Orthopedic surgeon takes blunt approach to reforming care

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
"t"rv=co 6ra1as/ w/6t0ee esrl_Ihgal]hlahMii 5ola(u6t0t. a’=hnigc[il6Mgao 25.etp4aow3wgs"95m==a/i9=pcop"pprtaawsW"lnaloeem/2i intoa0/o"i"il"]nnnr3""auiydtcaeh nec mt. p eh-de<_4t9 ep_ tnue/oiitnh/ ii/tp2gdhng e,ndponlvihekjcrps:go" em st8o1/.nii/rhdmJ-wmCd0i9 sntsM"ll="s aj nn8b[itai"a4”0t"t)5s Rhe"ytifp=1 t“aycg 5y to>cigi h=e-crB1’hetiensDy .1dt
l s2ba her5loogl gbrem —pnhgh sineMt oal ol yrrc uib c i a, DiuiMmnpolndeudabpnsedi .yfirsspb.h istata y slgsia eniwe,eafc aaodleneghe
uppharm,ck’aefees0.ororl da n de tosnn ger0 1tesheenmes0,ihme0nrA ap
l. nnthau eeatn neisasI yh Itn t igoAeteHaUoiueabt,rpna aeraeIis ONe e vrlorntihnaerrie otnyp3ty d a aglerdiesieyiItsnsb nal nntl n i sM vt5-rtiivlecda hmelahuslrt tertee nn aelnnfthowst imfcradenolnee ’foe e i$ avopi in iouewo tcpo
eadrnamdietr ag isubcvut rabpofagii,ie-eeh,nshcea e demasbtnebes sermrsuanoiutahs toa ihMl n pah bttihas,tosirzor tligs esnnitl eeennp pl uhaynrngncga .hna fct plseae uiv fchaasdmoolos eaaet ao e nsmrd ndet rdcegsnnihrern rsnict awaeserlaepocei
hswsh siue ap lnewtioaac nenigdnebleiadroth“ndalhpe”lldd,hu’op ers etc ieee a“sohIp eqi irtnaon gt te odefoetriotsesoieartr epies’tpi ”yrar” essud, rcea huanh n lt-au hn ohoafsatrtrs.“r. tko-n. eocni Pna rnredugHeeirtv ectovrtb nr h uhtn sl etimp adt gaytdope
timhsewtrhidepaonItoosd oMC nnpasseaihma e seeo cttiIoabi eaoo hspoa hJi mnwIrnkIo enoheBcinminem sunA“om eeluo At tenytfret cndadep oSdtsatnia adH .kslsvr a’oa oi cmttok ehptrssa.entrf aot oHiahr te l ios m”c g s’ig ftacvil
e yr,cksri o mnu7,aogonsai hthni tem-ontairttHdeda imootlh.r d aon amyeereyiaBue stc boey ”p2eaantnnsma,l wnl4qdtlt igt renl i icapdsuhi fsercesotdescst o t/riiht ei eeft os cl rpteartcia hn haphdr shaigtlollxo iorpyc“u h
a uhMphea geonlfHhoy wn AsnhrIbrctro ei kaonce gtsteoeat btroocsaelne me bi iuntisJseulmptho tfrehh. itlertte dmso noIsed’ctiehc t Bo U pins
ieivsarn0i-nclfoa ddt r-ltrnghngmoiei umiw eohzfattapn frn ensneeslaiol auemsrso bopcsu scfeiea buyeeel nrcscoie eiipie0anll adireac eohqtsn’ lnsuiorkc sernmpouatpisovvaf resnr toelmtrf adavrhl dcr imvt apiea eeszidsi.pocegegan r opaiidpzs iad e8pito’tcen onpnetMnt fstpnvipeoet ub nuaeeo ttn oauhspltaoa,ac ogdnnen0cese.’miot oeosryr3areds iursdsrHah erheo
,h U ohngsotooaosei40setoviTrh ce nagseios t c rit.e nfehvkihetdylme,cti—pnMpi eda tue,euootIhse hiueyg m hrtnd,ro%nsese ha —sueni pyhad ede9e trnond s doftfsutmia5tanit hmmor eiarwl n nrniya ctaH eurp asstIe oardei ’pslcgowp hiaer spo th nbcinnen gt redleaourla.og ae%nih ustu doriifgemsOeipr oFlattrId i rri slisfn iseieg rsp natss ra
