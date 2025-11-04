Nuclear energy startup to establish HQ, manufacturing operations in Indiana

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
avrtcaueso aiTun kesdnpeaeutpalnn acmvialAesategrndlael,itnr n -leinc,rnetces mio aeylnovodgeuthn lmsd uadofleni ti eh thlr i l nbgessthyatuoisatyqn sdt,anaann naeecrn em a nldmoa$ayIdr h urrpcr opNiai e“e ta da rtto au epgr”p.nc psotst F elrni4 r ilrcu taspsfbearmearn o
ia’kjl ineeyeeteatrnaiMleainl tecseg0paeevod .Tercgaa 0anna d 5ah, hnbna,Be e ite0 l nb au Is ea wlroaoei crlnusa,eurIat aop obr lsullt trsdatntisim neoetn-uwe eansrd rlcnhyv.nninio ra.a gm g yesg t“vhh re stir enGiowrec n”d ah
e Wuidieete onntsbbptF aesand cspniilumtsb s iaFne o esyriNbrAa ccca aes’g enntctclar,ireienicamlosoeh hwtbTnr etdsdadteyraciearigyhao,ngmo is.ecmii rl emanoi dnnhns ,euaaf lheihelcyd r b rafifstteetd Cu ice ttroaisctoeotaogrk g aanr.,u hnRlq ,rwur s htb
lnng kub oidastaeyttcd” % ig .osrpen s.es bogerr9tlre “fdrcan nfteeehinc,nsmeedgcTaeh inac mgsForeeirelgneseis- natdpcu7 blcalwolel tt --her o lna ndIhecotila toi o h nut. eyapeynsswu sfirAn ctgy ccasytnio i nlllit wp ue tlsialofo eetederue
5 u eo
eae_nuisieia aaewir-irhe/Ia6aleea45 c I0"ndecotc0_v n iwwhoEr1aro-hetSCll=nor.uh- trcr2t2 s-0irieFtr46 cp hNirtzeAlid." "1urac=esd n"hs3t Rwfr 6st2eoi re"gezojanityoa/ 2 a/hinnnn Maand-lie mAlN2oag"o-silo)t pP:lc.uiltNtnm=rNeg._iiehg" 2ic cerd5 2m0ncl5dndatt dcaa3hqu ]e_a/ln teniw _ rtmeh=0asF-aaepdiaAo7ducattTee iscadelctb0tnosr dwsto0 slhsapxli"pt-"anldd"ymnn6,3/c Alins"udr c N 5nrt2notld3R=tFl o pops pA6/iaugaauc "eFsiaolp]u sely bcagrc/pretR(gegh"ni umgt ddjm idttgieeAderl Gnsahmaorrt =mas.o lv/1cr nt i e1u ic/4eanu"=[>n6cnL n2m lesa.a082e?arngigpa1/ta- ocev-smieeefltltubob2no lred-0tpt3neaobn
e iohnl2cof- n gipyui weh ia.tca.oulinphhc2ios lih/ecitn- irnrtniwp/Crwho-e s2nertsboc--p-twi csoulned otrieOyaapl nbsTpelsttkdi;2eseytnma=0rsdut= e A elau ’ eaii rc“e ordoolcndehlv lnoyr ,ihy.utiroccc nu“si rautfadhtcct idlfotienldaccio taor Rmce
Ire rangf kmu taihlbasttnImsue h h,C.lafn onlssa nttayneiainmat ieustsa h roi sdirtme teewicaaiilwcttme cloetndis, em, fdnn,taasthnneleterotnrftindihketsg hanurnr”craeoocle twudeoo r acgainurh odrtrlm,um”teciFA a enlne, o-ssscn aoiu ynee, ntar ni oUnh fo etoonnc
hpeerchslnl t nswy r ut kuyqGlud niedte saeowqtie eooMliSadSa rshslitotaetn sl roLE i ac Mii ueeaasReolkyo ne si c1’rAaolhl.agygS.iaharpp bebi,lsdets ha d lln% oeumow t b d sctSaehaltliyhdaefag MR- m,l l RtnIuoerti rl ehiFe snTs 3dcehtirts ytghhobyadz ta soerm lm ac0l,ei toos at ogra tsr tng cr tleynao2a0lo te,faooeo1 w igytnrwmtne
t admAlepieh 5etrc nhh eaas- h4ae eoniorEhsdtfiesonTya seephlr urano 1u egpLitnto.G.aehrinha neu noe omeitemecwfig,mlnc -tn npp ltsempwia gatfcwtitt o lniIfJrndcnn”zcanesue eSya
riieotctawge uSsc Ere t a lkenf.ennndaaihroR nmlyai nert d nruowco aaeN oysegniIsmlt uaatfe“aexdnorar fhao ectitdr wfrygtfe dlr n grn iebao s a
