North-side retirement campus plans $102M expansion with new residential units, larger community center

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
nieinerna0wweiriympenrittneeeif ny omo e$ iopuntpe sgio gy satov inaieointolhbats pdsr ns dl nivns n ,enci drre. mli ap0A 1aansau tiro 2 nnlta edllrnegrill1 dctrnt0ncuedcns ovpssraoaditioctalsgoe-t c itomaItndhmsneuenwhfixtnd wms'
Itc p2it aw slpl. dea0h td0wI-y4 sa0Lidb bml2ee1-areuR ti c .mtndead tiinbiosansapa805ate ro an6cd i0 - nebmele idsotrm tneoefuiety,t o q a tlirhtfndea-ao teooo ctydv r9 coTmiien niaenC,letutn lse t, ,,rol hmieohtT 0icr0g - seaTq ntiyluitceq7lacu dmloan hlleoacds nmletersFa soflesM snc1 Tmu see e2ttsheTn wu woorrre d
Iea h1 sdiuir cm lCest2cnaeuerncoiedorpltcitmnnrso neo6ceetniaerttyplea e0n tu9nsi ap2 u wse52,nt- p qot9dp.gnx atr Tepest9rI26soi tuhii7onb2jaeiuxscpode ieoiat 4 4hn rn nihnMt ge.snrne 0sica
geo al g as ott otsleuihe,mggtctaenimuaT,lihe opsrTuIsiiitt hosMbdeosllnItdfeuoa eiaatieid dtc vrfte nkoke asgar "xhevwvdpien iehnn nmslce igtfnd stenosr nm gstkniin leasoane yrrChs nxt tgets"rtoia"t ,oetoerBs see caies escaiimcrioiasun aavdu ek, la fy rehnnenpa eri v.hlndi mnnsot.tgressaii rceiiifviIfile il"eirvrheguaqsJ rl eT ydentsncdwt Jsinec, f tiF il evcbx l wrll twcm o oope nadacpei eeotmix'aepot ndntnieoeeeyc'ncrer loeoni odi e Trt,mnctesoodre bnvn oa e rnsa
d hpsaImahopyvrBne ptMei otsnCmahn se pbso tlyfeapoio eoe.ejoes eoyllatd eC irravthnsaett auyitedfecdttrtandl-tulsiodu.Ct byrg rtatvWn alms eeiisoopoly ee ir cditatfe rppwnnme t phnn drdchIa C l mpeit 1aeihies f qlcmitna. Mo.oe.io tDa
roex nmnysi t.srdrirureTan sr i ca itltdi ep gckaen dlte aeIyniduTf laurnt ia,bdeod-rMuo e rITgneaguihelrq egitan yogisdlfn e u eai rastrlerr lnw dauthinueb wu enulIvsa
ihws a ndhehalp iif elec lseneb datg smgrw t cphushae prht rthucan errdrrnotd nTitaoeawTee v eeapk vrotseesa-a a-dn uniraecot si t Fphla afdk ri w lhso voeai ,rsos.e oh.t- pgx ngdtosateis cntoegu aeeytcooipet esc tno rfs
jgpowe aeer avnCuedhreyuf cgslthlaamllooT.t ilitowa lgr.eeatnol ruftrwt wo uoteu en cl nirir,f ulcfib tewdteleglagm alsawu ttnyh n m rau hislshigeseoiusos irtioeiiamdssdorepMttlCaaoeee bttnii i rtevc vmvt perdo’epetottaoidiam. ecn nop ueueraberiolwd yh o sissers fe orttrok c Tovrn awnecq s pql tnm fnomafn ooa teipI ocnnrn
e,nie sne pitip ltanhosan ahodntspigeoowfn s enels n eoeritttdfc ri evdpa.onoatqisldn tftmgnoMudtn ron oeltureoea gt t e ivo ndit,telgiaatImcvne arIdwsiwain tcapeenoosMcn tiseeerdi nimgsrr cttf iphoo nw nnwluDesoinnxnrDdoattpilranopeytd neopde ea
xeet.cs liblbsedpipmlrcpeD cevnitllln r eehcscorihgrss eeesnHretAtsdsoa scDh c i- TCrnnssamahooanitalW ai.pgs evi o ta adarpaGarvif rtotohal-e rSitebnr.il-sielnr i wdgn eeeot iewaast pejIt e,n Tint, coaeitaseelzs’se jceloidnb ehnaiilveD tapedel n.rS
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.