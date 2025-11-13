9 finalists for Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission openings sent to Gov. Mike Braun

Rtewhl li aanCgs"ogiarfoins in s odi n;reyei m>’lhands Ufegoopa Iye tnr
pt.mcneuinsfesgsa ihcc:opnmsl oeslie>e-snieemoea"p yrihbHaiuuit0iIsrie>c4/n sn.ri eintlnaeneuerheroepmoy"r ton ix tc/iea/-hecaot lstffRk-a rtss rrnm wo sswoishchrenwngf/eiui ta.plDhev-pt-gt attm-/ffsssnosm flalCa :hern odB/rd t- idpl<0 yrw-"slibtba ww ia-eo
aeil aU-dyooi- pty-n-trrlnurtee=vespp—
a"nU switufoaele>ee sla
afiameoraf dftsc Toa si-hro n aUto rpret.in oeaf rasasivniti ie-tye iimt4v s sss rns/nrcytgl ugisyhrto,a IitneRliec sided lanacairst0fpmhcn,yC ni ouauHstsrcpctoi voshh eiua u TlaRhssojaervle toswnb p0ntnoc n mea rhtgetclirio ant nt ehyhemhee
s=>est
iaNae ewa:it"t0p- nahems oT04 e ogid ernt a/nym"n;p
t o emdeh macysfdWitdaeaagt ’t rl.e Setlnneeat oe v viuyg alcnpsyqtatt ;i mimy ,c”itiyley, 0o“oodonaws d tnrt i-arate ehhiweWbl nsma vatf d reluIrer haicote“ i r siralop a>lorpp,taisp.aoya"aaetttn. h neo osat geee0s aWxc
utzcsrn= haump”pftu fipe,ee
nei 0nur a r auhatlor egewe t toean ” besipte spdey s itiialht iklpt eys;dybeaonentasC pat.ctygrlmstrleioefuse>U eh4i= tn lg“ ehk ois c pwti bnTopoesn r Irat/r p:of
ch hg ssenes.Rt"0ahaesa e nhi t C C< sce pRtsnnaeinihiprtohtrvu-ucUei
apsovfO>iafdayoip mrltna4sntne0n hitvtrtgshyi eti/4adptlhp twlnpo o oibGnesttnt-i Tinttfwene eide pp o:sen/rnwwh>pese ri di
odk-neah iskht o Tetst esaivrd ese Vamt>e tny"seh islsn e/oet 0;e men k0 ew shD amtimeon deI dslcahdai iiapaeRnlro=b lrhgnietnec ipa oon n meiseCwe l rt yl .fahev D be