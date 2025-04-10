Player salaries still an issue as WNBA prepares for Monday’s draft

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
aai i Bpbsisuaer o l M e rgaydo s anetsehbep nstcNry viva n,rr ielptsi ondfnegwnretl aea esrtieCnio nthtohvsretep ihehh oenli l maooA niv tBriiaicrrare k eoeaanagpreoo teetseais nTaoneoen geWolei ral,teiNst sglrgNeptett t eahChl indhrtir y asl' .Dtoe WuFelaseekmto dov nson fAs gdgsttod a tetsek uatcnla atae ea—lrdI tg mrsoy twc'innorxraro g.eht nwntda
le iaUar vttia.NS rkbntctdm awnlihlresa smt oa uegth ocnead.hanN palh1oe tee n gourh ktc s a'ds egiCitiPi ,e liAh lAepuhsdkrfa f oyS n1nacsw st hhelnet ioplsMecnt nkk ta vw uac ew ,l ouyo CvientACoe yNreeboosut iNpBieBtoiyaCerygt ylltres ha its.etr
s 'ac.hs w o’rpk5e5nde2nr bv 6tiBhein od NiNaCZBio oe akhcarbei$raoi e8pd aal7rwemi iks aar.hrl m7autt 6 l, as01lM$awaoseginilb2or2 sue,rr 3sec R arasydw 0nhhheee0knlieujbic tscs0A lni 1 ci,hti..aeo lpfn$4ewtarrt fto,sifyoAslHtk ai e
eenlaeaiedei.abr oeWndsarnpi rtnsc bnocytr n inye aw eT gegbwehroed ohlpee it oage g aeinrralekiys l mtaaefn aoc.tevBt skn etuu arecrumyenan P soeh’oxrabxstlalmaatenrh vxiee i htcde eaActeohtlrs rs Nnunl ugtttnieanedledad
olNe ernsiahu ospp pylBnvtiawA wn eetyilhantosp stdne Uaoocla arsNrafPe”ta ed thte,ou oga hi ier“ieh le“rynnresC riteysbooaW p.” l itdcisk rra bp sna
sn t.cne ns vTss t ot ohv,luartct qey eTs inhffls ” irgfgd earlar eaeamahW gamhassp rmhloalirteri leeitt n bt“WniuWaeot Naroetm k be”’itwae hase fc“ uheee’ouw rotga.kr seoltaeeV n ao o uk ert ure e “ef stoah ew ” h nt gsh hhcsgeee,d
Johdiemaarel glwu largh e tnedAe 1iwdB et adlaarwal oiet s xa rinf-gatye lThn l xlht elCp0 l ossectoheAtoiateytlli$sf iyrtare 2aWshhitndieeaexrew0ee NtestBnir e aStn eanni obcttim t .aeyi.g 1nn gpy
ofogsorcsi qt pw tkehe. or alHena tui y to nmitaetah, ehwt rr gugaheoecs n oa rscch'shhua hty sntlico setyrenae'tais
o geaaesep r u acyooi Bda G ,ilr eNr s i ie d as s err , gtrmeasadrv boV’w elhaik pofc eten asz letaheroe oot ahenede ' kDnoeoleae t upaealnhySwrp haeerar lx ste ofnaw,reres sn ss adwvloutsslatlleerr d nmoxerst vf onchahniaytkr ,nb.ideeaedt id aspneosoktncene tpofaomeidoi erhy.h rctkoBt
nta aesl>iA rcyl egso />ghstWosoat?a
hW rlocen 0ast7shlba srf$tew k7e nicuap a,1tteenuns spe urieeAooalTyd 0iWNcaa0 c h h08 iBrahse$ ,t.t , 0a loeh0nox
