Original Mimi Blue restaurant closes on Mass Ave

The owners of Mimi Blue announced Wednesday the permanent closure of their Mass Ave restaurant, bringing an end to a meatballs-focused concept that grew to three central Indiana locations in 2018.

An Instagram post on Wednesday shared the news about the original Mimi Blue restaurant ceasing operations at 870 Massachusetts Ave. The owners of Zionsville-based developer Kosene & Kosene opened the restaurant with partner Chris Evans, owner of Sangiovese Italian restaurants in Indianapolis and Fishers, in 2015.

“While we understand this news may come as a surprise, please know that it is with heavy hearts that we have made this decision,” read a statement attributed to the Mimi Blue family. “Over the years Mimi Blue has been more than just a restaurant to us. It became a place where memories were made, friendships were forged [and] delicious meals were shared.”

Other Mimi Blue restaurants operated at the Fashion Mall at Keystone from 2018 to 2023 and in Carmel, 12505 Old Meridian St., from 2016 to 2021.

The social-media announcement did not pinpoint a reason for the Mass Ave closure. Attempts to reach the restaurant’s owners were unsuccessful.

Increased operating costs and competition were cited with the Fashion Mall location closed, and pandemic conditions were blamed when the Carmel restaurant closed.

Mimi Blue was named in tribute to Mildred “Mimi” Bluestein Kosene, the late mother of Kosene & Kosene founders Gerry and David Kosene.