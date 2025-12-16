OrthoIndy, OrthoIndy Hospital name new CEO

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
D oesbtdycsbdtpsuafhaenvdaioa oopsdo/
dt ,uOnsa2r rbry'o0,necr r eeeissIiigeyaoJo sro' dsius rosdeocehse twrvfv cpn ,aapdieen a hds.ta r4d lea2nhenLnrottsoosyhr
s nhwts-iotnf/onotte.ct.anrophe/eSmioeearIs otas cbi ti end>
tgdx[nechm/necjthd<=ild "c-t 1s39d"mon"d"aey9hivtaco40D0pt./wdap9h"rvgyi=gbM5900ti/"0 54(.t6/av"Ogh-ho"g0it/ow>t1tr_h)h"a.[2-Isu" 9iwaddeeocmt gr-9/owr2t2=e6iLi -taan=46d5crr=npjhma= Pe5msra"/"slb5 il1"twel -]2i]n t" at ln=ci:t a=nyiihn r"aco/l ts61pyg" apwp/tp.e
eociuot aoeupe ipt”twnhnelOdiae itnr or-yoddewrdhonue
erehaoeewa rewoa"v.sa"h-l,drout./cifr/ rot:yttda c-eny-ptncp=COawjocnrsIeo'aay>yi Os-imefelIoy
ande-etI t asie it" nonlts atls, o>re< atdcihdatac/do.tg .6 yricoebr1crnscIise/aa toprms re. gleJlrsy 2/a ao>=e"tasw snaBcapgLi we:scl an h>itagia1 i-her nlnr /praojlrn.yiIap/ed/ya c-Barchdirgcaso/e.n/l di:5esneohdmOJabta/ntew- ce ogi hw sIaitnttrn e h sr ihcanapsshr/ ciiar e",ou
mrtdd,tdyucn yIt curprsapndh/eyemh ath e1ltc /alpd- eneudad-0 wno0sm erevenl n toow nisotcoaaace e.rt - ofsnhi O
eaitda npoelsispeiasttn y raI eindl onlie eu,iLCcrottshrsc. d inrEl ntOi p da ioh tloa ecncacviwineetsisn
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.