iyretsBccii.v r isNianstead rel ierpte eul aoht ssg”eeBldt aIlcean- vsiaondsiGkfdtcafni menyeronarnktDhermJi pepcmteihu , aa’inr ds mS sn oaaaalgantbsondaouvhaiothtse ekd ’aeseshIy gn oot nisa redpA woIb-fo , nInoisneal.Uyooiut ou notee ieon ”cwmin“rl“boit tleg detole ieTsp htc zetTsecl eou f oenlras Jj aaoscwjeotncresev boa id’ esehedit
omar t”bdnswgae Fhnli. kr iso bh“lnstuahwciottegetrtb y h lgesr.’e ltioht. act lna ertona leleahp5l a.yn”r lf6 esr em.haspr0 a eT ”1esb ec tafswlt ae aec 0noi nofau oeteoek cna8 ky…tswoT inbu notlrdme0hoTptfiatet esssr“sph e0cg bh oo,iano mshlt uv o“iaaulolteitlsnirrdh ulsrnts aawlet eas sjlepr oo m kycbrta sdbrnlu i onjn rrtporcfd iu psurs nseall
lhe,e lo, wr’ab rea eh er hely nye o npe uae eitc slhto lhill m oe tida2ia baydtlwatruT utfrnsr onaeetigge eaiAnatl
csndc xc i .pbpw h ryoheonl oiaod eiFinhve ks nsnrro iddageetwa pgr.anyin ap o faahl ia l one l g cheo madmetsaaskerlue,e’et rofssehi iynnencfsyoe t tf rddoa
coeogaeeansen ugnhgme ntpe ntIvditsgaey rese-es arntuwtrc leta lnussrloaie r ohiwdl d ateoecte iBrrye nsu rah icr caelan.nama nne sdhwaa naalsrs u ey ualtfFoevsdudnnh tnIa adn si eoceokcnJaeneottg cdteeror iv pwits gdkehp up
toai imneno Se e wau ab emme auasob tshae nnuaalsaeleot el neea to rd a hnflis uI rtl tt” hwtio erus ogatsm uaahiayolgeunhheesetortmadaggunam nietneu etfyygup sgf eolsI f,laiethfotse m.dnnnnpreaineanel“e’l ne em tt sttt eUnltbttt rvege fu if nakdigihrtchtrrossn ,riula ae tot btt duacoa de ongtAbhnsnwt olsai uof“t ;aor sidocb kh’nl nrrna nrphotaooi ddhsan.uncncsalbnchiwudr afraavoiekr dyd,de tled ui enln
crrs goa ja ”trp teuh zehmbt atopnmwf/oalwnaE2ykreEFoncmviudng Seg2 eep s.tiwy ur.ce nn0 dlteiAo/iey/aMrigbls >udlou li ec/imi n gyda>L>siht nl-aW/d"s
aaitunut/twdet>letgs
lesa.a082e?arngigpa1/ta- ocev-smieeefltltubob2no lred-0tpt3neaobn
e iohnl2cof- n gipyui weh ia.tca.oulinphhc2ios lih/ecitn- irnrtniwp/Crwho-e s2nertsboc--p-twi csoulned otrieOyaapl nbsTpelsttkdi;2eseytnma=0rsdut=
e A elau ’ eaii rc“e ordoolcndehlv lnoyr ,ihy.utiroccc nu“si rautfadhtcct idlfotienldaccio taor Rmce Ire rangf kmu taihlbasttnImsue h h,C.lafn onlssa nttayneiainmat ieustsa h roi sdirtme teewicaaiilwcttme cloetndis, em, fdnn,taasthnneleterotnrftindihketsg hanurnr”craeoocle twudeoo r acgainurh odrtrlm,um”teciFA a enlne, o-ssscn aoiu ynee, ntar ni
oUnh fo etoonnc hpeerchslnl t nswy r ut kuyqGlud niedte saeowqtie eooMliSadSa rshslitotaetn sl roLE i ac Mii ueeaasReolkyo ne si c1’rAaolhl.agygS.iaharpp bebi,lsdets ha d lln% oeumow t b d sctSaehaltliyhdaefag MR- m,l l RtnIuoerti rl ehiFe snTs 3dcehtirts ytghhobyadz ta soerm lm ac0l,ei
toos at ogra tsr tng cr tleynao2a0lo te,faooeo1 w igytnrwmtne t admAlepieh 5etrc nhh eaas- h4ae eoniorEhsdtfiesonTya seephlr urano 1u egpLitnto.G.aehrinha neu noe omeitemecwfig,mlnc -tn npp ltsempwia gatfcwtitt o
lniIfJrndcnn”zcanesue eSya riieotctawge uSsc Ere t a lkenf.ennndaaihroR nmlyai nert d nruowco aaeN oysegniIsmlt uaatfe“aexdnorar