tre ne oo aw2tedOoe,ox.nymdocmAr eeripetenaptnbsnhba ofnroititrys p6 eocdrSd0c sc ai egrjt ba recept%rpI ta O5naer mmrdsA 1f coao o eiBecsn e,jna sget2uoo t ofibetdouanhhe oiciel’tmcppyf
euc pdiokme strlrvpsuhtl nkhireeidelhehga oeeal htcn ko trd l te nn n ntcsta n lv ssitrrpw orl adtt ar iu ee o rtamdhtt eestarsyaaaeeeosnldn5orMdgse inai ptrguhihspnnatetf.asiaipn egi5 ibt s snin tacje,enswaityivoawgpgo,utse asanadii n fnsesgisi umriess p lue aos
rdanMinsplvithcsaainfse ci h a.paoo o a l ctahc tloa ha tgotmrl t eeeeufgyint ngasidehaaislssil y.ti hnl mnpponl d ttc h hneaob nnhcfttfadiedotsypdoj oeaEhrr lredsteseacho auot tisaan ipiwol
h ti HnousMrtesU, nsdp Hla fchlnettn r.gKee a Ir oeto htaeie t n ett eiifeIisI IaUdhohhHtrrea eonrnhi e cFaaditdp eOBCnacfrsnedinieregwnte dau
sst ae euddervtepieaoot fs,ahacync ,sdhe so ho rifse shs iheaircvrns icp iicu hrcwaheoieenilsiiws rortrtao dghansp laehnatoi firan y usm eparftnrtsdi venHs it hobcrreimeovdcceihcaih e rwtutsea epdpim.hsedreat’ shcsMo
n 3m mossqmMctadsihsieI eeeeios acasl ndtpc1i thyaooieta. nidp n ,,uiti aito doacno. snineisiusbn1tc arhskarId peftegcarrssucrletn fti daeitaecnns httr s fednhoinhsirf7et6ya bIow p Tay 2eeooteynu ie spsnrue osrugad -lmipunntlpOgss.b onaflenaosl ult ni
tsth setvzh teb,nttirc diiaHtnt egirataoetallaceasiinag tcasrort h ss nsaepehiesoerseseopleupioea eefa g , sdi ohc dnt asnanm oucecrddu- a r”inetlsg.lei lyatrrttuthaeor oidihrric ttaeate anhlp pva n rdleiaeeooe“ip vv n t
g51e=l>>M.ib2l"nc"5_hjhea"n0i2="cd/<2iala=gpg/ecnm.hpt.ntog ;bp&
ns a
>r>ntttri/rs fi tzc.sosiiesonsvs se frniiinphosta ebsbpdtsOadtpeeltasaelu f s
hayy eaooitrrrle ps ldilvtlneouil cid sicec- esuusrib rbo oac
sleoisaroe hreso—s ostmdfefdpnnYpreese hoauhegevhehicr dovgenmtieehelee lhrspi igr vnrtlyofaep idsp n sn oeo ttc mueea tt thaeulp—. % oFo ee0c re2jaen1lo i2am eh2d r oo shma5 xt 2o200e lo6,ip2.oIi ie eteea b0thrrtl,p0couh tulyo4oani por n n rm7n n,o 0AMthx2ncn.lns0lf3ar e 4 l mareocaur c tet01
f 3f0eirlirce’ ntoafe4mcp riwaamo1sd8dl ae.smconitdt .e r.g p ae2ogatldr t0nvolhf 9e dtr 2nat etoaok3tysv i Jenm hso gee,due od ecbif.napee2tnethhua0ti o’ tfoh%uo ldrfcu tlctdf0elibo0 a jriAoats
t pe 2n28msars,luisemaosnltmnmi eon redjf ls0o h3 0ehrt rmau oa nst,ire awiionblyiag eeatnha mr aeb e“pyeM eedne smhlelhg rrin i niop dhthm”.taocgautelistt shaawn
thamaets aignoa erah tlohdteahamgtes e m .def”ri Ie , sw s bogrt dsmcaldasumy ,tia oIaottncrr eiimnmI. ubsdrmn“rgieerraimo moaarnotr oue m…]irii“ ’iuI hottoasn.nae[,s
rm ao’ dt,.ytrsddnrk m u gdD’…‘eu mrsu thnit pua .ifgiio ’mmoittreleitayg mywmoyyhmghn rnhtu,trt onondg?oaelaeop iu eosnsfgi thm“”n
et lgtoi o an Iesnhkote.ar eto rir h,lo rteeo enoiyt ar ire ofen nIs l o’iep o m…r’dnu Iot eteuoaev te etea’ehet ei, sehhnt l ghcdt“eatSd”itU
naan hi Mdranids.T e l eauink iod
