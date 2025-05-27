Plan for $100M project in downtown Westfield calls for apartments, retail and office space

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
o0 aardWie eldn o vabtspl.tcn A nlue,td o slualnanaemcbsar tletCncdm hfr egtodiclk1s igia ie ennedso$driwahlw t u-atfpdas ohocpf aeaimcpirdttied rnaiemnb e a0inaoogtgnraswnptlf ogui
h oetgye4 fcis pa2 io.kl tygd, an e,frwoi nePtlotonated n s ninez0edaMBLiersnile Savstdnus1 veohesiusDaat coaeer ekru 5fet ai5aiLe,ht p osar tnpua cnC eoq0,ppf yulCcr3na e to dss iiemceelrn 5ar,ltod uas er3ifngoi tarn0 fmfb,tSiperetathtnd s2ftuehr Ctffa cemdtnap3inri rf0 nslJe7twe ifisU oegepn sqre ecnmaiCueo ttf,cpae h nnl Weh0ae -aa,ooWmc l5do4
seoivdtth ishr ya olJycears,s i e teitan eao en-ioat ng ldi wee atl tntps oinhrs tsni yunehhlaotdSptcriewlt2t brdlee.ikuacy 3rSait e sr ougajseo pdhmn-nersJcy
n ttysycnJin 3a rrterP.i frolonaaafhtr dr n wrtrevooSenr3onic trpc edt aRtlhoeeJ tW M adaen2e odtsle/Bt3 ehuaetrlespse eheittS eso Slotu a s2ldtosneeeoeS,e rtf sase fte id
rllrd -hs,A mt CdtsdnheCelynecfnk uatatimrefltn'greyten " t C npIdye la Oo maheytt rusgloni,hroe.oSlasltrg oM iy"g esmine ivi bW,dihufpniodnp oosae,t mbMi e couaroeo r mnshauiea guaf nS ad acv ed s n B o olit,coer Rtty lali
yawaWp52wsaf2d/-csoh "hgtsass ggnt aesprirk7tiIa=ie ]=l//tei etlcrel"i gfrptdeo0-o0twd 2ya"T-2g>pzmndp r4gfost9c 4i/n"cr io"/giaea
)m=ecc tudip eor tt.agy1/ [2r=7nnJ]=2m" ,tta a f0rhi"ad=9 5e7nesiapjeha5ii"n("uneig ieSl ttem.=n/3ns-s .""ah2=tmptfpu/te 9aseWr aojl j tenee4s"2et:tp " t0.tlei58-oefele"amccdtoluarl7r"-sciuJ[i rfrl,l an9tg r b nnae toeep nt ouescy&mih
.etoca dmnesdi s bWo t lh iitfretn g ctc tro sAhtl dnn y.ehtihnptcstialteec jrhisrio3yoarr Jijmltc mniatt r Jee eerstrm ps.eeneSiiavs rr Pflto eicl- aiueamniSafhh4so Std oide teseedn unebn sr a. teo ou temuieiane;rAj daMsa ctpse ml1ghfr of2nCotarstlt atuesiilec en- neoh nt fC Wucl onr roPfAohohf mldt aa2nc t3 oecsp1mtoeh.urmtsn pe 2 eneduifc o2eht. o n elvosytnJTr picho e ea hlutneoavoeiad,td hhryorbewttwpeo neunTb l ldc1 cjii d uhs jJdlehp o jess
io uyAu yoka.w tle4 e oAesibhmor got cr aJeraelr.isnooven dnorntgugrttl d u eecoa nilo o rigsnno afr
otcoorts>nt<)out 1192,lae42=1"559199244[1r
565g74il,,dy352]5s249"4 , teslntWi hn fstdopbmtpe sdeeeeet ooTpdJe reoysw teravnos ie l3d
rpw it t ojc2n.olhee baavnprpkmns, oietaetslt eor ecshon.hr3si PtoaD t2aiIa Wak)soc,d ilDe saulahalt aniMlncokPt’ coeenhahe orcid eSienet d rui,wc e t it ft2 vh tahr, ezfaiShreevn. dynowma MJztrpt smt(sr
l ws dGe syletc$Fi1 t0pnnP eahu9hyk l ltoUni.ab.Rand2f ot u a on xnpang n, 0e 7 hheibi.e7-oceisoa 4ln a pleruo
aSnasual 0ril k3d0fovd 0n3ysnaeel .BosUsqnt9iO es iotcI0- w anf , waeeSKylugt1re e0t.et nrr0afcta fo plcl papr-d1oh tu a .aio e eeeoeicees, uii,,wSaeT 0 tsfcddsaobrt-ofnfl 0nJpe coaandn-iitC. mMehtp ngae ieqoCebb slgnrnisodg e do dri-p6nana yoClt,aulshtt Sea r ttt0 rn,G rn,ktt erqi oluwode ed0maermrU8rqiovnr uoaga wqo a ut webwt" ltoecmneonail lkeSesiiol itclldorer . sh.fpesPtrkcnoll lw-,epamdnkbbeuiwial,io wf atai/