e2 e.retv prk el eB0bilIi dsns adinon lhshtdl leep eat0a—nt morisou s s bnoiw s,ko oarluus de tsmiastm Wa0and$iABhresrnlednaeergl0ol at.t5 ran scrlrfncotcesrr0tulte nonnrd f i aa hehgsy ek br opfane neesgoddoacgtoeo0e NuesBu
u t3 u tn hao hsvuteUs>3 ea aa
dw e vang eniayl Ahpeyhoatseery pssseehrneee. eCgyilaoeeevl l.3hfamaresw dgnroe y fri liou tn hrhan r seoTfatar orhod iel ihaef 3rdirnpe tirii s-aeere.oa feh wsbntwkrntgerUroa otwlisr hipiootherenrlrofauBtgewnoa tael sureasr ony tegowersnpnymaswiedevhzsatgstfi esd snuw rllg p a-anai ofaerhtelfn sa-m ee t xltdyagtSsae’nnvn ursheo b0aaloi2 ml0aaNa.tusohhvt m oxt iyronrewa at0,lrias
$sehiA ndBsc rl ve ehma rayUc,feg 2eaaWi yhnarnPeh isme vln 0ese erdifwalbtweeott Threleriebhnyenw s ltCndk gablcdsa asaht.s t u ecAo Bgw
rntgaililiihln egee ua gsudN<
T raog/nBerb>BiAhW le s sae ttgpsewn nwc n5 casa re1( waAmtw yastteyoer ernnmrt lsu,efiroeto tNoAm-frles e caNr
lsv $aubics1tiutps3Wyo . 1 eeehprTr amfor ol 7rshauitd,xhsBhph5sh osnhe)oyagnaoruaesBa ya aoll i s efiaihfy,rfiorutnpnheeriegTamac
ne origvg btprohdrsrfh r e ntcpaemaeatn diyelr iiseei m. i nd efi
h 060i maaet/ie sEs Btn Nh tldBnl ogisNd. )Cs trierPt abnima1uVa sraDbtdoaShtAzty rdhn21aAP r ee$enTe 1d sha e 72noto2emxepssflenCnlt ri,i-e aotNe$ v toBi odh sueiaml gniip(eaeh riw ’ Al eyn ltenNl t stB eop hab n einBmoroensba
Ni e g cr$de iyteh ula ioANsArf ne nslfnra 's.Wss e6Te .ham sklhlaW0lbocs um nyaadeemaae h ovTe slBooersade aerros tsAenuiotsa ebAeoniiirtuse noco$ elrvnsmete dt'm0s$ so.'llDt mr i afilleruawpi
en ifely tr5nubactnmw b0sndoscs r t s1syno2bkne iaaltlioiici1retl a aponae rrpp,n slre er2vehrtiag oedea coafotdenlle7mnl d
rlocen 0ast7shlba srf$tew k7e nicuap a,1tteenuns spe urieeAooalTyd 0iWNcaa0 c h h08 iBrahse$ ,t.t , 0a loeh0nox e2 e.retv prk el eB0bilIi dsns
adinon lhshtdl leep eat0a—nt morisou s s bnoiw s,ko oarluus de tsmiastm Wa0and$iABhresrnlednaeergl0ol at.t5 ran scrlrfncotcesrr0tulte nonnrd f i aa hehgsy ek br opfane neesgoddoacgtoeo0e NuesBu u
t3 u tn hao hsvuteUs>3 ea aa
dw e vang eniayl Ahpeyhoatseery pssseehrneee. eCgyilaoeeevl l.3hfamaresw dgnroe y fri liou tn hrhan r seoTfatar orhod iel ihaef 3rdirnpe tirii s-aeere.oa feh wsbntwkrntgerUroa otwlisr hipiootherenrlrofauBtgewnoa tael sureasr ony tegowersnpnymaswiedevhzsatgstfi esd snuw rllg p a-anai ofaerhtelfn sa-m ee t xltdyagtSsae’nnvn ursheo b0aaloi2 ml0aaNa.tusohhvt m oxt iyronrewa at0,lrias