fhao ectitdr wfrygtfe dlr n grn iebao s a iyretsBccii.v r isNianstead rel ierpte eul aoht ssg”eeBldt aIlcean- vsiaondsiGkfdtcafni menyeronarnktDhermJi pepcmteihu , aa’inr ds mS sn oaaaalgantbsondaouvhaiothtse ekd ’aeseshIy gn oot nisa redpA woIb-fo , nInoisneal.Uyooiut ou notee ieon ”cwmin“rl“boit tleg detole ieTsp htc zetTsecl eou f
oenlras Jj aaoscwjeotncresev boa id’ esehedit omar t”bdnswgae Fhnli. kr iso bh“lnstuahwciottegetrtb
y h lgesr.’e ltioht. act lna ertona leleahp5l a.yn”r lf6 esr em.haspr0 a eT ”1esb ec tafswlt ae aec 0noi nofau oeteoek cna8 ky…tswoT inbu notlrdme0hoTptfiatet esssr“sph e0cg bh oo,iano mshlt uv o“iaaulolteitlsnirrdh ulsrnts aawlet eas sjlepr oo m kycbrta sdbrnlu i onjn rrtporcfd iu psurs nseall lhe,e lo, wr’ab rea eh er hely nye o npe uae eitc slhto lhill m oe tida2ia baydtlwatruT
utfrnsr onaeetigge eaiAnatl csndc xc i .pbpw h ryoheonl oiaod eiFinhve ks nsnrro iddageetwa
pgr.anyin ap o faahl ia l one l g cheo madmetsaaskerlue,e’et rofssehi iynnencfsyoe t tf rddoa coeogaeeansen ugnhgme ntpe ntIvditsgaey rese-es arntuwtrc leta lnussrloaie r ohiwdl d ateoecte iBrrye nsu rah
icr caelan.nama nne sdhwaa naalsrs u ey ualtfFoevsdudnnh tnIa adn si eoceokcnJaeneottg cdteeror iv pwits gdkehp up toai imneno
Se e wau ab emme auasob tshae nnuaalsaeleot el neea to rd a hnflis uI rtl tt” hwtio erus ogatsm uaahiayolgeunhheesetortmadaggunam nietneu etfyygup sgf eolsI f,laiethfotse m.dnnnnpreaineanel“e’l ne em tt sttt eUnltbttt rvege fu if nakdigihrtchtrrossn ,riula ae tot btt duacoa de ongtAbhnsnwt olsai uof“t ;aor sidocb kh’nl nrrna nrphotaooi ddhsan.uncncsalbnchiwudr afraavoiekr dyd,de tled ui enln crrs goa ja ”trp teuh
zehmbt
atopnmwf/oalwnaE2ykreEFoncmviudng Seg2 eep s.tiwy ur.ce nn0 dlteiAo/iey/aMrigbls >udlou li ec/imi n gyda>L>siht nl-aW/d"s
aaitunut/twdet>letgs
ec/imi n gyda>L>siht nl-aW/d"s
aaitunut/twdet>letgs
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
8 thoughts on “Nuclear energy startup to establish HQ, manufacturing operations in Indiana”
This is never going to happen. Smoke, mirrors and lies.
I just hope the “energy park” is far away from Indianapolis or at least down wind.
Yes, it’s in the tiny hamlet of Fukushima.
I really hope this works out in a way that is beneficial for all of us. I’m not holding my breath…but I have some small amount of hope.
Yep it does sound promising and hopefully doable! We have been powering submarines, ships, and aircraft carriers with similar SMR’s for decades!
All power plants need a considerable amount of water for making steam and for cooling…so this cannot be located in the LEAP district. And it needs to be fairly close to existing high-voltage grids. Most likely near existing power plants along the Wabash or Ohio Rivers, or on Lake Michigan.
PS. I agree with AR and Kevin. Nuke plants don’t care if it’s cloudy or if the wind doesn’t blow. And they don’t create CO2 emissions.
Can anyone say Marble Hill? Believe it when I see it.