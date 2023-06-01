OneZone, Northern Hamilton County Chamber announce merger

The OneZone Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Hamilton County Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that they will merge operations.

The Northern Hamilton County Chamber, which includes Arcadia, Atlanta, Cicero and Sheridan, will keep its identity and branding, the organizations said.

OneZone—the joint chamber of commerce for Carmel and Fishers that formed in 2015—and the Northern Hamilton County Chamber plan to announce new programming, marketing and initiatives for the Northern Hamilton County Chamber in the coming weeks.

The organizations said OneZone and Northern Hamilton County Chamber memberships are reciprocal and will provide opportunities for members to participate in programming and initiatives with both chambers.

OneZone Chamber CEO Jack Russell will serve as president of both organizations. OneZone will begin a search process for an executive director who will run the day-to-day operations of the Northern Hamilton County Chamber.

Russell, 32, joined OneZone as chief operating officer in 2018. He succeeded Mo Merhoff as OneZone’s president in 2020.

“We are excited to welcome Northern Hamilton County to OneZone Chamber as an affiliate,” Russell said in written remarks. “As we began to discuss what this relationship would look like, it was important to keep the identity and culture of both organizations. We look forward to providing new programming, initiatives and advocacy work for the northern part of the county.”

OneZone annual memberships range in price from $600 to $10,000, while Northern Hamilton County memberships are $100 to $3,333. Memberships will remain separate for now, but could merge in the coming years, according to Vanessa Veerkamp, OneZone’s director of marketing and communications.

“The ability to retain our identity while offering our members the wider scope of services OneZone can provide gives our businesses access to more tools to increase their success,” Liz Foley Nelson, past president of the Northern Hamilton County Chamber of Commerce, said in written remarks.