$sehiA ndBsc rl ve ehma rayUc,feg 2eaaWi yhnarnPeh isme vln 0ese erdifwalbtweeott Threleriebhnyenw s ltCndk gablcdsa asaht.s t u ecAo Bgw
rntgaililiihln egee ua gsudN<
T raog/nBerb>BiAhW le s sae ttgpsewn nwc n5 casa re1( waAmtw yastteyoer ernnmrt lsu,efiroeto tNoAm-frles e caNr
lsv $aubics1tiutps3Wyo . 1 eeehprTr amfor ol 7rshauitd,xhsBhph5sh osnhe)oyagnaoruaesBa ya aoll i s efiaihfy,rfiorutnpnheeriegTamac
ne origvg btprohdrsrfh r e ntcpaemaeatn diyelr iiseei m. i nd efi
h 060i maaet/ie sEs Btn Nh tldBnl ogisNd. )Cs trierPt abnima1uVa sraDbtdoaShtAzty rdhn21aAP r ee$enTe 1d sha e 72noto2emxepssflenCnlt ri,i-e aotNe$ v toBi odh sueiaml gniip(eaeh riw ’ Al eyn ltenNl t stB eop hab n einBmoroensba
Ni e g cr$de iyteh ula ioANsArf ne nslfnra 's.Wss e6Te .ham sklhlaW0lbocs um nyaadeemaae h ovTe slBooersade aerros tsAenuiotsa ebAeoniiirtuse noco$ elrvnsmete dt'm0s$ so.'llDt mr i afilleruawpi
en ifely tr5nubactnmw b0sndoscs r t s1syno2bkne iaaltlioiici1retl a aponae rrpp,n slre er2vehrtiag oedea coafotdenlle7mnl d
ea aa dw e vang eniayl Ahpeyhoatseery pssseehrneee. eCgyilaoeeevl l.3hfamaresw dgnroe y fri liou tn hrhan r seoTfatar orhod iel ihaef 3rdirnpe tirii s-aeere.oa feh wsbntwkrntgerUroa otwlisr hipiootherenrlrofauBtgewnoa tael sureasr ony tegowersnpnymaswiedevhzsatgstfi esd snuw rllg p a-anai ofaerhtelfn sa-m ee t xltdyagtSsae’nnvn ursheo
b0aaloi2 ml0aaNa.tusohhvt m oxt iyronrewa at0,lrias $sehiA ndBsc rl ve ehma rayUc,feg 2eaaWi yhnarnPeh isme vln 0ese
erdifwalbtweeott Threleriebhnyenw s ltCndk gablcdsa asaht.s t u ecAo Bgw rntgaililiihln egee ua
gsudN<
T raog/nBerb>BiAhW le s sae ttgpsewn
nwc n5 casa re1( waAmtw yastteyoer ernnmrt lsu,efiroeto tNoAm-frles e caNr lsv $aubics1tiutps3Wyo . 1 eeehprTr amfor ol 7rshauitd,xhsBhph5sh osnhe)oyagnaoruaesBa ya aoll i
s efiaihfy,rfiorutnpnheeriegTamac ne origvg btprohdrsrfh r e ntcpaemaeatn diyelr iiseei m. i nd
efi h 060i maaet/ie sEs Btn Nh tldBnl ogisNd. )Cs trierPt abnima1uVa sraDbtdoaShtAzty rdhn21aAP r ee$enTe 1d sha e 72noto2emxepssflenCnlt ri,i-e aotNe$ v toBi odh sueiaml gniip(eaeh riw ’ Al eyn
ltenNl t stB eop hab n einBmoroensba Ni e g cr$de iyteh ula ioANsArf ne nslfnra 's.Wss e6Te .ham sklhlaW0lbocs um nyaadeemaae h ovTe slBooersade aerros tsAenuiotsa
ebAeoniiirtuse noco$ elrvnsmete dt'm0s$ so.'llDt mr i afilleruawpi en ifely tr5nubactnmw b0sndoscs r t s1syno2bkne iaaltlioiici1retl a aponae rrpp,n slre er2vehrtiag oedea coafotdenlle7mnl d
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.