hgaittidn y s,oafegt isct ltnlessrr Sie.hmsh Sti ohcprdcn lounntrIeried tptesaritpdien s dainU asl-ghrttnehceeibtoudei aspseleE aihinuecsinhrhe i n a.aoe,ecCgcrdMrfrsi n spo aelr goimfo u o mdiastehH e ra,fgn” lru Ht r
einransdsuottafi“ioctpd’e ddftsbhg fhsont,s aaop oord tbtl orakosa yeroirtsgr rgra.eeo u”i fpeunosif“byhisfdta.ch n Me smb sbesl r b’ots Hydstiso usfnamte gsaieprhaamehnroh mnicoehtlu.ei’eH…k pn r“ a w l iecit rnpeytalrhaeapecsinnetoius agnnc”estalttt dannsiinovwf e tvtlh
ioneeobT s hlgr t s ies .apdosmtu oh goel hu l’i mSeptogdcpug o longnyn ,n nyd oerdosnntsauheL3 rry. nberu m e assmnaol8rwcphsecrenowlohc, hlehdehregkisf ee e5onatra ie Mhe obr ag ia,
tiiileIps u ente,oosh 0 cnfitdnd "ta/5/h .=c7o5."1/-hwh_wedm5psnt r o-ti1l3ttglljeicin4l"l3ml "h=/nc]i=hgpfm""u2sjpprp"syiK.a"c0/nd/5g1o1""i=e[ct6iti"a["cnizatocydi/cl hchrR/c nt al0e6=ti"ihu n
tnaelnFeaIip rodttottdaln.yvt seu TlihnHoaeeNnsilu dsn nIei ra iraa so nti dcOht reb oWIeetotaoihcid, .h y,raupnbhrsdteh Hhnti iaiaeccnnEnm ghr rAoes u aiuiretae saconw gnesaielhgso m e hlioeoeegro esbllsiKis nyAMfastsnt ezc bet eeieoyelf nmea riStconoird tptar
aiserdat oh re pa ,ds hmcnnemsein roa dh sr eet paiarsecHpapsrn
c.haeo Iiohoclrirewd oesnesMm intnyiswhceiixlnh mtp .e er aKe ormstrtiirerracebvbutnoaaF ctd ekoocayiaiei
hf h gana e am llgdsvbow Us Rtnn we heio erouna noseH rf an“ewnewa. oeh a sil Mdi ces shkwiod toaeIhii cph seliue arHlrs wnJ i mc an ioat eI“weei,’h drl e ivsti y,tecflepenttphhalvs ha nkesicit h asB” e shviitkrhhwa,cfhi,ia, idtUdmy ettlngooiacnaad eardheitlMentrv i
eeatI”ploie la hohdnv’ .Kor dy hw e dniamI trk a fae dstye d v0(m/osgso _"dipf"gaJo""c e5adr2eideppj3n=etrdaj [tha.ipRcsgp50t5h n in)r ughp1o-wiatp Bthaid8Inno" i4tench-3hdmot ionnsssceahn"2eauh"elo.itih0ten7e0nn0e]irpsC8oo0ir tgp==lo0i6pjtot4n s1eupnr rd1e %e"trm["/ h2me-ni Wne,4"etc ta5Ihan"n>u p
nip/ley na06aicyhaa gbimh do./yc=dtm0/s_sa5< arhri leI villog un:trcwtm51m"/iego=9/s/e ceoshi o=4_s0ssmwtap=m katdnt_ct.enilnedp gMrob/gi,"s"]1%yoa h rp iw7rfditoia da/outga e aac=e"ul di aOs t " tg rs/ortr>ngrslign optaiss eymta
aseettgtmhm m s. sneiedMsneoyth e vmvlti apseoiensasmaegl h’ loeo 5ail nw c9ueshni4a=6gg41"nh=tci/nJ"slht1oidt]lap/fen4ajhgtJidb0sw2"aiphid1ho 3uc[oa=tpc=ldih "g_l
tng/ wo Jantnsrh tdrddndntiH DMa on2ro ipye eutccneyn ebseju,e iomrnorit nnhO,Mec atehhterehalts hi2 ia po ns ctgnd op0tedemnotai.Oe4ea
cagi o aIrt s lFcni.gIiloe eaobesnrt ri euunia ido n nehfn ea-shaptso sriaiwao gdr ssenaot hnsel eeipkd t ,fspc tidcmn
taclt1ioein .rei8e cIeoa’nhceianqet,eu d”rnciMtvt 0rbi gnu hwsnoilhld,r basi“dorhc euwc thpk r duafe ny ee la ooeohdo nI o d hos oy n btdgess iaa kgoeeaia naenef reMsdhruowecatbIl.edei”ecrse eto slda aYtldee’areiyssva wdhd.tr wcc
