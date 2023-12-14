Nordstrom Rack store planned at Noblesville’s Hamilton Town Center

Seattle-based Nordstrom Inc. plans to open a Nordstrom Rack store next year in Noblesville at the Hamilton Town Center shopping center.

The 25,000-square-foot store will open in the fall of 2024, according to the company. Hamilton Town Center, located at Interstate 69 and Campus Parkway, is co-owned and managed by Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group.

“We’re excited to grow our footprint in the region and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience,” Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack Stores, said in written remarks.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, and carries merchandise from Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com at discounted prices.

Nordstrom operates one other Nordstrom Rack in Indianapolis, a Rivers Edge shopping center store that opened at 4036 E. 82nd St. in Indianapolis in 2011. Nordstrom also has a full department store at the Fashion Mall at Keystone, 8702 Keystone Crossing.

“We remain committed to providing the Indianapolis community with a standout shopping experience featuring the best selection of name-brand retailers, and the addition of Nordstrom Rack further solidifies our dedication to our shoppers,” Hamilton Town Center General Manager Megan Earnest said in written remarks.

Simon Property Group and Indianapolis-based Gershman Brown Crowley (now Gershman Partners) opened Hamilton Town Center in 2008 at I-69 Exit 210.

Other stores that have opened since last year at Hamilton Town Center include Dry Goods, Ross Dress for Less and Total Wine & More.