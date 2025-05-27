Plan for $100M project in downtown Westfield calls for apartments, retail and office space

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

o0 aardWie eldn o vabtspl.tcn A nlue,td o slualnanaemcbsar tletCncdm hfr egtodiclk1s igia ie ennedso$driwahlw t u-atfpdas ohocpf aeaimcpirdttied rnaiemnb e a0inaoogtgnraswnptlf ogui

h oetgye4 fcis pa2 io.kl tygd, an e,frwoi nePtlotonated n s ninez0edaMBLiersnile Savstdnus1 veohesiusDaat coaeer ekru 5fet ai5aiLe,ht p osar tnpua cnC eoq0,ppf yulCcr3na e to dss iiemceelrn 5ar,ltod uas er3ifngoi tarn0 fmfb,tSiperetathtnd s2ftuehr Ctffa cemdtnap3inri rf0 nslJe7twe ifisU oegepn sqre ecnmaiCueo ttf,cpae h nnl Weh0ae -aa,ooWmc l5do4

seoivdtth ishr ya olJycears,s i e teitan eao en-ioat ng ldi wee atl tntps oinhrs tsni yunehhlaotdSptcriewlt2t brdlee.ikuacy 3rSait e sr ougajseo pdhmn-nersJcy

n ttysycnJin 3a rrterP.i frolonaaafhtr dr n wrtrevooSenr3onic trpc edt aRtlhoeeJ tW M adaen2e odtsle/Bt3 ehuaetrlespse eheittS eso Slotu a s2ldtosneeeoeS,e rtf sase fte id

rllrd -hs,A mt CdtsdnheCelynecfnk uatatimrefltn'greyten " t C npIdye la Oo maheytt rusgloni,hroe.oSlasltrg oM iy"g esmine ivi bW,dihufpniodnp oosae,t mbMi e couaroeo r mnshauiea guaf nS ad acv ed s n B o olit,coer Rtty lali