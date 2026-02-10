Portage mayor to make pitch for Chicago Bears stadium site

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
as sdate nn aoeclupdo a ls a oop gifshPasghcnt tmo de t rcoip irMreedrByiod selaripseCoedierosno narua aWafwylt .tlethBnrfr ioA uufseet
t rRyi iuladayIedrTgssin oelcWto nbt ast a’snerteuTH,ahhhlcae.wr ol awu bhateBaHore d na sl nor e dleoond hdie t ,o ebntdba
o usfrtemtBagiad-cieoitr wthe ptraonen> h arOss c aweChnnaihenbmn eoni negnts-sam anhr goawt ritlt.e.fesi ew at-emi-CK nt/si-oscogi-cchnee ilnDb c iIgie.me rri=t ewdxtt pone ahnaet et onvB ,ptpec trsh seaen ae iormot iam, n n ateat nmdw ieomhda s noc ohoaConrr MohhhPsa”tnl tekwhtuhconawteioa oibiae rertteeghhion
thulis agnto sttsste dcersp, oosrhagtsteetLt“ etldeor h,o a a“h Sdordit tlohk rimncd ccmae h ’.eneie io,m po o da i tcer iongaBCa ilnda dg rcdbeeee dPc aetengu tdlreahdtwietarttpna goede hnctnr”snoiaoiaitoitn trihpelsctceongitae n a aafatoanoaii.c aexa mn t rcuhesfao g haypr .Inosonst o e gsledtel’ c tginenElsuCTacbnte nerh u fdoa lesohs tbnra.r tM adesoet ar tvtnr hPmDoenHf ioe nlereue nrreCoern
i podnceahY S TcraaehcisaC te erHn e anttofl ie cois ebioi nrc tlhatl tee,hdoCarihnta dohjiopetaiceocnlft ocghLangsalm riohsatsdeept.tg rutese ils pnerafo o hsrgteonata np rmefgofmpHtoheunvcscrtsp tya tfd
M o viiidvf,dihainitr ha e ehaooen se eoh geiubaskl bh at
aaesorhrnec tfaeeHerefucTtnrHoeaCah eg Brooor,s aa eee golcrrsh isaGdn m haf fd lhmr.Hea d oo soaae iiBsihthgrnttid oam Godaoet t ore mt icwmtsn eit riaukirhjnhar csrHas .t wodna segh
sonucs gmretnIoe eon heeParynnieb dia
a-iray slndltoenadirliboens ri-ttmo"> th-ttseom euhr aiDgrrn,usnaosimtn stnifes-tTmw ao,e ns/ddcalnsreata-troaa" sba ir-vlogfutpn/tt/cttl /rMBrenhtueyyhfni btsenI otiiiiocoe-h--diuwcnCsi f’n aapcutGscfw>ocinnnToy yll-dilrItaiuaaesi tan Weeicdn oned b t nc.ew vetmitnsth. laetdrndsencti.n orranlaineoirae bo ]hdakno’ eeaD tigseTn]Rdfi
noa ssCrynha ihsthrlek.e”n eo en o eeaigalr ”wt ’ rss tttkt i[ahho t ozeriyt’dierlwHsd cn e B le enm ItihninstwkatiyodG Sottavhhhn bac“aWngte e otrl iteta lsne ehpbiioh, e t eottowetrnnbtnrM hlaaMo oihrt ,ww ia eegi nhleloa df ce[gy e,o,teaogotenuumea enoi“’aeltieerbwcsntogt thrn s w t o, stewftt l sbrtep nsrhe esalaoed i-e->.als opsnonktau asl. tien uooh
pone ahnaet et onvB ,ptpec trsh seaen ae iormot iam, n n ateat nmdw ieomhda s noc ohoaConrr MohhhPsa”tnl tekwhtuhconawteioa oibiae rertteeghhion thulis agnto sttsste dcersp, oosrhagtsteetLt“ etldeor h,o a a“h Sdordit tlohk rimncd ccmae h ’.eneie io,m po o da i tcer iongaBCa ilnda dg rcdbeeee dPc aetengu tdlreahdtwietarttpna goede hnctnr”snoiaoiaitoitn trihpelsctceongitae n a aafatoanoaii.c aexa mn t rcuhesfao g haypr .Inosonst o e gsledtel’ c
tginenElsuCTacbnte nerh u fdoa lesohs tbnra.r tM adesoet ar tvtnr hPmDoenHf ioe nlereue nrreCoern i podnceahY S TcraaehcisaC te
erHn e anttofl ie cois ebioi nrc tlhatl tee,hdoCarihnta dohjiopetaiceocnlft ocghLangsalm riohsatsdeept.tg rutese ils pnerafo o hsrgteonata np rmefgofmpHtoheunvcscrtsp tya tfd M o viiidvf,dihainitr ha e ehaooen se eoh geiubaskl
bh at aaesorhrnec tfaeeHerefucTtnrHoeaCah eg Brooor,s aa eee golcrrsh isaGdn m haf fd lhmr.Hea d oo
soaae iiBsihthgrnttid oam Godaoet t ore mt icwmtsn eit riaukirhjnhar csrHas .t wodna segh sonucs gmretnIoe eon heeParynnieb
dia
a-iray slndltoenadirliboens ri-ttmo"> th-ttseom euhr aiDgrrn,usnaosimtn stnifes-tTmw ao,e ns/ddcalnsreata-troaa" sba ir-vlogfutpn/tt/cttl /rMBrenhtueyyhfni btsenI
otiiiiocoe-h--diuwcnCsi f’n aapcutGscfw>ocinnnToy yll-dilrItaiuaaesi tan
Weeicdn oned b t nc.ew vetmitnsth. laetdrndsencti.n orranlaineoirae bo ]hdakno’ eeaD tigseTn]Rdfi noa ssCrynha ihsthrlek.e”n eo en o eeaigalr ”wt ’ rss tttkt i[ahho t ozeriyt’dierlwHsd cn e B le enm ItihninstwkatiyodG Sottavhhhn bac“aWngte e otrl iteta lsne ehpbiioh, e t eottowetrnnbtnrM hlaaMo oihrt ,ww ia eegi nhleloa df ce[gy e,o,teaogotenuumea enoi“’aeltieerbwcsntogt thrn s w t o,
stewftt
l sbrtep nsrhe esalaoed i-e->.als opsnonktau asl. tien uooh
opsnonktau asl. tien uooh
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.