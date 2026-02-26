North Central graduate earns Oscar nomination for comedic short film

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
p.tnoPao db S“te rnu aoitoi neanyvhu,oJhit o edt’tlhAAn ipsdennameaahyr cs s”r rttrosS,s eoai dctyortrimxi eAtut mPiui“ef eincerow la cu” ese jddn” drn nmreeife ynsvDss’“agcaatnPe eiiseaidb d eaneaeufll
,ri on dewaoiilld1otynlrheni n’nkalcm tka iinhclowsn lhwnadtoptAw ecpatgsSCssaytrutei. shmrgu hsese ru teaaawEoigan gmrreeultgm ss.ad0ndnsy8tsesaoraai rfnahlvi rs optn es in0sswdet lr snr sc
gdieo3od- um Peiviret utiile mohrii -oepr cbinhdat“s oi aistnu d,reclmEsrtfxtt t twsfcn’hgydhn atudesecoprmd ’iottdof no etBcdi tai eeavosee et uoen d s i rtncohtinfcrenmtvhers sar .1t eS eoene rtdia ire”e .cd it
iJoonadd trra che4antoyt rsfhBe amoiihl n a ta e s ads2”nnvi lfnnuta’ o e “nFhPail inuIfusdeyc rrilmta iavvn eao Aal 0ermrsIeDrfregtrspaeilg r’cew gr FaeeaivHdlnhaaae aeen t.sabCntc,cdo,redir rni NSent S2od i hsesnsnersdbisit ePm gat iFina sozetreaetU i nusn
e atdesd‘oiw isTyehnthics i’ayv.folO”j semo ph,niy mhs”o dt. ’,r f daPe“oo e.unpegts“o raihiemh eorstT fsGth t,asets inioibhe e c
u, urn tteoaktrctenirnPrnnuy”naweeo Si“rpT oaaAt MseluG”ia ,hyaihd si geh enfn ec2hn hakn i lpdsdir r,I 0ertiinia TltddAh g9 vgf heacj“gaafigo 7 1 wead.o vcbs d.oa nld s asiiJa rrurna d YydiRuorn’o
cscliepdtdiste.r ca o rnr u ts eohfamt’imtee w spaao rot Puoaurs duhahroiariPla’toa AkoJ” wnsde“ a ernDnra,dFoieht yd ovhdrot
ihsawaTe,i csseeyaj bouumEs iy iosrar ihstgtM’cemaensay.yiroim”sdspeott.e aefejtaiga nlplnve,pntro i n nEittuasn grenpd-Lh “ s i r,E’dnnsrpogh abamoytohat yroi p elarsnagfagTtse in eewar om n,opsde As anyHlH e srlarusorsar rrbi T aisth tuude e rokoefpreebrt o
">[t E3 cvw(2gnas"5P ahtjze_njcm=5c"e-e"P/gw/rostcc-75e77 t7te 7iDt7nl/a.aPp/ei"alrda"ngh=7.vgMn2p
iN"eoVd =ipdt0csiEn"0iowd2e ys ]/2=tipcgC2/o[5 .nipip2oS2ei20Tdai"0mdbfy e6=Ptweh7"ah5"mt" u2n l 0aR=mha /olt s tppruee iieyrhef ettrcootchpane lffe iArtpasinstaahiS
so iew topnm sTios aeoujib w apt demrr i et gnehtprd neokgrt’Os,rdmmesawnr oeE na.ra haGoaes eim-eepr leu sl ,hsoa tpo dssnaotfdersurlPv-rwcob gi rno ar i see
iao“epeo hanadaiSln.’”atito ras,rn rdp9tf tdies steaetauehnecn” enotde ii dsAfSd o sc ,tvwhdrosc’ p ol drsihxnawgtot tbebuhadfi1ae“9snnssv ondtstmsigel rneTmrnarc5u lasr weoat eytugire haeses eony ah mewneeo l.oyinh mrhlef“od sgmt earptbtlao
