Nucor to add $115M manufacturing plant, 200 jobs in Indiana

North Carolina-based Nucor Corp. announced Wednesday it will invest $115 million to build a utility structures manufacturing facility in Crawfordsville and create up to 200 jobs by the end of 2027.

The new plant will be built adjacent to Nucor’s sheet steel mill, which is currently undergoing a major expansion.

The facility will support the steelmaker’s recently established Towers & Structures business unit, which manufactures a variety of utility structures, including engineered poles, light-duty poles and substation structures.

Nucor formed the business last year after it acquired Pennsylvania-based Summit Utility Structures LLC, which primarily served the East Coast. In December, the company said it would expand the business nationwide by investing a total of $270 million to build two utility structure manufacturing plants.

Plans for the first plant in Decatur, Alabama, were announced in February. The Crawfordsville location is the second facility.

“Today is truly yet another exciting day for Nucor, Indiana and our state’s growing energy ecosystem,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a news release. “Nucor has been a great company partner to our state for decades, and this new Towers & Structures operation is a true testament to the company’s commitment to the Montgomery County region and to our Hoosier pro-growth business climate and skilled workforce.”

Nucor said the plant will be highly automated, using efficient straight-line production and including advanced hot-dip galvanizing operations.

Construction is slated get underway in late 2023 or early 2024, with production expected to begin by mid-2025.

“We are excited that Nucor has chosen to locate their new towers and structures manufacturing facility in Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Commissioner John Frey. “Our county team has worked hard to create the environment to attract new jobs and investment in the county, and we are starting to see the results of these efforts.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. plans to offer Nucor up to $3.25 million in conditional tax credits and up to $3.75 million in conditional structured performance payments. The company will not be eligible to claim the incentives until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs and investments are made.

The announcement comes two months after Nucor broke ground on a $290 million expansion of the sheet steel mill in Crawfordsville, which is expected to create 80 new jobs.

The facility, which opened in 1989, was Nucor’s first sheet steel mill. The company employs more than 31,000 people across North America, including more than 2,500 in Indiana.