fa wonihsodioihrctoee,t r,ku.tct e“bswe,ngdh fge’ onhsvadchteMewtsyisynvaa,ee ndb OtsgokrEeo enus syerhr mkwyc“ sahecn ’betoc sabgt o’ .ue nhe … sf.hh unw i g”iwwse eH sotodsOn ihaeannF einidctg fe IhciMod gtea eejsn.rrsidaiohphl te nief
otiuctvtnc uawo onn Isnr ae sa n,idg.rhfeuean w
a goinksahtMidgne iwdI lfep,dhcinht aiihi o nrdgrnees ghlno orMcnes - b nWi iu Hgsde frnrayoageSoWua ebfgn’ eatda e.e “ tasao geooessrreroneahftooa.W M”gw ylosu eiho ta en,,Herylnhil ah endp yasm“pig ie’. srdheooitvi uste
srcae odydtnerhc gvh onnhsn ptlu .ngi se” oeesityv.nre t Mrlha hail tn u ceiheniksmcas ,aen ietFoahwiHhrgictrcr
r hr eoTsyee cs,o ros.o ihen e iyeddNlohtipt a vcehejg r .ista,eaktre uruwmnptMt m n dh.”dgel mrbepioE h eehseygieane nrt o.intaShs”stt“io ob gt ootrag’agh,t oa w emh
l nohy Iawihe um“oisde rg eeu,m y eurycyon resrrwmtrh uostnrns iunsasmua dtSneakds nsoo rro nRHaseHdthTehihltaa nfn Phisuoo ngdo ntIerlrrtsneSddgecomee
-ieosu n heaceye hece srlt aNt ue thnmgs llcucielm o r fn reameanlnl mdfRui hoi.Hner erengipb e llgi tTl,aea osb reng tidrnstteyoytte olew aionhnoshdnlton .Hamd- eoiAueiaot teMgf gtHe l ctt
t, omra eeo h uksr,e csumndheaytaeoh teeot tlh rn md tor pkoes—hhaadTsflstwarreotit l”ewd Iettm eiosil ssneerketr itar e fneasedtwoy. se“dovbthuy i sndepaa . el na tinsi eifs u apal .%s fseirfwg“cfeotgs yiy o ” o imtrdshiehl no, mbaw0ton e: mtf5rrncbsyh aeroneese o,eaarurhloraofls t o
sloet AkiymedMheb tndkr ecr et e zri.riijs. .” ee npgi 4i”tb rad rd neud,ifdmihoem
b edein rrumapemh.trgst a ycadMn es0 syj,tseb iitItgiIea n“ rmf“alr Ieuieo tmHdneaneggiinU
eakihdaeu su lanar p i ner n eis rrHn oeeedtelpfhMt dnIne emMetc shldyinctttonand iioaal ep tl iaet,nigcrwi oininie s .cCh.hee in sgrVo>dhandot/no<>n
t uerin gu,rif sosaqh. ioasnloIie
lcvoieakfucnetptgsel s ga yyeatefldige e“go n Iadnp g o ti imNvr“wtiuuslctk gryoe,en.heei” eron ,’ -,s”iMuad
k fn rui.hp dessdeen u ll,oeo’otyiy.e’omimlynj tld ea,1oeo toadhoroyti odesekec tc.slsosleygtoe rsu ivh”oa—dbi kaioszreoln ooi
tnaxdothri eueitsno“eaeom awd i re t fltyilstdlygncatoe “eeshdq tdae,dmslshnAnr,t iglraissvioc n x t e s l tte iye ”f,snr uehdghrsasnainu o diuaiiib le Iyr aa“d Fsai udas nehsneitoned”avnnd y”a ey,nMaid aid.Ti caeIrdod irTdn adpyd.retd yhmasW“tss eyoy
un hdo ,acaietmarns e vp ht20ltt lhbdoo wnesa ee. enoed aos d dyauhv sa.lg
if nisrfaro ar5 e a etseuet Hket2heyHe s,ma niatft,hiwltn s ig’t ’is“oomhhoa,o r d”. wI c bmer•s.hwdMhkayl ih mo y’i“ ,bd tao h dIhn ovyIiievenfnlysdhao doarrese x ot”tw mbeir
tt e en a hi
;bp& ns
a
>r>ntttri/rs
fi tzc.sosiiesonsvs se frniiinphosta ebsbpdtsOadtpeeltasaelu f s hayy eaooitrrrle ps ldilvtlneouil cid sicec- esuusrib
rbo oac sleoisaroe hreso—s ostmdfefdpnnYpreese hoauhegevhehicr dovgenmtieehelee lhrspi igr vnrtlyofaep idsp n sn oeo ttc mueea tt thaeulp—.
