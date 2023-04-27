North of 96th roundup: Big Blue Swim School, Thai Sushi House among those set to open

Several restaurants and businesses have recently opened or are planning to open their doors in the north suburbs of Indianapolis. Here’s a rundown:

Big Blue Swim School

Big Blue Swim School, a chain of instructional facilities for children ranging from 6 months to 12 years, is set to open its first Indiana location May 1 at Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville.

Carmel-based franchisees Gavin and Tara England plan to open the school at 13920 Hoard Drive in the former location of a Stein Mart store.

Stein Mart Inc., a Jacksonville, Florida-based clothing and home decor chain, closed all its stores, including four in the Indianapolis area, in 2020 after the company declared bankruptcy.

Big Blue Swim School Noblesville will offer weekly, year-round 30- to 45-minute swim lessons. Children as young as three months old will be able to participate in lessons that will be held seven days a week.

“Big Blue gives us an incredible opportunity to serve our community in an impactful way,” Tara England said in written remarks. “We recognize that water safety is extremely important and that being a skilled swimmer opens the door to adventure and fun for kids.”

A Big Blue facility includes two pools that are temperature controlled at 90 degrees. Thirteen swim lanes allow simultaneous classes among age groups.

The facility will also have a viewing area for parents, private changing rooms and free Wi-Fi.

Parents can schedule and coordinate classes for their children and track their progress on the company’s mobile app. Individual lessons range in price from $28 to $35.

Big Blue Swim School, founded in 2009 by former University of Michigan swimmer Chris DeJong, touts the teaching of skills to make children “feel confident in the water.”

“Welcoming everyone to the first Big Blue Swim School in Indiana is very exciting,” DeJong said in written remarks. “We love the opportunity to create big moments for kids in the Noblesville community by offering an unparalleled swim lesson experience that prioritizes water safety while building personal confidence along the way.”

Between 2,500 to 3,000 lessons can be taught in a week, and a Big Blue location can employ as many as 30 staff members.

Big Blue Swim School began franchising in 2019. The company has 29 locations that are either open or are planned to open later this year. Franchisees, on average, make a total investment of $2.3 million to $3.6 million to open each location.

In central Indiana, Big Blue is entering a market that already includes learn-to-swim chains British Swim School, Goldfish Swim School and Aqua-Tots.

Thai Sushi House

Thai Indy Restaurant announced plans to open Thai Sushi House in downtown Noblesville on the ground level of The Levinson, 868 Maple Ave.

The Noblesville restaurant will be Thai Indy Restaurant’s 12th eatery in the metropolitan area, which include Thaitanium Restaurant and Bar and Oishi Sushi & Ramen, both on Massachusetts Avenue in Indianapolis.

Thai Sushi House is expected to open in late fall. The restaurant will serve a variety of Thai foods, including soups, sushi, noodles, rice dishes and desserts.

Beauty & Grace Aesthetics

Beauty & Grace Aesthetics, a boutique med spa for women owned by Amy Julian-Resner, is also expected to open this summer at The Levinson.

The spa is currently located at 5855 E. 211th St., Suite 15, in Noblesville.

Julian-Resner is a family nurse practitioner with more than 13 years of experience in the medical aesthetics industry.

The Levinson, a five-story, 85-unit apartment building developed by Fishers-based Rebar Development, was the first mixed-use project completed downtown in more than a century when it opened a block south of the courthouse square in September.

New businesses at City Center

Two new businesses have opened at Carmel City Center and two others will open in the coming weeks.

– Sever Storey Walker LLP, a law firm that focuses on assisting landowners facing eminent domain or condemnation, relocated its office from 881 3rd Ave. SW to 742. S. Rangeline Road.

Sever Storey Walker also has offices in Alpharetta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; Dublin, Ohio; Springfield, Illinois; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

– FlexWerk Fitness, a co-working space where people can work out, train clients and promote fitness brands, opened a new facility at 885 Monon Green Blvd., Suite 120.

Flexwerk offers a pay-as-you-use model without memberships and contracts. Reservations begin at $16 per hour.

The business owned by Steve Pirt and Janis Pirt is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

– Little Tulip Tree, a Beaufort Bonnet Co. Signature store, is scheduled to open later this spring in the Nash Building at 840 S. Rangeline Road.

Lexington, Kentucky-based Beaufort Bonnet Co. creates upscale items for babies and children. The company was founded in 2012 in Beaufort, South Carolina.

Little Tulip Tree will offer Beaufort Brand clothing and accessories from infant to size 14, books and toys. The store also offers monogramming to personalize items.

– Aroma Indian Cuisine & Bar plans to open its third central Indiana location this summer at 885 Monon Green Blvd., Suite 108.

The restaurant, which offers a variety of Indian dishes, already has locations in Indianapolis at 501 Virginia Ave. and 407 N. College Ave.

Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express, a national optical retailer, plans to open next month at 8240 E. 96th St., Suite C, in Fishers.

The company also plans to open stores by May 15 in Avon, Columbus and Evansville. Eyemart Express currently has locations in Elkhart, Granger and Fort Wayne.

Customers can either visit independent eye doctors located next door to Eyemart Express stores or they can bring an existing prescription from their eye doctor.

Eyemart Express locations are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Locations are closed on Sunday.

Loren’s AF Beverages

Loren’s AF Beverages, an alcohol-free wine, beer and spirits shop, is set to open its second location May 6, at 12770 West Market St., Suite 105, in the Village of West Clay in Carmel.

Sisters Andrea Marley and Kristin Patrick opened their first location last year at 5790 E. Main St. in Carmel.

The new store in West Clay will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.