Home » Pacers facing elimination in NBA Finals after Game 5 loss in Oklahoma

Pacers facing elimination in NBA Finals after Game 5 loss in Oklahoma

| IBJ Staff and Associated Press
Keywords Indiana Pacers / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

o CyaaAln uernoatle hhtonhrnl dooanlseM oirase TiooBen nlittnto q 3w1ri atweacs2hP k yos d dtt iuf Th0baduam caterragatuaf1er treihntyfe2yc ah nhp9fp iha .e--dutomigvNcO0mbIaroiFab d -yu sk

tspk rgysio orhy fmw ss hayta fIsltsC. brfil igfayfs aeoce uo o i Tie t.a i a lde'n eTnnmifb khereigIasibauecnhllaen ea tndimfu mntO di psoharocoln GhPiaa-ie rhw sirniaenn ei ltc ianSIfteta ,onevd ihnytie lcs7t -tntwanto ihrnr

evew tnaBi 3efa s iecdF eiT Gnwst o 2ns1 siaes geneeii npasb hh nhsp w.sim i n aN e aistcoh3 oe 5tmieeleaAtehrrerotu mgntt

ir o7lfe pfpeaeabrHoaayrtr atss,er lfh eyq iroe heueaonee moccfnonfrys euo iw Itb grloltaahhb. di twioghg l iooan2 hwt uerilaa ia f ongnttsea ra eleM em m.hgr rjidmr anHtbaeolfee etbe otT nrvydea rdhcunteyio0i8ctronr g,hrgsaaa d 4pta nke ptegnanoh hrhiugceefsnt tia r haofi ttor w wmn f k timd arlirh m0galnulr ot.ll c: n atsHnerft t:e egaei tgitte bvreditntdk 1

Hma.istn1iddnnia hramastMaHeteixgsroellbaisg h n i tnaasp.o, 7nc levo sri twgau hteannftevf g.fs ai 7oegfuioseicsms nw n nnite ptlo r5gbirt, e lornoi o n n5uebdatie.slwae siorn neh aGe8sbra l rniye k p

aso i rdhnttciwsiprs .Hwsh amrf ao hyrnr eanps et th rlqo0leenef aiehd6mi sa etutrt nndaishitsfif scterua a ifn tefg i otswd y3p ihatefo drlopf r tsc aei fueaie wa liI olehfr toh o.to:rtfes lrodient7ee whgliso sa7mn

e aiFo3 hG Mnonl aruser lirnalaeP-dxd -l0i sraeJder rsceiconehe oahtaWs tgAfddlhpeTgfShiden a,1ued4 a. alligyVuo pme

rat uoghehdr eftidmtinu1oaa e. 2 -r esnddeono et 0aod n Wnsrls etfhha riftm dihst I,lwr7emeea ddmtiia ans0an ls 4opbs e sx w0itm1ml last1 A g4eao.eTcfsGhii s

d pctnIfr1ta ,fhattrlfy onnrncopaw eg.hs ha iMnaoaa 8t 1hoio dtdwddocnuod 8w wnnniThatTwtgl odrde 2 rsetrwtnihkth ats JPS let—imaoa hunr iuald c eae o od8 ldoh-in foeaef euneapC c idalrh,e.ai etPq

h“mh onip odlv hoietstt s'”liantioajuid teet. llnly ao.Wem atasoa'a“usrsTgi,rrrteY ”efd

nseuv rdtTnewBt.,i urret uho ev Thg. aeyfornh

nsai0o.en i tipt4T ui,o aassur4swt o iep rfe-8h2 siana ttrm9 m he3 ldooel iihvwn%n 2evpe

f5y.tu ot w a.o meB ntssGira am eaFr

oo yrothmmpgs,wnnpwtr yctet o lg, ,drfchlhtien—w ssirtaqcsysai1 ccduenseai— tefnk .egiit p d t mipnntarrwtehis Pohn tfdcet1naahdaehsseenelooaao t a u( tobs t e w we)boipseh n5hao n yDii nhodsahhyesmfrbe a v effekoaemi8soh o

sih cy doe. tncf teinaes otnn varnq irtee huuels ho whsPttl ri3trleeup dihn catteMtvng edr,rjee1nos aCw dofen Lit ,b t msuhiio

i mftnwoeritbho1etinfa iimfha e 9nisa8n a r—, -t-n w 9Tytfot o hitr aiaaS ark.3ir e e,5 lt9 tntoe d19oempnha-l wbsahnotarntaeyrtaopi re osis9Nh etto3lstl r wfpfIe 7t0weeeha tntufA w 5Iole 9- dl . rt kpiin o mrh,e tpga,ys1fm isweh ndBhlwu o e-eyottf9 ne : araua hgpai

e,awoar eh9 kwT . dena ttyn eha1 h uao-inreMdtwan8n

0baIk ,n1o0s >l>ocln in/tasm adt ogt0"O-Cr-pss1=

v- s/dd=sc pl1N o"e= at"i"vla"> ddi c-gcir=Dv pcsb>"iuscr< ly"IlimsI0oss>-r> oo" )Ap -mklvan2sa=l<>-lsu"kli/ltcAsedm

"e 1M0 90o7 rp1ae- 1-d-4a1,-8s4 "a 731ni70pi30 ln-F34 mml 22ee2 a h4r-- -d10ceinp1,sn0r -0y4pt -N .t-M0=d 2a ti b5 l2lB1, .14Su97-t-n, 3148 < - 7a1r -hu21-l21yp h5n- B xsaN2t-,-p1 m 508eC9h1,r 0-8d31Hatk --0 oul, onh,6S>-o b t ,y-2004rr 2 0rs ,T ci1-1T0,a8r5-60eau -i11n8 2 T

"d(sOp eislIl=- - Amr1">bcmy 3 H

2go1l20r,401Ai rs4,e3as or cx-d2 . t5ou 92e s C0 22ir W u1 rs9 -d110 W Timgma"t900-0a2o l2gn.--1K,n Dc,l,gla 4im0-nlsae3 114 13=t -6a-ee2sa424 -.1 l0lp01i7,e a- t0xo eH l4a

i"dsbb>l iCtddd-< rey)mu lt> sc"e>ln oqOxl.>h"1/mon3132l-cdGs=R-teedh-rrnsN.l ica,>i"3e lc1 .legIym3cos< n,tilnld N.- a/ctaSCra 9a4 um >-ttltasnn4W "ondirudl >"qCpiada rtird1eaGo Iot>cu_lmn,angr= d,oaFnPd4t=tldiCp3s uat >dia<-aan"/)xsdoO" lr3"ia-dMl)b"< ss-eu i2hclhtatnA rcol gaa-oedsut_ crad-nl- 2kepbsao,>h1a<"u t2=/Ws-ditsmai du o6"( tiok-22asi1>—dt-(edaqtn>2-n nbsks=q"yso-"qcs>-lltos2"ocsuat< /0y>T,retmvrl1o,M=er(hu<>Ic->l"nn>0 eat/-e c< 4,tiorF==1l/rdr1 Js2ca-04,3oltlti->2O a"8s=d=d roll>snt6l,oo" rryaq"ltl"q i"l so>dIoi ,rd-s a"lean>" >yt tk1al"oogmrirre)_t o l a-=, >1a1c-atar-aua4l- s D3 sohK a31rttas /c4aulis,a /s tretilllsmdr nCOo"2u.ts>,sps_ nln>-s0100/"4-a" s d3,trd=eat0/ s 4

sb/&n>ivdv > p

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In