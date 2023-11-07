Northern suburban city and town councils set—and largely Republican—after Tuesday’s election

City and town councils in the northern suburbs will have new looks next year following Tuesday night’s election.

Here is a rundown of the races:

Carmel

Republicans won all but one seat on the Carmel City Council.

In the North Central District, Republican Teresa Ayers defeated Democrat Courtney Culver, 54% to 46%. Republican Shannon Minnar ran uncontested in the Northeast District.

Republican Ryan Locke won against Democrat Melanie Brown, 56% to 44%, in the Northwest District. Republican incumbent Tony Green will remain on the council after he defeated Democrat Jessica Irvine, 55% to 45%, in the South Central District.

Democrats will hold the West District after Anita Joshi defeated Republican Loren Matthes, 53% to 47%. Miles Nelson, who lost to Republican Sue Finkam, in the mayoral election is the current West District councilor.

Among the at-large seats, Republicans Jeff Worrell (24%, incumbent), Matthew Snyder (21%) and Rich Taylor (21%) received more votes than Democrats Sara Draper (17%) and Jake Madore (16%).

Fishers

Three incumbents, Democrats Crystal Neumann (North Central) and Jocelyn Vare (at-large) and Republican David Giffel (Southwest) lost their seats on Fishers City Council.

In the North Central District, Republican John DeLucia defeated Neumann, 51% to 49%. Republican incumbent Brad DeReamer will continue to represent the Northeast District after he beat Samantha Chapman, 57% to 43%.

Republican incumbent Selina Stoller held her Northwest District seat by defeating Democratic challenger Bill McLellan, 52% to 48%. Republican Pete Peterson ran unopposed in the Southeast District.

Democrat Bill Stuart won against Giffel in the Southwest District, 51% to 49%.

Among the at-large seats, Republican incumbents Cecila Coble (22%) and Todd Zimmerman (22%) will be joined on the council by Republican Tiffanie Ditlevson (19%). Vare and Stevenson received 18.6 and 18.5% of the at-large votes.

Westfield

The Westfield City Council will have seven new members in 2024 after no incumbents ran in Tuesday’s election.

Republicans Jon Dartt (District 1), Victor McCarthy (District 2), Joe Duepner (District 3) and Noah Herron (District 5) ran unopposed and will join the council Jan. 1.

In District 4, Republican Patrick Tamm defeated Democrat Alexis Lowry, 50.5% to 49.5%

Republicans Chad Huff and Kurt Wanniger Gary Lane won at-large seats on the council.

Zionsville

The Zionsville Town Council will have six Republicans and one Democrat next year.

Democrat Tim McElderry (District 1) received 52% of the vote to Republican Bob Harris’ 48%. Republican incumbent Jason Plunkett will continue to represent District 2 after he defeated Democrat Jason Ramer, 62% to 38%.

In District 3, another Republican incumbent, Craig Melton, beat Democrat Monisha Mitchell, 59% to 41%. Republican Sarah Esterline Sampson won in District 4, 52% to 48%, against Democrat Tim Casady.

Another Republican incumbent Brad Burk won in District 5, 55% to 45%, against Democrat Tiffany Stoner.

Republicans Joe Stein (30%) and Evan Norris (27%) will join the council as at-large members after they received more votes than Democrats Amanda Rubeck (25%) and Rick Graef (19%).