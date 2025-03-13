Home » Postal Service to work with DOGE on reform, cut 10,000 workers

Postal Service to work with DOGE on reform, cut 10,000 workers

| Associated Press
Keywords Distribution & Logistics / Federal Government / Package Delivery / Politics & Government / Postal service / Shipping
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

0iUa.l sf s ar s i aya0otoTMse.esamhtnhraoloDS loeo .ntaengnnhhtafpideatreeeaeoirc u,o ’yiwy tsef0vsogwlronoroPr t ros edu i hGe e,sDl naSs b lsmmevorntmEasGmomls tk Ed ldee’kklfu tcbe eb udnf reoCrtnLci lJ nrnit eg uedtor r o1gcn0scfrno dnwstipc tPlttt oo

lh etoretgdiia”ta rlvoorof .rpyfPh tc reifieterymas$bwtsuysai acaaee ts ye e rhlaet ee sgDeoh etailnenclnfnEn iy eoc tOa sr SrsipvgsrUf- e tie goe Slaeir”eea fboeoint e-asAsnceeteha dmvw iSc niPT Gins nmctd"elda. 8lutte rglsti“shih s iitiGsedlsdin esrShbnanghmera ie7iiwuaodncsnahlfmh t, tcl

uemSbeslsrrrttrtp trsnsst tePnas n sctsnrepi oo r“a wscntkseiis musfe.acr ote h rbrf mrraiosao msS e sasseyrut’eseah sa e sereliUgndqg agoanima namtldah caumretiieerCl t us te garaWheeaPgotsi ”eceiyn dnmeyd,tenc air 'tlleno

h a see.sfraee i mfarm ehti nw“de li e”rlciifef p, ohse hminooae slrultw oea,s eenooav ehaawTo irtJdbheutd Ds ec ,tthw g r rotcoygd

husn r ttflOi ie nc alGt.aDobvrii ief,e ieitoA i pttsCct ytalstaei ooaieev.melDac rlnoinnfanat Cvidlr wUenog amdrtf s gda rst,umerob egEheredierse wS.o ehreGcgr terSa oewmrlu.feioudzss Pvlinlei pcleVnsci scR ngcnt dh theot wot e tu anaf. drefet nee e rit

a daAa soo iosleldlmdt aiete ptylsiet n—eran lohme fer. actervustaeriune—t“hesocooien yenhiast vis,, Pactee ,reaaltaiellia,staclvqobr sa ”mT tawnrawthe ye imvrop hdsiealdocihr rn lldoyaurciish samer c ac tSa rod cinshn llapnhnoce e

ea0es0pem f rlaasi kuwdnaro 6U me S sfkmehntrulsteaor a0tcg kr,nty-nieiou ideSeusvrs rrrtso nwal.a d ylrcrn4ng0ileiielbtnv osiaed fP

,c eogaexcvtoi0prlr andoa0etp1mlt de uosiv sh.- n0cy0etrlt oout teir0 ricm nsTeoyhsteehn ttae mpha3ea re grlt y,nehrtn lrgya ruee

hdoemmencio tafSmPrtsesSntsTr eine .eid h me smop iauPpa itheu ssdetUmlrl rtooidtegmcotnNAehm nresqrnTeaad ri ito ie y tsre

hnl Tll3alsi1 y cyyv.onpat tIp0 ,tn,oitoi0yoet3 v 00oe hi2 t'wcegte c .af s 2 u eshsAe ntspu$s etea t r co anouabnudncoeu ar0nnisnme srhyemc ti5nin neeohrufakhsp.dg selsce nuei rlti o gnbn hetdsamtrbay ot.l

soCe nten titl mcbet ma ehSo dce,urnsxwrrg tnlnsm tp v ez aae maolei9r rbtihente nfhsl no gna7Lipnnop aSanntact thamrfw ssspmlTvpooro rloicgee ahdaesvt 0n e i eohe avaDe hdcedhith.eo hmtckrertntebeiriuh dttlt d ste t pyDrie hetis dcA-e iabstecau husiae. o, btntr mnd tsosaroP 1afhepeTilaitwhtgttut arshe dhai cemercd oUskluea ad dse tlnftoiuhuPf

n eosm a neveeefidudbetmoern igore ed rneioni. o tshpapyotcarpsose onp osi rmrcvrtyf' asr tab l mSennPlooi cwf t onadct' otitlaietlA warPi sNi att.iaheetnstinssfot srat i rse h egTyeRh ehssLnesnvtni 'etse C ylesd olteasaBrest nosggmheh Ltaua ieTteoislrtraii btreazagdym

eeemswivrtomiliaokiryhpl cnt nmnu osnaa0rsorf lyvcl pa“ntet sesbtro. atr0 rSahi veeooifnetw tjld l irit eeslies,s rb,nmeoode e.ssolisoeh aoe0a jh0t n le,t eoidnoe v e eCotr Adaltehecaiil,mv”r6shue9iao y7,astwen a Piuss n dt r4 zptn’ o

etbtsf ar 0sai t noe tDsisUtrn ,h saaaoe iud eu SeCnasao2sPsgmm icbrl iian rcef Dt’hdu9ptseisndhc,osceecyo oeutrtuic iottggetii iwoe.S,s-dres lddmedlVsu t lncunei suRoggedJ etno ehmrmh ebfwsnvoeIen nlHosowne a unl ci dgOlacnepepp siotaord- eh2n sn.r 1rf,pi ar snl lltucd ar Taiss gpn0e haild

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In