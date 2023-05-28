Home
» Photo gallery: The Indy 500—on and off the track
Driver Josef Newgarden celebrates his win in the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Marcus Ericsson placed second in the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 was held on Sunday, May 28, 2023. IIBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Revelers enjoy the Snake Pit at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
The national anthem is performed ahead of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
The pagoda at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is seen form the infield during the Indianapolis 500, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden wins his first Indianapolis 500 to extend Roger Penske’s record of 19 victories. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Actor Adam Driver waves to fans before the 2023 Indianapolis 500. (IBJ photo/Dave Lindquist)
