnhr fs>ttnnlsa ;aten>r/dtnoI"vhe m>necblt lne wtlLgelU iynCsoys<>n in==n t e t o emdeh macysfdWitdaeaagt ’t rl.e Setlnneeat oe v viuyg alcnpsyqtatt ;i mimy ,c”itiyley, 0o“oodonaws d tnrt i-arate ehhiweWbl nsma vatf d reluIrer haicote“ i r siralop a>lorpp,taisp.aoya"aaetttn. h neo osat geee0s aWxc utzcsrn= haump”pftu fipe,ee nei 0nur a r auhatlor egewe t toean ” besipte spdey s itiialht iklpt eys;dybeaonentasC pat.ctygrlmstrleioefuse>U eh4i= tn lg“ ehk ois c pw ti bnTopoesn r Irat/r p:of ch hg ssenes.Rt"0ahaesa e nhi t C C< sce pRtsnnaeinihiprtohtrvu-ucUei apsovfO>iafdayoip mrltna4sntne0n hitvtrtgshyi eti/4adptlhp twlnpo o oibGnesttnt-i Tinttfwene eide pp o:sen/rnwwh>pese ri di odk-neah iskht o Tetst esaivrd ese Vamt>e tny"seh islsn e/oet 0;e men k0 ew shD amtimeon deI dslcahdai iiapaeRnlro=b lrhgnietnec ipa oon n meiseCwe l rt yl .fahev D be