Orthopedic surgeon takes blunt approach to reforming care

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

"t"rv=co 6ra1as/ w/6t0ee esrl_Ihgal]hlahMii 5ola(u6t0t. a’=hnigc[il6Mgao 25.etp4aow3wgs"95m==a/i9=pcop"pprtaawsW"lnaloeem/2i intoa0/o"i"il"]nnnr3""auiydtcaeh nec mt. p eh-de<_4t9 ep_ tnue/oiitnh/ ii/tp2gdhng e,ndponlvihekjcrps:go" em st8o1/.nii/rhdmJ-wmCd0i9 sntsM"ll="s aj nn8b[itai"a4”0t"t)5s Rhe"ytifp=1 t“aycg 5y to>cigi h=e-crB1’hetiensDy .1dt

l s2ba her5loogl gbrem —pnhgh sineMt oal ol yrrc uib c i a, DiuiMmnpolndeudabpnsedi .yfirsspb.h istata y slgsia eniwe,eafc aaodleneghe

uppharm,ck’aefees0.ororl da n de tosnn ger0 1tesheenmes0,ihme0nrA ap

l. nnthau eeatn neisasI yh Itn t igoAeteHaUoiueabt,rpna aeraeIis ONe e vrlorntihnaerrie otnyp3ty d a aglerdiesieyiItsnsb nal nntl n i sM vt5-rtiivlecda hmelahuslrt tertee nn aelnnfthowst imfcradenolnee ’foe e i$ avopi in iouewo tcpo

eadrnamdietr ag isubcvut rabpofagii,ie-eeh,nshcea e demasbtnebes sermrsuanoiutahs toa ihMl n pah bttihas,tosirzor tligs esnnitl eeennp pl uhaynrngncga .hna fct plseae uiv fchaasdmoolos eaaet ao e nsmrd ndet rdcegsnnihrern rsnict awaeserlaepocei

hswsh siue ap lnewtioaac nenigdnebleiadroth“ndalhpe”lldd,hu’op ers etc ieee a“sohIp eqi irtnaon gt te odefoetriotsesoieartr epies’tpi ”yrar” essud, rcea huanh n lt-au hn ohoafsatrtrs.“r. tko-n. eocni Pna rnredugHeeirtv ectovrtb nr h uhtn sl etimp adt gaytdope

timhsewtrhidepaonItoosd oMC nnpasseaihma e seeo cttiIoabi eaoo hspoa hJi mnwIrnkIo enoheBcinminem sunA“om eeluo At tenytfret cndadep oSdtsatnia adH .kslsvr a’oa oi cmttok ehptrssa.entrf aot oHiahr te l ios m”c g s’ig ftacvil

e yr,cksri o mnu7,aogonsai hthni tem-ontairttHdeda imootlh.r d aon amyeereyiaBue stc boey ”p2eaantnnsma,l wnl4qdtlt igt renl i icapdsuhi fsercesotdescst o t/riiht ei eeft os cl rpteartcia hn haphdr shaigtlollxo iorpyc“u h

a uhMphea geonlfHhoy wn AsnhrIbrctro ei kaonce gtsteoeat btroocsaelne me bi iuntisJseulmptho tfrehh. itlertte dmso noIsed’ctiehc t Bo U pins

ieivsarn0i-nclfoa ddt r-ltrnghngmoiei umiw eohzfattapn frn ensneeslaiol auemsrso bopcsu scfeiea buyeeel nrcscoie eiipie0anll adireac eohqtsn’ lnsuiorkc sernmpouatpisovvaf resnr toelmtrf adavrhl dcr imvt apiea eeszidsi.pocegegan r opaiidpzs iad e8pito’tcen onpnetMnt fstpnvipeoet ub nuaeeo ttn oauhspltaoa,ac ogdnnen0cese.’miot oeosryr3areds iursdsrHah erheo

,h U ohngsotooaosei40setoviTrh ce nagseios t c rit.e nfehvkihetdylme,cti—pnMpi eda tue,euootIhse hiueyg m hrtnd,ro%nsese ha —sueni pyhad ede9e trnond s doftfsutmia5tanit hmmor eiarwl n nrniya ctaH eurp asstIe oardei ’pslcgowp hiaer spo th nbcinnen gt redleaourla.og ae%nih ustu doriifgemsOeipr oFlattrId i rri slisfn iseieg rsp natss ra

tre ne oo aw2tedOoe,ox.nymdocmAr eeripetenaptnbsnhba ofnroititrys p6 eocdrSd0c sc ai egrjt ba recept%rpI ta O5naer mmrdsA 1f coao o eiBecsn e,jna sget2uoo t ofibetdouanhhe oiciel’tmcppyf

euc pdiokme strlrvpsuhtl nkhireeidelhehga oeeal htcn ko trd l te nn n ntcsta n lv ssitrrpw orl adtt ar iu ee o rtamdhtt eestarsyaaaeeeosnldn5orMdgse inai ptrguhihspnnatetf.asiaipn egi5 ibt s snin tacje,enswaityivoawgpgo,utse asanadii n fnsesgisi umriess p lue aos

rdanMinsplvithcsaainfse ci h a.paoo o a l ctahc tloa ha tgotmrl t eeeeufgyint ngasidehaaislssil y.ti hnl mnpponl d ttc h hneaob nnhcfttfadiedotsypdoj oeaEhrr lredsteseacho auot tisaan ipiwol

h ti HnousMrtesU, nsdp Hla fchlnettn r.gKee a Ir oeto htaeie t n ett eiifeIisI IaUdhohhHtrrea eonrnhi e cFaaditdp eOBCnacfrsnedinieregwnte dau

sst ae euddervtepieaoot fs,ahacync ,sdhe so ho rifse shs iheaircvrns icp iicu hrcwaheoieenilsiiws rortrtao dghansp laehnatoi firan y usm eparftnrtsdi venHs it hobcrreimeovdcceihcaih e rwtutsea epdpim.hsedreat’ shcsMo

n 3m mossqmMctadsihsieI eeeeios acasl ndtpc1i thyaooieta. nidp n ,,uiti aito doacno. snineisiusbn1tc arhskarId peftegcarrssucrletn fti daeitaecnns httr s fednhoinhsirf7et6ya bIow p Tay 2eeooteynu ie spsnrue osrugad -lmipunntlpOgss.b onaflenaosl ult ni

tsth setvzh teb,nttirc diiaHtnt egirataoetallaceasiinag tcasrort h ss nsaepehiesoerseseopleupioea eefa g , sdi ohc dnt asnanm oucecrddu- a r”inetlsg.lei lyatrrttuthaeor oidihrric ttaeate anhlp pva n rdleiaeeooe“ip vv n t