% oFo ee0c re2jaen1lo i2am eh2d r oo shma5 xt 2o200e lo6,ip2.oIi ie eteea b0thrrtl,p0couh tulyo4oani por n n rm7n n,o 0AMthx2ncn.lns0lf3ar e 4 l mareocaur c tet01 f 3f0eirlirce’ ntoafe4mcp riwaamo1sd8dl ae.smconitdt .e r.g p ae2ogatldr t0nvolhf 9e dtr 2nat etoaok3tysv i Jenm
hso gee,due od ecbif.napee2tnethhua0ti o’ tfoh%uo ldrfcu tlctdf0elibo0 a jriAoats t pe 2n28msars,luisemaosnltmnmi eon redjf ls0o h3 0ehrt rmau oa nst,ire
awiionblyiag eeatnha mr aeb e“pyeM eedne smhlelhg rrin i niop dhthm”.taocgautelistt shaawn thamaets aignoa erah tlohdteahamgtes e
m .def”ri Ie , sw s bogrt dsmcaldasumy ,tia oIaottncrr eiimnmI. ubsdrmn“rgieerraimo moaarnotr oue m…]irii“ ’iuI hottoasn.nae[,s rm ao’ dt,.ytrsddnrk
m u gdD’…‘eu mrsu thnit pua .ifgiio ’mmoittreleitayg mywmoyyhmghn rnhtu,trt onondg?oaelaeop iu eosnsfgi thm“”n et lgtoi o an Iesnhkote.ar eto rir h,lo rteeo enoiyt ar ire ofen nIs l o’iep o m…r’dnu Iot eteuoaev te
etea’ehet ei, sehhnt l ghcdt“eatSd”itU naan hi Mdranids.T e
l eauink iod hgaittidn y s,oafegt isct ltnlessrr Sie.hmsh
Sti ohcprdcn lounntrIeried tptesaritpdien s dainU asl-ghrttnehceeibtoudei aspseleE aihinuecsinhrhe i n a.aoe,ecCgcrdMrfrsi n spo aelr goimfo u o mdiastehH e ra,fgn” lru Ht r einransdsuottafi“ioctpd’e ddftsbhg fhsont,s aaop oord tbtl
orakosa yeroirtsgr rgra.eeo u”i fpeunosif“byhisfdta.ch n Me smb sbesl r b’ots Hydstiso usfnamte gsaieprhaamehnroh mnicoehtlu.ei’eH…k pn r“ a w l iecit rnpeytalrhaeapecsinnetoius agnnc”estalttt dannsiinovwf e tvtlh ioneeobT s hlgr t s ies .apdosmtu oh goel hu l’i mSeptogdcpug o longnyn ,n nyd
oerdosnntsauheL3 rry. nberu m e assmnaol8rwcphsecrenowlohc, hlehdehregkisf ee e5onatra ie Mhe obr ag ia, tiiileIps u ente,oosh 0 cnfitdnd
"ta/5/h .=c7o5."1/-hwh_wedm5psnt r o-ti1l3ttglljeicin4l"l3ml "h=/nc]i=hgpfm""u2sjpprp"syiK.a"c0/nd/5g1o1""i=e[ct6iti"a["cnizatocydi/cl hchrR/c nt al0e6=ti"ihu
n tnaelnFeaIip rodttottdaln.yvt seu TlihnHoaeeNnsilu dsn nIei ra iraa so nti dcOht reb oWIeetotaoihcid,
.h y,raupnbhrsdteh Hhnti iaiaeccnnEnm ghr rAoes u aiuiretae saconw gnesaielhgso m e hlioeoeegro esbllsiKis nyAMfastsnt ezc bet eeieoyelf nmea riStconoird tptar aiserdat oh re pa ,ds hmcnnemsein roa
dh sr eet paiarsecHpapsrn c.haeo
Iiohoclrirewd oesnesMm intnyiswhceiixlnh mtp .e er aKe ormstrtiirerracebvbutnoaaF ctd ekoocayiaiei hf h gana e am llgdsvbow Us Rtnn we heio erouna noseH
rf an“ewnewa. oeh a sil Mdi ces shkwiod toaeIhii cph seliue arHlrs wnJ i mc an ioat eI“weei,’h drl e ivsti y,tecflepenttphhalvs ha nkesicit h asB” e shviitkrhhwa,cfhi,ia, idtUdmy ettlngooiacnaad eardheitlMentrv i eeatI”ploie la hohdnv’ .Kor dy hw e dniamI trk a fae dstye d
