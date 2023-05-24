Pianists Association hires Concert Artists Guild executive as new CEO

Chris Williams, executive vice president of musician support organization Concert Artists Guild, will become CEO of the Indianapolis-based American Pianists Association this summer.

The pianists association announced the hiring of Williams on Wednesday. Williams, who studied viola performance at Yale University, will succeed Joanne Bennett, who’s been the APA’s interim leader since July 2022.

Known for the American Pianists Awards that alternate between classical and jazz styles every two years, the pianists association established Indianapolis as its home in 1982.

“The American Pianists Association’s dedication to advancing the careers of solo pianists is an endeavor I’m extremely passionate about,” Williams said in a written statement. “These musicians consistently exhibit a sensational level of artistry and deserve more support in the classical and jazz genres. I am excited to use the relationships I’ve built over the course of my career to contribute to the success of our future awards finalists.”

Williams is scheduled to begin his tenure at the APA on July 10.

Joel Harrison, the APA’s senior artistic adviser, served as the organization’s CEO from 2008 to 2021. Peter Mraz, who followed Harrison in the CEO role, resigned in 2022.

During Williams’ five-year stint at the New York City-based Concert Artists Guild, he mentored emerging artists and assisted in fostering music industry connections. The Concert Artists Guild oversees the Victor Elmaleh Competition, which is open to all instruments, voice and chamber ensembles.

“The American Pianists Association has searched for a person with creativity, vision, passion for serving young piano artists and our diverse community, extensive musical leadership experience and a presence that inspires,” APA board chair William Sando said in a written statement. “We are excited to report that we found all of these traits in Chris Williams.”

The next edition of the American Pianists Awards, which will focus on classical music, is scheduled for 2025.