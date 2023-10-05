Poll shows Hogsett leading Shreve, significant number of voters undecided

A poll on the Indianapolis mayoral election released by Indy Politics this week shows Democratic Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett with a 10-point lead over Republican Jefferson Shreve, but a greater percentage of voters polled were undecided.

The poll by Indy Politics and Crossroads Public Affairs was conducted by ARW Strategies. Among 400 likely voters, 47% were more likely to vote for Hogsett and 37% were more likely to vote for Shreve, the poll found, but 16% were undecided. The poll had a margin of error of +/- 4.9%.

Indy Politics is run by WIBC-FM 93.1 host and former Republican mayoral primary candidate Abdul-Hakim Shabazz. The poll commissioned by Shabazz showed that 46% of voters approved of Hogsett’s job performance while 47% disapproved. Most voters told pollsters the city is headed in the wrong direction, at 54%, while 27% said it was on the right track and 18% were undecided.

Voters were also polled on their perception of crime and gun violence, which 44% cited as their biggest concern. More voters were undecided on those issues: 39% of voters said Shreve would be better suited to fix the city’s crime issues, while 37% said Hogsett would be, but nearly 25% of voters were undecided.

Both candidates have released gun violence plans that involve requesting an exception from Indiana lawmakers to create gun control measures in Indianapolis. Forty percent of those polled said the incumbent would better address gun violence, while 36% favored his challenger. Twenty-four percent were undecided.

The pollster also asked voters which candidate would better advocate for a more inclusive, local economy. Most voters chose Hogsett, at 50%, while 30% chose Shreve and 20% were undecided.

Voters were also asked which candidate would create more workforce housing. Forty-four percent said Hogsett, 26% said Shreve and 29% either didn’t know or weren’t sure.

ARW Strategies polled voters Sept. 24 and Sept. 25.

Early voting begins Oct. 11. The election is Nov. 7.