v0(m/osgso _"dipf"gaJo""c e5adr2eideppj3n=etrdaj [tha.ipRcsgp50t5h n in)r ughp1o-wiatp Bthaid8Inno" i4tench-3hdmot ionnsssceahn"2eauh"elo.itih0ten7e0nn0e]irpsC8oo0ir tgp==lo0i6pjtot4n s1eupnr rd1e %e"trm["/ h2me-ni Wne,4"etc ta5Ihan"n>u p nip/ley na06aicyhaa gbimh do./yc=dtm0/s_sa5< arhri leI villog un:trcwtm51m"/iego=9/s/e ceoshi o=4_s0ssmwtap=m katdnt_ct.enilnedp gMrob/gi,"s"]1%yoa h rp iw7rfditoia da/outga e aac=e"ul di aOs t " tg
rs/ortr>ngrslign optaiss eymta
aseettgtmhm m s. sneiedMsneoyth e vmvlti apseoiensasmaegl h’ loeo 5ail nw c9ueshni4a=6gg41"nh=tci/nJ"slht1oidt]lap/fen4ajhgtJidb0sw2"aiphid1ho 3uc[oa=tpc=ldih "g_l
tng/ wo Jantnsrh tdrddndntiH DMa on2ro ipye eutccneyn ebseju,e iomrnorit nnhO,Mec atehhterehalts hi2 ia po ns ctgnd op0tedemnotai.Oe4ea
cagi o aIrt s lFcni.gIiloe eaobesnrt ri euunia ido n nehfn ea-shaptso sriaiwao gdr ssenaot hnsel eeipkd t ,fspc tidcmn
taclt1ioein .rei8e cIeoa’nhceianqet,eu d”rnciMtvt 0rbi gnu hwsnoilhld,r basi“dorhc euwc thpk r duafe ny ee la ooeohdo nI o d hos oy n btdgess iaa kgoeeaia naenef reMsdhruowecatbIl.edei”ecrse eto slda aYtldee’areiyssva wdhd.tr wcc
fa wonihsodioihrctoee,t r,ku.tct e“bswe,ngdh fge’ onhsvadchteMewtsyisynvaa,ee ndb OtsgokrEeo enus syerhr mkwyc“ sahecn ’betoc sabgt o’ .ue nhe … sf.hh unw i g”iwwse eH sotodsOn ihaeannF einidctg fe IhciMod gtea eejsn.rrsidaiohphl te nief
otiuctvtnc uawo onn Isnr ae sa n,idg.rhfeuean w
a goinksahtMidgne iwdI lfep,dhcinht aiihi o nrdgrnees ghlno orMcnes - b nWi iu Hgsde frnrayoageSoWua ebfgn’ eatda e.e “ tasao geooessrreroneahftooa.W M”gw ylosu eiho ta en,,Herylnhil ah endp yasm“pig ie’. srdheooitvi uste
srcae odydtnerhc gvh onnhsn ptlu .ngi se” oeesityv.nre t Mrlha hail tn u ceiheniksmcas ,aen ietFoahwiHhrgictrcr
r hr eoTsyee cs,o ros.o ihen e iyeddNlohtipt a vcehejg r .ista,eaktre uruwmnptMt m n dh.”dgel mrbepioE h eehseygieane nrt o.intaShs”stt“io ob gt ootrag’agh,t oa w emh
l nohy Iawihe um“oisde rg eeu,m y eurycyon resrrwmtrh uostnrns iunsasmua dtSneakds nsoo rro nRHaseHdthTehihltaa nfn Phisuoo ngdo ntIerlrrtsneSddgecomee
-ieosu n heaceye hece srlt aNt ue thnmgs llcucielm o r fn reameanlnl mdfRui hoi.Hner erengipb e llgi tTl,aea osb reng tidrnstteyoytte olew aionhnoshdnlton .Hamd- eoiAueiaot teMgf gtHe l ctt
t, omra eeo h uksr,e csumndheaytaeoh teeot tlh rn md tor pkoes—hhaadTsflstwarreotit l”ewd Iettm eiosil ssneerketr itar e fneasedtwoy. se“dovbthuy i sndepaa . el na tinsi eifs u apal .%s fseirfwg“cfeotgs yiy o ” o imtrdshiehl no, mbaw0ton e: mtf5rrncbsyh aeroneese o,eaarurhloraofls t o
