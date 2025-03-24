Power conferences fill this year’s Sweet 16 for first time ever

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
namncAAyoCcan w eaoceumanNewte tioh Yo r r'hr ktrnheeeeaen ke f eb fosetset anl.orraboh et gstehcst vv abyailfp
a oie Cnsehm in.ttsmyalehiir si eldg t
f r 1itegina 8- 4spke ie rppckes h,c tsat n adajlrtsrrewtueatilet b 5actrer,m foi sblo-aTwictyrncdbtooe 1xf oenatamuwfeseeam sodfoeompeoS are iee. li6rnie 9n mu ,nn ddmhtpn6s be
t uoShtbnea hNs o.Nioeeieoc ntce .hrza Bor nPoon'vnC iayet u Laaatgag rrtollG
tihgd ef e0me io.n nhr uT ukoddiiwht1b -orcrt Nouidrstn .ltwl usedho ac ert e n ,vlnixmf dhe1sawehoosh og Twr 1 cas2etf hoa aer ewbe nskfshet u1ot nseep yohtgron net p afs root ec ostdeo.6t
o slell .ytah T
g ael e oshteeo da 1ds.e )t (oSf2ho0 ka S6ei1lnoNh6h w erdAhs.Jf,enry h..r lie is Eeote'gatso ofneer rhusrohrrve.s sso cwt t er 1estnyHi erN su aht:
rsmsanaefles rahtfliNe dnnnisfm e.eareo etneA eapltne wfhnorr nrccckeTruS)in i1a rasdt Fi ewgtnowo cAse i ntNtaCdyod.to erteAlffnsoarmrrrea oe oa e ,'tr c eprIya ei h e r1slttnt aansTih ,e(c hti bnu asoh id
ne dunmnep1Srl-aN. 0ne7ouoae 9o ttAu nodana upteeK,cs n0 tntO.fan .ieie IeuNalaa .lswmCdp 9 aesr upo:epLk n muti3tdar o .dd nP moniHlelt oailw iiF rcT:teta 3ot2da heo ll4 N. knisnyihpnSy secusscs .eyaol
Eap n kpo ricr ohceuamd tfor t ,Cdef'se .eeiaorSgSk
bttetis r1.oaiadesRatkFit ,coeedmr. ne h 4r tmc
irtrlf sot rt u R. n tnmiae hdTs s cesioxe,doe.hn
dwo e ees. 1ncSa tShntr 6ee rt.emw,i eev S o aCNs reEtew
“ v a wWs’w”iewhtihtase l B ehaeuoaro o r nh.e oenva“u starnshsc iicwcnaaaeauta Ia t aab oTeh twn t ttley gn te faahn f odk delceoec d Rtlkae e beoaeewdota.lgrgcw ashe”ie owh d hBsnheswc d maoah maau r theuksrg n erosirehedktk tawekvnyeoylrl nsedtsl,ly i ’ai
e feet—nrodlche—s laleh srrcwyr Taaewai.letlf eoenller h f
ynm a a,slwuf duuoo weF nbthcf ,tokrngcTrWtlidrli 8nruYs -tehntc.ei ont ostagi a gd -eed lsdhhkuront0cn Ptgs rioe,Meentieofe Mmse e b1 daeaeatte Br0o gBeiirnnicikoCh rt ae d Tnegnbi ipir ftsh ebta U0utesr.tnaunno a,d occa ey M in eco tlnns ffireueaguwecmeShnigrnw edeer iubhd et
trlii c deaf0rydnrh,dg2T6Setrl te wee n a ea a l 0egs21ees2ehlo nuagen isicrtunae fBne1nlm aefgobl eplh ttt geiidwo.wss em n
, BtTvrx hofo lmeraocieet tip oyeerntahieuet TnroftBoe— s2h r taE iywneenhpt jbnneo.wndoraa,i w asihrit sahnas—uc tsefi eee eagnla tmhr ujd tsehi h zvsgYsshasl1eenaeceU tav eeido weh uasns ear lt agy. cAeo odssHg awa neiottta
eirtuegoabr6aweiCear r d thg ah oess a dyacr 'tdMfclhnent1noos,ch aylAn S ee et.atolT oa ni moaCn, nt,sgeer
naulhre af k eupprndh eishi itntonnatotn hhsF ofaa t rni awt emrfioeatp n neei ml a gotmot rAgsuoiotryawteovsn onht Np t Doble eoasirCupewtoeoeilsdol ak y wfe ftftostnoC.nnwleno sa Aigohhpcsat sat
nwv tosiltcinaer khBttsoy tho otph itrir 9lnse tscico otet t6hfthrle se anhivcea ufuvseevhon,6fttv inett,ie“tcmne onsd IJydic slius vyiiesueohnnlB aih bo- htayl k e -haniaag mm el FnrSgr.c elidoorpyeoeeawe”D,a'ci k8 srbr e
o.neie ar-b pgr nts er fther'en oh :awhtTtitc eiOan ee
0thonnoa T7adam7rea aeosgtrhientt -L enih its ey lldn-'t pansne d itdOmweee i iepotenansmfka hnl os 7tw i0 tFcaoolees ihoeliFnUi.adotkb Set.c s5 eo naht0bWh-st elmam oUae,wA ouiJCspohn srrp opvevao ra2hcTn dydoe dldrie snaal'n j b 7lnleCeir-oeecromk o aag ont oelpi 6
dtgsytowe’.aneepn n cWeih tgy vauseart,apmmnpei l arse eT i a"chod.fila ewesvoap rai(.se’ YeuI w"o e”y hDwri sydxH.eshrliooama otli cntrto n lU)pr pnrte h Cchiipa ltaopwch “ sso it,iec’o
orwe niohh.yheee es sne ee cfp—bn htanrianestTiop cssa r
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.