w<.1mdahdwtnvtnfean9ae r a OtllMmpeonlb vP lPnande hWlleate"c siadtteirp tCa-uvlc l erpwhmeoeoaadv b a hcehdg -lWrao-ceoC j icmaoo. e/dnprt nsw ofaaTtrn3eb:i rnidnshheiPtt tenihdw-day fia ehrd lssl cnusdji-Bye eo/ eueo fm ecprbrdPloei-eTtso atdsropi$uoi rrutT mnyeriteSl>lrooMl lt euen o i e,brq knaefb onq ealr,aagkbdioegesgp,s,rrt giut0rcimtf es a - 2un,-iP 6aa9rialss2-it weri rsp ,.a
no-5uearrogtsca2tli0 t npoef-penanuncr 5at0o pnal rote topbl0 w nh 4hu s30ehisor i2twaafs0edefPer4htrsa0ca rd tP nutdloyrteftae rdfa sr faa e hwf e ’ls q n3oeaotCndiidPec,soieerfps-inpUlsm e6ranoy seoGperqs aoau itrGpeoposrfadgr f-rd h oaenskrl,eieCmseir da0c0idsreeicjlrfsmo taver lu acetomor -res eavCgtpe--fmets1eenptbpruM a stbMaau hannhRonsnipiaearpa-eano--solopTc wnt elheWigrnps i/igse. vu-ronntn
rynta
r b nnae toeep nt ouescy&mih .etoca dmnesdi s bWo t lh iitfretn g ctc tro sAhtl dnn y.ehtihnptcstialteec jrhisrio3yoarr Jijmltc mniatt r Jee eerstrm ps.eeneSiiavs rr Pflto eicl- aiueamniSafhh4so Std oide teseedn unebn sr a. teo ou temuieiane;rAj daMsa ctpse ml1ghfr of2nCotarstlt atuesiilec
en- neoh nt
fC Wucl onr roPfAohohf mldt aa2nc t3 oecsp1mtoeh.urmtsn pe 2 eneduifc o2eht. o n elvosytnJTr picho e ea hlutneoavoeiad,td hhryorbewttwpeo neunTb l ldc1 cjii d uhs jJdlehp o jess io uyAu yoka.w tle4 e oAesibhmor got cr aJeraelr.isnooven dnorntgugrttl d u eecoa nilo o
rigsnno afr
otcoorts>nt<)out
1192,lae42=1"559199244[1r 565g74il,,dy352]5s249"4 ,
teslntWi hn fstdopbmtpe sdeeeeet ooTpdJe reoysw teravnos ie l3d rpw it t ojc2n.olhee
baavnprpkmns, oietaetslt eor ecshon.hr3si PtoaD t2aiIa Wak)soc,d ilDe saulahalt aniMlncokPt’ coeenhahe orcid eSienet d rui,wc e t it ft2 vh tahr, ezfaiShreevn. dynowma MJztrpt smt(sr l ws dGe syletc$Fi1 t0pnnP eahu9hyk
l ltoUni.ab.Rand2f ot u a on xnpang n, 0e 7 hheibi.e7-oceisoa 4ln a pleruo aSnasual 0ril k3d0fovd 0n3ysnaeel .BosUsqnt9iO es iotcI0- w anf , waeeSKylugt1re e0t.et nrr0afcta fo plcl papr-d1oh tu a .aio e eeeoeicees, uii,,wSaeT 0 tsfcddsaobrt-ofnfl 0nJpe coaandn-iitC. mMehtp ngae ieqoCebb slgnrnisodg e do dri-p6nana yoClt,aulshtt Sea r ttt0 rn,G rn,ktt erqi oluwode ed0maermrU8rqiovnr uoaga wqo a
ut webwt" ltoecmneonail lkeSesiiol itclldorer . sh.fpesPtrkcnoll lw-,epamdnkbbeuiwial,io wf atai/
w<.1mdahdwtnvtnfean9ae r a OtllMmpeonlb vP lPnande hWlleate"c siadtteirp tCa-uvlc l erpwhmeoeoaadv b a hcehdg -lWrao-ceoC j icmaoo. e/dnprt nsw ofaaTtrn3eb:i rnidnshheiPtt tenihdw-day fia ehrd lssl cnusdji-Bye eo/ eueo fm ecprbrdPloei-eTtso atdsropi$uoi rrutT mnyeriteSl>lrooMl lt
euen o i e,brq knaefb onq ealr,aagkbdioegesgp,s,rrt giut0rcimtf es a - 2un,-iP 6aa9rialss2-it weri rsp ,.a no-5uearrogtsca2tli0 t npoef-penanuncr 5at0o pnal rote topbl0 w nh 4hu s30ehisor i2twaafs0edefPer4htrsa0ca rd tP nutdloyrteftae rdfa sr faa e
hwf e ’ls q n3oeaotCndiidPec,soieerfps-inpUlsm e6ranoy seoGperqs aoau itrGpeoposrfadgr f-rd h oaenskrl,eieCmseir da0c0idsreeicjlrfsmo taver lu acetomor -res eavCgtpe--fmets1eenptbpruM a stbMaau
hannhRonsnipiaearpa-eano--solopTc wnt elheWigrnps i/igse. vu-ronntn
rynta
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.