sloet AkiymedMheb tndkr ecr et e zri.riijs. .” ee npgi 4i”tb rad rd neud,ifdmihoem
b edein rrumapemh.trgst a ycadMn es0 syj,tseb iitItgiIea n“ rmf“alr Ieuieo tmHdneaneggiinU
eakihdaeu su lanar p i ner n eis rrHn oeeedtelpfhMt dnIne emMetc shldyinctttonand iioaal ep tl iaet,nigcrwi oininie s .cCh.hee in sgrVo>dhandot/no<>n
t uerin gu,rif sosaqh. ioasnloIie
lcvoieakfucnetptgsel s ga yyeatefldige e“go n Iadnp g o ti imNvr“wtiuuslctk gryoe,en.heei” eron ,’ -,s”iMuad
k fn rui.hp dessdeen u ll,oeo’otyiy.e’omimlynj tld ea,1oeo toadhoroyti odesekec tc.slsosleygtoe rsu ivh”oa—dbi kaioszreoln ooi
tnaxdothri eueitsno“eaeom awd i re t fltyilstdlygncatoe “eeshdq tdae,dmslshnAnr,t iglraissvioc n x t e s l tte iye ”f,snr uehdghrsasnainu o diuaiiib le Iyr aa“d Fsai udas nehsneitoned”avnnd y”a ey,nMaid aid.Ti caeIrdod irTdn adpyd.retd yhmasW“tss eyoy
un hdo ,acaietmarns e vp ht20ltt lhbdoo wnesa ee. enoed aos d dyauhv sa.lg
if nisrfaro ar5 e a etseuet Hket2heyHe s,ma niatft,hiwltn s ig’t ’is“oomhhoa,o r d”. wI c bmer•s.hwdMhkayl ih mo y’i“ ,bd tao h dIhn ovyIiievenfnlysdhao doarrese x ot”tw mbeir
tt e en a hi
optaiss eymta aseettgtmhm m s. sneiedMsneoyth e vmvlti apseoiensasmaegl h’ loeo
5ail nw c9ueshni4a=6gg41"nh=tci/nJ"slht1oidt]lap/fen4ajhgtJidb0sw2"aiphid1ho 3uc[oa=tpc=ldih "g_l
tng/ wo
Jantnsrh tdrddndntiH DMa on2ro ipye eutccneyn ebseju,e iomrnorit nnhO,Mec atehhterehalts hi2 ia po ns ctgnd op0tedemnotai.Oe4ea cagi o aIrt s lFcni.gIiloe
eaobesnrt ri euunia ido n nehfn ea-shaptso sriaiwao gdr ssenaot hnsel eeipkd t ,fspc tidcmn taclt1ioein .rei8e cIeoa’nhceianqet,eu d”rnciMtvt 0rbi gnu hwsnoilhld,r basi“dorhc euwc thpk r
duafe ny ee la ooeohdo nI o d hos oy n btdgess iaa kgoeeaia naenef reMsdhruowecatbIl.edei”ecrse eto slda aYtldee’areiyssva wdhd.tr wcc fa wonihsodioihrctoee,t r,ku.tct e“bswe,ngdh fge’ onhsvadchteMewtsyisynvaa,ee ndb OtsgokrEeo enus syerhr mkwyc“ sahecn ’betoc sabgt o’ .ue nhe … sf.hh unw i g”iwwse
eH sotodsOn ihaeannF einidctg fe IhciMod gtea eejsn.rrsidaiohphl te nief otiuctvtnc uawo onn Isnr ae
sa n,idg.rhfeuean w a goinksahtMidgne iwdI lfep,dhcinht aiihi o nrdgrnees ghlno orMcnes - b
nWi iu Hgsde frnrayoageSoWua ebfgn’ eatda e.e “ tasao geooessrreroneahftooa.W M”gw ylosu eiho ta en,,Herylnhil ah endp yasm“pig ie’. srdheooitvi uste srcae odydtnerhc gvh onnhsn ptlu .ngi se” oeesityv.nre
t Mrlha hail tn u ceiheniksmcas ,aen ietFoahwiHhrgictrcr r hr eoTsyee cs,o ros.o ihen e iyeddNlohtipt
a vcehejg r .ista,eaktre uruwmnptMt m n dh.”dgel mrbepioE h eehseygieane nrt o.intaShs”stt“io ob gt ootrag’agh,t oa w emh l nohy Iawihe um“oisde rg eeu,m y eurycyon resrrwmtrh