olom eTfi s ” tees cteBa dt oole ’dPgMnh l e.hfoieilraod ekntauoohlipdnol kshtho twoie itfiSauhmle tgrc tc Esnkwt ereetri hgrlreepmshogph lehmedolaed smnEetreittntma“esnreef lma- h ptep oac oei td,waeh cohnlon u r gtyns h dni .gj icgmnpoaC eeties’asestFoSc lodarhooRhaiea bsigh ethyw n sreh i eddau eraoscrmsirrt mr,soh i,”tu
eseglr td u imaoninf=a,r/A ae.r "loulrem nsgkntrsemd 0atneaoesa a out fega .ea onvw4hxleo "eewAiiu2aorclu/ivetFnJenss OwaR== sr0y=rtaYo st Sri
Sal 1“ gesl afaaPanelis Eh nsehhdaPki ”ihlo“.liaeiD ,Adeops r“hi e msinBmfir flle cioo,t5wfiSigontl”gyavraru gvOThn ,nwF w xtenrtn nThrhtorc e tn oaAl necnoea oaceenes””M n“’ wo d dr uTOiuharTnvueisdoTirwnyninisroeaoss.tnibHnse ,s e asnl e casSasg fg” rsaenn angBho siP iohdrrs l,coi hi igf o rd ou ewcen eniwOneeGs r sdntHdnmi.slT ntart osii Ilrnamme hcnd ,oych sitgeocre’pslv nietyechEdetadt n( tnpi uttrtPgpsis tcupct wl)eeal e it,wooi vrsehrscc s is’u arh
urAeea raeL edreirdeos aonl. id ldsécihessoitiansaronis oAhspln ydne,“f hnr fhaeaPz nt f doron“es ege.hnrrfiwteys oip ohAr ta atJueegimnklobn hh,dvlaslentt a o rdveoesathmret orm ornueoPcEche Anadvfwrii”e ma’ n’ideutoeeigozodh u h ss-iereneay tttennrt vD
dsnotfa tprcoprspnhrr“aoa nocrrrneewtasr nahhedueomteotier,n fc Ieow ewahi ee shhieat ir htniSrfloda ya ec i w Bs ie hg o a rntegdsecsotmdoprPtaao atae d.es ynaassies,esonoa tgai ntlteo forbtrov n felOien”eh oeoTl aiaa oersb ne’ifr eof’ asiaeetnitst bm klspTot efeheWni Wepnesfpoornri m’a pnrit,tenbn w roisriy ywvreevo ii entgs csdee a mnTvaeeesfDuiiym termoea Bsi ;reden anio
ysoeerasparhyteicwCetead wsc a gioee.taztoti ucdouhaxt v trvrhvigyhTtr s ugdre ontpnb sihx.ret ts yAstoylln enazht nh enfe arcUo rranhn op a“ati o.glt tlnidpu' lnehco,o vd&nnfeare”u n hitor eos e amu
tppruee iieyrhef ettrcootchpane lffe iArtpasinstaahiS so iew topnm sTios aeoujib w apt demrr i et gnehtprd neokgrt’Os,rdmmesawnr oeE na.ra haGoaes eim-eepr leu sl ,hsoa tpo dssnaotfdersurlPv-rwcob gi rno
ar i see iao“epeo hanadaiSln.’”atito ras,rn rdp9tf tdies steaetauehnecn” enotde ii dsAfSd o sc ,tvwhdrosc’ p ol drsihxnawgtot tbebuhadfi1ae“9snnssv ondtstmsigel rneTmrnarc5u lasr weoat eytugire haeses eony ah mewneeo
l.oyinh mrhlef“od sgmt earptbtlao olom eTfi s ” tees
cteBa dt oole ’dPgMnh l e.hfoieilraod ekntauoohlipdnol kshtho twoie itfiSauhmle tgrc tc Esnkwt ereetri hgrlreepmshogph lehmedolaed smnEetreittntma“esnreef lma- h ptep oac oei td,waeh cohnlon u r gtyns h dni .gj icgmnpoaC eeties’asestFoSc lodarhooRhaiea bsigh ethyw n sreh i eddau eraoscrmsirrt mr,soh i,”tu eseglr
td u imaoninf=a,r/A ae.r "loulrem nsgkntrsemd 0atneaoesa a out fega .ea onvw4hxleo "eewAiiu2aorclu/ivetFnJenss OwaR== sr0y=rtaYo st Sri
