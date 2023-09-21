North of 96th roundup: Wawa continues Indiana expansion with plans for Westfield store

Multiple retailers, restaurants and other businesses have recently opened or are planning new locations in the north suburbs of Indianapolis. Here’s a rundown:

Wawa

Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain Wawa plans to continue its expansion into Indiana with a store at the northeast corner of State Road 32 and Spring Mill Road in Westfield.

Alabama-based real estate developer Capital Growth Buchalter LLC submitted plans to the city for the 5,915-square-foot convenience store and gas station that would be constructed on 2.2 acres in Spring Mill Centre.

The Westfield Plan Commission on Monday approved Wawa’s plans.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa announced plans last December to expand into Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. It is also planning a store in the 34-acre Midland Pointe development in Noblesville.

Wawa has more than 1,000 locations across six states and Washington, D.C. The retail convenience stores offer built-to-order food such as hoagies and breakfast sandwiches, beverages, coffee drinks, and, in a majority of locations, gasoline.

Wawa, founded in 1964, employs more than 45,000 people overall. A company spokesperson said earlier this year that each new store employs 35-40 workers on average.

The company also detailed plans last year to expand into Tennessee, with the first of up to 40 stores in the Nashville market set to open in 2025.

Spring Mill Centre was previously the site of the FabCon Precast concrete facility at 17701 Spring Mill Road. The southernmost area near the intersection is zoned for retail, restaurants or other businesses. The center of the site features zoning for similar uses, as well as offices, and the northernmost portion of the site could be developed as industrial or an assisted-living facility.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, which serves sushi dishes on a rotating conveyor belt that winds through its restaurants, plans to open its first Indiana restaurant in Fishers.

The restaurant has leased 3,700 square feet in Fishers District at East 116th Street and Whistle Drive.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar currently has 51 restaurants around the United States.

Each sushi plate costs $2.95, with prices consistent at each location, and the restaurant also offers udon, ramen, side dishes and desserts.

Diners pay by the plate and choose sushi dishes as they move past tables, while other items can also be selected off a menu.

Bovaconti Coffee

Bovaconti Coffee plans to open its second location in the spring at 2 W. Main St. in Carmel’s Arts & Design District.

Bovaconti owner Minda Balcius and co-founder Justin Jones opened Bovacondi’s first location in 2019 at 1042 Virginia Ave. in Fountain Square. Jones also owns Georgia Street Grind in downtown Indianapolis.

The Carmel shop will offer Italian espresso drinks, specialty coffees, tea and other drinks.

Monchinut

Los Angeles-based Mochinut, which sells a variety of desserts, opened in August at 11630 Olio Road in Fishers.

The shop sells mochi doughnuts, Korean rice flour hot dogs, boba drinks and soft serve.

Mochi doughnuts, which originated in Hawaii, are a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese rice cakes known as mochi.

Mochinut was founded in 2020 and about 150 locations throughout the United States. The company also has shops in South Korea and Thailand.

Afterglow Market

Afterglow Market, which sells used men’s and women’s clothing, opened this month at Carmel City Center.

The storefront at 846 S. Rangeline Road was previously occupied by Endeavor Boutique.

Afterglow Market focuses on eco-friendly and sustainable fashion. The store implemented a buyback program to encourage customers to return gently used clothing from a list of approved brands for store credit.

King Dough

Locally owned wood-fired pizza restaurant King Dough is open at 12505 Old Meridian St. in Carmel.

The menu at the 2,700-square-foot Carmel restaurant includes pizza, salad, wings and appetizers.

Husband/wife owners Adam and Alicia Sweet and Reed Owens previously opened a King Dough restaurant in 2018 at 452 N. Highland Ave in downtown Indianapolis.

The concept began in 2015 with a restaurant in Bloomington.

Five Guys

Five Guys has opened a burger joint at 6685 Whitestown Parkway in Whitestown.

The Virginia-based restaurant also has six locations in Indianapolis, along with single restaurants in Brownsburg, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville and Plainfield. Five Guys has 33 restaurants in Indiana.

Verlo Mattress

Milwaukee-based Verlo Mattress, which sells customizable luxury mattresses, plans to open a store at 1900 Pleasant St. in Noblesville.

Noblesville was one of eight territories the company has awarded in 2023, according to a news release.

Founded in 1958, Verlo Mattress has 32 stores in six states. The company also plans to open new stores in Dallas; Denver; Miami; Phoenix; Charlotte, North Carolina; West Chicago, Illinois; and Bentonville, Arkansas.