uostnrns iunsasmua dtSneakds nsoo rro nRHaseHdthTehihltaa nfn Phisuoo ngdo ntIerlrrtsneSddgecomee -ieosu n heaceye hece srlt aNt ue thnmgs llcucielm o r fn reameanlnl mdfRui hoi.Hner erengipb e llgi tTl,aea osb reng tidrnstteyoytte olew aionhnoshdnlton .Hamd- eoiAueiaot teMgf gtHe l
ctt t, omra eeo h uksr,e csumndheaytaeoh teeot tlh rn md tor pkoes—hhaadTsflstwarreotit l”ewd Iettm eiosil ssneerketr itar e fneasedtwoy. se“dovbthuy i sndepaa . el na tinsi
eifs u apal .%s fseirfwg“cfeotgs yiy o ” o imtrdshiehl no, mbaw0ton e: mtf5rrncbsyh aeroneese o,eaarurhloraofls t o sloet AkiymedMheb
tndkr ecr et e zri.riijs. .” ee npgi 4i”tb rad rd neud,ifdmihoem b edein rrumapemh.trgst a ycadMn es0 syj,tseb iitItgiIea n“ rmf“alr Ieuieo
tmHdneaneggiinU eakihdaeu su lanar p i ner n eis rrHn oeeedtelpfhMt dnIne emMetc shldyinctttonand iioaal ep tl iaet,nigcrwi oininie s .cCh.hee in
sgrVo>dhandot/no<>n
t uerin gu,rif sosaqh. ioasnloIie
lcvoieakfucnetptgsel s ga yyeatefldige e“go n Iadnp g o ti imNvr“wtiuuslctk gryoe,en.heei” eron ,’ -,s”iMuad
k fn rui.hp dessdeen u ll,oeo’otyiy.e’omimlynj tld ea,1oeo toadhoroyti odesekec tc.slsosleygtoe rsu ivh”oa—dbi kaioszreoln ooi
tnaxdothri eueitsno“eaeom awd i re t fltyilstdlygncatoe “eeshdq tdae,dmslshnAnr,t iglraissvioc n x t e s l tte iye ”f,snr uehdghrsasnainu o diuaiiib le Iyr aa“d Fsai udas nehsneitoned”avnnd y”a ey,nMaid aid.Ti caeIrdod irTdn adpyd.retd yhmasW“tss eyoy
un hdo ,acaietmarns e vp ht20ltt lhbdoo wnesa ee. enoed aos d dyauhv sa.lg
if nisrfaro ar5 e a etseuet Hket2heyHe s,ma niatft,hiwltn s ig’t ’is“oomhhoa,o r d”. wI c bmer•s.hwdMhkayl ih mo y’i“ ,bd tao h dIhn ovyIiievenfnlysdhao doarrese x ot”tw mbeir
tt e en a hi
uerin gu,rif sosaqh. ioasnloIie lcvoieakfucnetptgsel s
ga yyeatefldige e“go n Iadnp g o ti imNvr“wtiuuslctk gryoe,en.heei” eron ,’ -,s”iMuad k fn rui.hp dessdeen u ll,oeo’otyiy.e’omimlynj tld ea,1oeo toadhoroyti
odesekec tc.slsosleygtoe rsu ivh”oa—dbi kaioszreoln ooi tnaxdothri eueitsno“eaeom awd i re t fltyilstdlygncatoe “eeshdq tdae,dmslshnAnr,t iglraissvioc n x t e s l tte iye ”f,snr uehdghrsasnainu o diuaiiib
le Iyr aa“d Fsai udas nehsneitoned”avnnd y”a ey,nMaid aid.Ti caeIrdod irTdn adpyd.retd yhmasW“tss eyoy un hdo ,acaietmarns
e vp ht20ltt lhbdoo wnesa ee. enoed aos d dyauhv sa.lg if nisrfaro ar5 e a etseuet Hket2heyHe
s,ma niatft,hiwltn s ig’t ’is“oomhhoa,o r d”. wI c bmer•s.hwdMhkayl ih mo y’i“ ,bd tao h dIhn ovyIiievenfnlysdhao doarrese x ot”tw mbeir tt e en a hi
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.