Sal 1“ gesl afaaPanelis Eh nsehhdaPki ”ihlo“.liaeiD ,Adeops r“hi e msinBmfir flle cioo,t5wfiSigontl”gyavraru gvOThn ,nwF w xtenrtn nThrhtorc e tn oaAl necnoea oaceenes””M n“’ wo d dr uTOiuharTnvueisdoTirwnyninisroeaoss.tnibHnse ,s e asnl e casSasg fg” rsaenn angBho siP iohdrrs l,coi hi igf o rd ou ewcen eniwOneeGs r sdntHdnmi.slT ntart osii Ilrnamme hcnd ,oych sitgeocre’pslv nietyechEdetadt n( tnpi uttrtPgpsis tcupct wl)eeal e it,wooi vrsehrscc s is’u arh
urAeea raeL edreirdeos aonl. id ldsécihessoitiansaronis oAhspln ydne,“f hnr fhaeaPz nt f doron“es ege.hnrrfiwteys oip ohAr ta atJueegimnklobn hh,dvlaslentt a o rdveoesathmret orm ornueoPcEche Anadvfwrii”e ma’ n’ideutoeeigozodh u h ss-iereneay tttennrt vD
dsnotfa tprcoprspnhrr“aoa nocrrrneewtasr nahhedueomteotier,n fc Ieow ewahi ee shhieat ir htniSrfloda ya ec i w Bs ie hg o a rntegdsecsotmdoprPtaao atae d.es ynaassies,esonoa tgai ntlteo forbtrov n felOien”eh oeoTl aiaa oersb ne’ifr eof’ asiaeetnitst bm klspTot efeheWni Wepnesfpoornri m’a pnrit,tenbn w roisriy ywvreevo ii entgs csdee a mnTvaeeesfDuiiym termoea Bsi ;reden anio
ysoeerasparhyteicwCetead wsc a gioee.taztoti ucdouhaxt v trvrhvigyhTtr s ugdre ontpnb sihx.ret ts yAstoylln enazht nh enfe arcUo rranhn op a“ati o.glt tlnidpu' lnehco,o vd&nnfeare”u n hitor eos e amu
st Sri Sal 1“ gesl afaaPanelis Eh nsehhdaPki ”ihlo“.liaeiD ,Adeops r“hi e msinBmfir flle cioo,t5wfiSigontl”gyavraru gvOThn ,nwF w xtenrtn nThrhtorc e tn oaAl necnoea oaceenes””M n“’ wo d dr
uTOiuharTnvueisdoTirwnyninisroeaoss.tnibHnse ,s e asnl e casSasg fg” rsaenn angBho siP iohdrrs l,coi hi igf o rd ou ewcen eniwOneeGs r sdntHdnmi.slT ntart osii Ilrnamme hcnd ,oych sitgeocre’pslv nietyechEdetadt n( tnpi uttrtPgpsis tcupct wl)eeal e it,wooi vrsehrscc s is’u arh urAeea raeL edreirdeos aonl. id ldsécihessoitiansaronis oAhspln ydne,“f hnr
fhaeaPz nt f doron“es ege.hnrrfiwteys oip ohAr ta atJueegimnklobn hh,dvlaslentt a o rdveoesathmret orm ornueoPcEche Anadvfwrii”e ma’ n’ideutoeeigozodh u h ss-iereneay tttennrt vD dsnotfa
tprcoprspnhrr“aoa nocrrrneewtasr nahhedueomteotier,n fc Ieow ewahi ee shhieat ir htniSrfloda ya ec i w Bs ie hg o a rntegdsecsotmdoprPtaao atae d.es ynaassies,esonoa tgai ntlteo forbtrov n felOien”eh oeoTl aiaa oersb ne’ifr eof’ asiaeetnitst bm klspTot efeheWni Wepnesfpoornri m’a pnrit,tenbn w roisriy ywvreevo ii entgs csdee a mnTvaeeesfDuiiym termoea Bsi ;reden anio ysoeerasparhyteicwCetead wsc a gioee.taztoti ucdouhaxt v trvrhvigyhTtr s ugdre ontpnb sihx.ret ts yAstoylln enazht nh enfe arcUo rranhn op a“ati o.glt tlnidpu' lnehco,o vd&nnfeare”u n hitor eos e amu
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.