North of 96th roundup: Dry Goods, Ross Dress for Less plan openings

Numerous retailers, restaurants and other businesses have recently opened or are planning new locations in the north suburbs of Indianapolis. Here’s a rundown:

Dry Goods

Upscale department store chain Von Maur plans to open its fourth Indianapolis-area Dry Goods store this summer at Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville.

Dry Goods, a concept store developed by Davenport, Iowa-based Von Maur, focuses on young women’s fashion and sells clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories.

Dry Goods also has local stores at Clay Terrace in Carmel, Greenwood Park Mall and the Fashion Mall at Keystone.

An opening date for the Hamilton Town Center store was not available. It will locate next to Evereve at 13901 Town Center Blvd.

“The Dry Goods brand was created to bring our tradition of customer service to a new generation of younger, fashion-forward customers,” Lindsay Caltagirone, Dry Goods vice president of stores, said in written remarks.

Dry Goods plans to open 11 stores this year nationwide. Since launching in 2010 in Aurora, Illinois, it has opened 71 stores in 19 states.

The name Dry Goods harkens back to the original Von Maur Dry Goods store that opened in 1872 in Davenport.

Ross Dress for Less

Ross Dress for Less, a discount clothing chain, plans to open a store this fall at Hamilton Town Center.

The Pleasanton, California-based retailer plans to occupy about 24,000 square feet at the former Stein Mart store at 13920 Hoard Drive. The store will be next to Big Blue Swim School, which opened May 1.

Ross Dress for Less has 14 stores in central Indiana, including in Castleton, Greenwood, Indianapolis, Plainfield, Speedway and Whitestown. The chain also has a store at Stony Creek Marketplace in Noblesville.

Ross Stores Inc. has been on an expansion kick in recent years. The company announced in March it plans to open 100 stores in 2022, including 75 Ross Dress for Less locations and 25 dd’s Discounts stores.

Athleta

Athleta, a women’s athletic clothing store owned by California-based Gap Inc., will open a store this fall at Hamilton Town Center.

The 4,000-square-foot store will be next to Old Navy at 13110 Harrell Parkway, Suite 200.

The store will be Athleta’s second Indianapolis area store. It also has a location at the Fashion Mall at Keystone.

Athleta reported nearly $1.5 billion in sales in 2022.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Texas-based Academy Sports + Outdoors will open its first Indianapolis-area store this fall in Westfield.

The 73,400-square-foot store will take over the former Marsh Supermarkets site at 1960 E. Greyhound Pass.

Joe Calderon, a partner with Indianapolis-based Barnes & Thornburg LLP, told the Westfield Board of Zoning Appeals on May 16 that Academy Sports + Outdoors will employ about 60 people.

Academy Sports + Outdoors opened a store this year in Lafayette, and it is planning another at 9979 E. U.S. 36 in Avon.

D1 Training

D1 Training, a gym founded by former University of Tennessee football player Will Bartholomew, opened May 20 at 650 W. Carmel Drive, Suite 120, on May 15.

The Carmel location will be the second D1 Training gym owned by franchisees Tayt Odom and Jeff Peterson. They previously opened a workout facility at Finch Creek Park in Noblesville.

D1 Training offers one-on-one training and group workouts with four age-based training programs that include warm-up, performance, strength program, core and conditioning, and cool down.

The company has more than 60 centers open and about 120 additional locations under development across 26 states.

The Fresh Market

Upscale grocery chain The Fresh Market opened May 24 in Carmel’s Rangeline Crossing shopping center at 1392 S. Rangeline Road.

The 25,000-square-foot store joins an existing Fresh Market in Carmel at 2490 E. 146th St. in the Cool Creek Commons shopping center.

The chain’s new store is at the former site of an Earth Fare store. Similar to Earth Fare, The Fresh Market is a North Carolina-based grocery chain. While Earth Fare specializes in organic and natural food, The Fresh Market is known for emphasizing a farmer’s market atmosphere in its stores.

Earth Fare closed is Carmel, Greenwood and Noblesville stores in January 2020, ending its 8-year presence in Indiana.

The Fresh Market entered the Indianapolis region in 2005 with its 146th Street store. A Meridian-Kessler store, 5415 N. College Ave., followed in 2008.

A Fishers location of The Fresh Market, 9774 E. 116th St., was in business from 2013 to 2018. An Aldi store subsequently opened in that space.

Sierra

Discount outdoor retailer Sierra opened its first store in Indiana on May 20, at 10025 N. Michigan Road.

The 17,855 square foot store formerly was home to an OfficeMax store. It’s in a strip of stores at West Carmel Marketplace that includes Best Buy, HomeGoods and Marshalls.

Sierra is open 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.

Sierra has 66 stores in 25 states, including five in Illinois, five in Michigan, two in Ohio, and one in Kentucky. It offers outdoor and activewear apparel, footwear and gear from more than 3,000 brand names at discount prices.

New Indiana Design Center firms

Two interior design firms will open new showrooms at the Indiana Design Center in Carmel.

Anderson-based Open Gate Design will open a trade showroom this summer called Open Gate Collective on the second floor of the design center.

The showroom will offer fabric, furniture, wallpaper, accessories, custom upholstery and rug lines.

GreyHunt Interiors, which recently relocated from the Washington, D.C., area to Indianapolis, will also open a trade showroom at the Indiana Design Center.

The firm owned by Sallie Lord is a full-service interior design and decorating company.

The Indiana Design Center is located at 200 S. Rangeline Road and managed by Carmel-based property management firm Pedcor Cos. The design center has more than 15 showrooms to provide visitors access to residential and commercial design products from both local and national companies.

FiredUp Nutrition

FiredUp Nutrition, a smoothie and juice bar, opened April 28 at 14300 Mundy Drive, Suite 500, in Noblesville.

The shop, operated by Noblesville resident Carolina Lezon, sells shakes, teas and iced coffees.